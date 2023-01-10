CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Burrow

It's 2023. Instead of having guests sleep on an old air mattress, consider an upgrade to a new sofa bed that's actually comfortable.

We analyzed all the major sofa bed retailers to find the most highly-rated options you can buy online. Shop our selection of modern and comfortable sofa beds that not only look good, but will also give any overnight guest a good night's sleep.

A springy, lumpy sofa bed can put a damper on any guest's visit. The sofa beds ahead work for a variety of budgets. Shop sofa beds from Burrow, Walmart, Amazon and more.

Unlike sleeper sofas, which typically have hidden, built-in mattresses, sofa beds and futons lay flat to form a bed. Because some people use the terms interchangeably, we've included some top-rated sleeper sofas here as well. Keep reading to shop the best sofa beds in 2023.

Burrow 85" Arch Nomad Sleeper

Burrow

This 4.5 star-rated sofa bed from Burrow is a great option for anyone with frequent house guests. The Burrow Arch Nomad Sleeper is stain-resistant and comes with a sleep kit that includes a memory foam topper, fitted sheet, flat sheet, quilted blanket, pillow and eye mask.

Want to customize your sofa style? Choose from five colors, six leg finishes and three arm styles.

Burrow 85" Arch Nomad Sleeper, $1,890

Denver 86" trundle sleeper sofa

Anthropologie

Choose from 14 colors and three fabrics in this classic trundle sleeper sofa from Anthropologie.

It comes with two throw pillows and is made to order.

Denver 86" trundle sleeper sofa, $2,698 and up

Queer Eye Liam 79" futon

Walmart

Who said futons only belong in dorm rooms? This grey linen option from Queer Eye passes as a regular couch.

Measuring 79-inches-long and 33-inches-deep, it easily converts between sitting, lounging and sleeping positions.

Queer Eye Liam 79" futon, $425 (regularly $480)

Serta Monroe 45.67" square arm sleeper

Wayfair

This 4.8-star-rated gray convertible sofa from mattress brand Serta has a full-size pull-out bed. It has a button-tufted design and a hardwood frame.

"What I love is it's super versatile," explained a reviewer. "You can sit on it like a regular couch, pull the bottom out and use it like a lounge or you can pull it out and it turns into a full bed."

Serta Monroe 45.67" square arm sleeper, $1,100 (reduced from $1,230)

AllModern 79.5" Elsmere sleeper sofa bed



AllModern

How cool is this ultra-modern sofa bed? It has a solid wood frame and a bolster pillow with genuine leather straps.

It fits twin XL sheets. Just remove the back cushions to transform it into a bed.

AllModern 79.5" Els sleeper sofa bed, $1,430

Morden Fort 91" velvet reversible sectional sofa bed



Amazon

If you're looking for a sectional that turns into a bed, check out this velvet sofa bed available in gray or beige. As a nice bonus, the lounge cushion lifts up to reveal a hidden storage compartment.

"The storage compartment is so convenient for throw blankets and pillows for when company stays over," wrote a reviewer. "My husband and I lay comfortably [on the sofa] and have even fallen asleep on it while watching TV."

Morden Fort 91" velvet reversible sectional sofa bed, $778 after coupon (reduced from $879)

Velvet square arm 83.86" sofa bed



Wayfair

This 4.4-star-rated sofa bed, available on Wayfair, has a fold-out design. It comes with two cushions.

"It looks so much more beautiful in person," says one satisfied Wayfair reviewer about this green sleeper sofa. "It's comfortable and firm (so doesn't dint)."

Velvet square arm sofa bed, $460 (reduced from $680)

Joss & Main Lourenco 77'' upholstered sleeper sofa

Joss & Main

This sleeper sofa comes in 44 different fabric options. The sofa seats two.

It can fold out into a queen bed, topped with an included queen mattress.

Joss & Main Lourenco 77'' upholstered sleeper sofa, $1,160 (reduced from $1,350)

