Keep cool this summer with the best neck fans of 2024

Cooling down this summer is easy when you're at home and have access to an air conditioner, ice maker or swimming pool. But while in transit on your own two feet outside, cooling down can be a challenge. Carrying around a reusable water bottle to stay hydrated will keep you standing, but that won't cool your hot skin down.

There's a solution that you may not have considered that we think will be a game changer for you as well as others who will be experiencing record-high temperatures this summer: a neck fan.

You can wear a neck fan to provide much-needed airflow to your neck and face. Wireless neck fans are very affordable and provide lasting battery life that, according to some customers, can survive a work shift or day at Disneyland.

Best neck fans of 2024

We rounded up the best neck fans that are highly rated by customers and provide an adequate breeze to keep you cool this summer.

Best overall neck fan: Jisulife neck fan

This neck fan offers a whopping 78 air outlets throughout, providing all-around air movement that will bring relief to the overheated and sweaty. Not only that, but the fan also comes with three speed settings (low, medium and high) and can generate between four to 16 hours of continuous cooling (depending on the speed setting you select).

Given all these effective features, you actually may find yourself getting cold while wearing this, which will make outdoor activities and even commutes during the summer much more bearable. You can get this in one of six colors, including black and a pastel yellow.

The Jisulife neck fan has a 4.3-star rating on Amazon out of more than 50,000 ratings. One reviewer wrote, "We live up north and visit Disney World in Florida once a year. This year, I was pregnant and needed additional cooling. This was the answer! It's light so you don't feel like something is weighing down or getting stuck on your neck. There are different levels of power that worked beautifully in the Florida heat. I have purchased this brand for gifts and recommend it to clients of mine (I am a travel agent that specializes in Disney). Highly recommend this for vacation or just making a hot day more manageable."

Best portable: OLV neck fan

Unlike some other popular neck fans that market themselves as portable, the OLV neck fan actually is thanks to its ability to fold in half, allowing for easier packing. In addition to being convenient to carry around, the OLV neck fan comes with functionality that will cool you down. These include four sources of wind flow and three speed settings that, combined, will provide a comprehensive breeze.

This neck fan lasts about four to 18 hours on a single charge and will take about 2.5 hours to charge up again. To check on the status of the battery, all you have to do is refer to the LED screen located on the exterior side of the fan, and it'll list the percentage left.

The OLV neck fan has a 4.3-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "The Florida heat this year has been awful but this neck fan makes it much more bearable. Both my wife and I have one and love them. Battery lasts a decent length of time too. Definitely recommend it to anyone who lives in the south."

Another customer said, "I wear this working in a warehouse 10 hours a day. One charge lasts the majority of my shift. It also helps with the perimenopause hot flashes."

Best front-facing neck fan: Amacool neck fan

The Amacool neck fan veers from the traditional neck fan in that it provides a more direct airflow to your face, which for some people, may provide greater relief from the heat. It also differs in that it's much more adjustable; the band of the Amacool neck fan can be bent or twisted to get the fans in your preferred position.

The fan also offers three wind speeds and can last up to six hours on a single charge (run time varies by the speed setting used). This comes in three colors and, just in time for summer, is 33% off for a limited time on Amazon.

This Amacool neck fan has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "I live in Florida, and this is an amazing fan to have. I have purchased several of them."

Another customer said, "Great product. I absolutely love this. I'm going through menopause and I get bad hot flashes. This helps tremendously. I take it with me on the bus, train [and] even when I'm walking down the street and as soon as I get a hot flash I turn this on to be completely cooled off. You won't be disappointed."

Best handheld neck fan: Aocool handheld neck fan

Traditional neck fans might feel too weighty for some people to wear for long periods of time. If you're looking for something lighter in feel, get the Aocool handheld neck fan. Keep in mind though that because it's small and doesn't wrap around your neck, you won't get as much airflow. However, it'll still provide a breeze that's more concentrated on the front of your neck.

The Aocool handheld neck fan is attached to an adjustable lanyard, allowing you to easily lift the fan to your face to get a much-needed blast of air. This has three speed settings, can last up to 12 hours on a single charge and takes about three hours to charge back up again. Plus, you can see how much battery life you have left on the front of the fan.

The Aocool handheld neck fan has a 4.4-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "I work in a medical setting where I'm required to wear a mask and a lab coat and it gets extremely hot. This little fan hangs around my neck and helps quite a bit better than anything else I've found thus far."

Most stylish neck fan: Asnug neck fan

If it's so hot that you need a neck fan to wear while out and about this summer, you might as well get one that looks good. This Asnug model is as sleek as neck fans get, as it more so resembles cool, high-end headphones than an affordable neck fan from Amazon. The exterior of the end fans has a nice bronze trim that enhances the style of the fan. You can choose between a selection of vibrant colors, including a sharp red, rich blue and a shade of purple that could easily match your Stanley cup.

In addition to its good looks, the Asnug neck fan provides nearly 360 degrees of airflow to you. It also has three speeds to choose from and a battery that can last between four to 16 hours (depending on the speed setting selected). What's more, it's on sale for 24% off its original price.

The Asnug neck fan has a 4.4-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "I bought this neck fan last summer to help me tolerate the Middle TN heat while walking my dogs. It was even more effective today when I was planting annuals. It cools well and lasts surprisingly long on a charge. Highly recommend!"