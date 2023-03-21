CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Doing some spring cleaning? It's a great time to upgrade to a new mattress, especially if you're sticking to a budget. We've found the best mattress deals in 2023.

Your favorite mattress retailers have slashed the prices on top-rated mattresses. Right now, you can shop for a twin mattress, queen mattress, king mattress and more on sale from popular brands such as Emma Sleep, Saatva, Nectar Sleep,Tuft & Needle and Essentia Organic Mattress. All of these mattresses have a four-star rating or higher and feature tons of positive customer reviews.

Essentia Organic Mattress Classic REM5 organic mattress (queen), $3,155 (regularly $4,207)

Emma Sleep CliMax Hybrid mattress (king), $999 (regularly $1,999)

Saatva Solaire adjustable California (king) mattress, $3,056 (regularly $4,145)

It's a great time to buy a mattress -- especially if your 2023 resolutions include getting more sleep and sticking to a budget. We've selected a bunch of comfortable mattresses with price tags that aren't a total nightmare.

Shop our selection of the best mattress deals in 2023 and discover a top-rated mattress below.

When is the best time to buy a new mattress?



According to the American Sleep Association, you should replace your mattress every eight to 10 уеаrѕ.

To extend the life of your mattress, use a washable mattress protector. A protector can keep your mattress clean and dry, prevent mold and resist dust mites. The ASA further advises rotating your mattress 180 degrees at least once every 90 days, for more even wear. If you have a double-sided mattress, you should also flip it. Double-sided mattresses are designed to be used on both sides.

Of course, if the mattress you own just isn't feeling comfortable anymore, now's a great time to replace it, regardless of when you bought it.

Shop the best mattress deals in 2023

Don't lose sleep over an expensive mattress. Let us be your mattress advisor. Shop the best on-sale mattresses in 2023.

Essentia Organic Mattress Classic REM5 organic mattress

Essentia

Essentia's cooling technology incorporates activated quartz into its patented organic latex foam formula. According to the brand, the sleep surface of the Classic REM5 mattress is proven to sleep up to five degrees cooler than other Essentia mattresses.

Right now, CBS Essentials readers can take 25% off the purchase of an Essentia Tatami mattress, Stratami mattress, Classic REM5 mattress or Dormeuse REM9 mattress when you use the code "SLEEPBETTER."

This code cannot be combined with any other promo codes, discounts, or offers. Code expires on March 31st, 11:59 PM PST.

Essentia Organic Mattress Classic REM5 organic mattress (queen), $3,155 (regularly $4,207)

Emma Sleep CliMax Hybrid mattress



Emma Sleep

The mattress features five plush layers for comfort and one layer of pocketed springs for support and cooling.

All of the Emma Sleep CliMax Hybrid mattresses are 50% off right now.

Emma Sleep CliMax Hybrid mattress (twin), $499 (regularly $999)

Emma Sleep CliMax Hybrid mattress (queen), $799 (regularly $1,599)

Emma Sleep CliMax Hybrid mattress (king), $999 (regularly $1,999)

Saatva Classic mattress

Saatva

The popular mattress comes in two heights and various levels of firmness, ranging from plush soft to firm. It offers two layers of coils and a pillow top filled with memory foam for pressure relief. Saatva also provides a generous, risk-free trial period of 180 nights so you can sleep on your decision.

Saatva Classic mattress (twin), $995

Saatva Classic mattress (queen), $1,696 (regularly $1,995)

Saatva Classic mattress (king), $2,079 (regularly $2,445)

Not into the Saatva Classic? Why not try the Saatva Solaire. The Solaire adjustable mattress in a split California king offers 50 firmness settings on both sides and claims to have virtually no motion transfer.

Saatva Solaire adjustable California (king) mattress, $3,056 (regularly $4,145)

The Nectar Sleep Premier mattress

Nectar

Nectar Sleep -- the beloved mattress brand known for generous layers of memory foam -- is having a massive sale. Nectar's Sleep Awareness Week Sale is on now. Nectar Sleep is offering 33% off everything, including mattresses, bed frames, bedding, furniture and bedroom sets. Shop the sale here.

Nectar Sleep's most popular mattress, the Nectar Sleep Premier, is its best option for hot sleepers.

The mattress is made with Nectar's dual-action cooling technology, which reacts to your body's temp to help you sleep cool. The mattress can be ordered as a memory foam mattress or as a hybrid mattress for an added cost.

The Nectar Sleep Premier mattress (queen), $999 (regularly $1,999)

Discover more of Nectar Sleep's top-rated mattresses below. They're all on sale now.

Nectar Sleep memory foam mattress (queen), $699 (regularly $1,049)

Nectar Sleep Premier copper mattress (queen), $1,299 (regularly $1,949)

Signature Design by Ashley Chime queen mattress

Nectar via Amazon

This multi-layer foam mattress has a medium-firm feel. It's a great option for people with allergies.

According to the brand, the mattress is made with pollen and pet dander-resistant materials.

Signature Design by Ashley Chime (queen) mattress, $365 (regularly $546)

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress

Wayfair

If you're in need of a new mattress, check out this deal on Nora hybrid mattresses. The mattress is 12-inches thick and features temperature regulating technology, so you can get a comfortable nights sleep.

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress (twin), $330 (reduced from $899)

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress (queen), $520 (reduced from $1,199)

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress (king), $650 (reduced from $1,499)

Leesa Sapira hybrid 11" queen-size mattress



Nectar via Amazon

This five-layer mattress includes a breathable hole-punched layer to let air flow through as well as a memory foam layer to help relieve pressure on your back, hips and shoulders.

Want your mattress purchase to make a difference? Leesa donates one mattress to non-profits for every ten mattresses sold.

Leesa Sapira hybrid 11" (queen) mattress, $1,699 (reduced from $1,899)

Tuft & Needle Legacy Original mattress

Tuft & Needle

Tuft & Needle's top-rated mattress is on sale during the brand's Legacy Sale.

The 4.6-star-rated mattress is made with cooling gel, heat-wicking graphite, and breathable Tuft & Needle Adaptive foam that offers a flexible sleep surface that responds and adjusts with you.

Tuft & Needle Legacy Original (twin) mattress, $491 (regularly $745)

Tuft & Needle Legacy Original (queen) mattress, $656 (regularly $995)

Tuft & Needle Legacy Original (king) mattress, $919 (regularly $1,395)

Shop the best sofa beds in 2023

We analyzed all the major sofa bed retailers to find the most highly-rated options you can buy online. Shop our selection of modern and comfortable sofa beds that not only look good, but will also give any overnight guest a good night's sleep.

Burrow 85" Arch Nomad Sleeper

Burrow

This 4.5 star-rated sofa bed from Burrow is a great option for anyone with frequent house guests. The Burrow Arch Nomad Sleeper is stain-resistant and comes with a sleep kit that includes a memory foam topper, fitted sheet, flat sheet, quilted blanket, pillow and eye mask.

Want to customize your sofa style? Choose from five colors, six leg finishes and three arm styles.

Burrow 85" Arch Nomad Sleeper, $1,890

Denver 86" trundle sleeper sofa

Anthropologie

Choose from 14 colors and three fabrics in this classic trundle sleeper sofa from Anthropologie.

It comes with two throw pillows and is made to order.

Denver 86" trundle sleeper sofa, $2,698 and up

Queer Eye Liam 79" futon

Walmart

Who said futons only belong in dorm rooms? This grey linen option from Queer Eye passes as a regular couch.

Measuring 79-inches-long and 33-inches-deep, it easily converts between sitting, lounging and sleeping positions.

Queer Eye Liam 79" futon, $425 (regularly $480)

Serta Monroe 45.67" square arm sleeper

Wayfair

This 4.8-star-rated gray convertible sofa from mattress brand Serta has a full-size pull-out bed. It has a button-tufted design and a hardwood frame.

"What I love is it's super versatile," explained a reviewer. "You can sit on it like a regular couch, pull the bottom out and use it like a lounge or you can pull it out and it turns into a full bed."

Serta Monroe 45.67" square arm sleeper, $950 (reduced from $1,230)

AllModern 79.5" Elsmere sleeper sofa bed

AllModern

How cool is this ultra-modern sofa bed? It has a solid wood frame and a bolster pillow with genuine leather straps.

It fits twin XL sheets. Just remove the back cushions to transform it into a bed.

AllModern 79.5" Els sleeper sofa bed, $1,400

Morden Fort 91" velvet reversible sectional sofa bed

Amazon

If you're looking for a sectional that turns into a bed, check out this velvet sofa bed available in gray or beige. As a nice bonus, the lounge cushion lifts up to reveal a hidden storage compartment.

"The storage compartment is so convenient for throw blankets and pillows for when company stays over," wrote a reviewer. "My husband and I lay comfortably [on the sofa] and have even fallen asleep on it while watching TV."

Morden Fort 91" velvet reversible sectional sofa bed, $809 (reduced from $879)

Velvet square arm 83.86" sofa bed

Wayfair

This 4.4-star-rated sofa bed, available on Wayfair, has a fold-out design. It comes with two cushions.

"It looks so much more beautiful in person," says one satisfied Wayfair reviewer about this green sleeper sofa. "It's comfortable and firm (so doesn't dint)."

Velvet square arm sofa bed, $416 (reduced from $680)

Joss & Main Lourenco 77'' upholstered sleeper sofa

Joss & Main

This sleeper sofa comes in 44 different fabric options. The sofa seats two.

It can fold out into a queen bed, topped with an included queen mattress.

Joss & Main Lourenco 77'' upholstered sleeper sofa, $1,230 (reduced from $1,350)

Spring clean with CBS Essentials

Out with the old, in with the new. No matter if you're upgrading or buying your first-ever laundry appliance, robot vacuum or smart refrigerator, you should get a great deal. The experts at CBS Essentials have scoured the internet to bring you the greatest spring cleaning sales on must-have, customer-loved cleaning essentials such as air purifiers, stick vacuums, washing machines, electric dryers, dishwashers and more.

Keep checking back -- we're keeping this list updated with all the best spring cleaning discounts, deals and sales the season has to offer.

