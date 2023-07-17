July deal: Walmart is practically giving away this 4-piece rattan patio set for $220

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

This top-rated Walmart patio set is an absolute steal at $190. Walmart

We found a great mid-summer deal on patio furniture that you've got to see. Walmart's bestselling rattan patio furniture set is now as low as $220.

Right now at the Amazon competitor, you can get this 4.2-star rated patio set by Costway that includes two single chairs with cushions (23.5'' x 25'' x 31''), a loveseat with a cushion (43.5'' x 25''x 31'') and a tempered glass-top coffee table (35'' x 18'' x 17.5''). The washable cushions are available in black, navy, turquoise, gray and red.

Originally priced at $448, you can get this four-piece patio furniture set at Walmart for just $220. (Prices vary by color.) You'll be hard pressed to find any other patio set for such a low price this summer, never mind one that's this loved by its owners.

"This patio furniture looks great and is very comfortable," a Walmart reviewer said. "All the pieces and hardware were clearly marked and the assembly instructions were easy to follow. Very well satisfied."

"I love this set!" says another Walmart reviewer. "It's actually nicer in person than in the picture."

Rattan 4-piece patio furniture set, $220 (reduced from $448)

More patio furniture deals at Walmart

If that's not the right patio furniture set for you, no worries -- Walmart has plenty more top-rated outdoor furniture pieces at really low prices.

Walmart+ Week is finally here! Right now, Walmart+ members can gain early access to a wide array of highly sought after items on the Walmart website before everyone else. Walmart is also discounting Walmart+ memberships by half price right now so that everyone can get in on the action and shop the Walmart+ member-exclusive early access sale.

The experts at CBS Essentials have selected the top Walmart+ Week deals. Walmart+ members can shop everything on sale right now below, and non-members will be able to access the deals beginning July 11.

Rattan 8-piece outdoor furniture set: $430 and up

Walmart

Need more seating for your guests this spring and summer? Walmart has you covered with this eight-piece outdoor furniture set that includes four chairs, two loveseats, two tempered glass coffee tables and washable cushions.

Says one Walmart reviewer about the 4.1-star-rated rattan patio set: "I love the set, I use it almost every morning. The assembly was easy and the seating is comfortable. I bought the double set, one for under my carport, one for the garden.

Save on this bestselling outdoor patio furniture set at Walmart now. It's available in six colors. Prices vary by color.

Rattan 8-piece outdoor furniture set, $430 and up (reduced from $560)

Rattan outdoor patio daybed: $250 and up

Walmart

Lounge all spring and summer on this rattan outdoor patio daybed (61" x 52" x 27.5"). The washable cushions are available in five colors. Supports up to 800 pounds. Prices vary by color.

"This outdoor daybed is exactly as described and pictured," said a Walmart reviewer. "Looked for a year to find an affordable one. This was it!"

Rattan outdoor patio daybed, $250 and up (reduced from $335)

Rattan 3-piece outdoor furniture set: $200 and up

Walmart

Summer here, so why not upgrade your outdoor living space with a new patio set? Walmart has all sorts of patio furniture deals going on this July, including this deal on a three-piece rattan outdoor furniture set. It's available in six cushion colors.

Perfect for small spaces, this patio furniture set includes two single chairs (26.5" x 26.5" x 30") and a glass-top coffee table (19.5" x 19.5" x 19.5").

"Really nice set for the price," a Walmart reviewer says about this 4.2-star patio set.

Rattan 3-piece patio furniture set, $200 and up (reduced from $323)

Three-piece sectional patio furniture set: $300 and up

Walmart

This modular, rattan patio set looks like it costs more than just $340. It comes with a sectional and a coffee table. Choose from three colors and rearrange the sofa pieces to your liking. Rated 4.5 stars.

"This set is a steal for the price!" one Walmart reviewer says. "Good quality, expensive look, perfect size set. Solid plastic wicker and nice cushions."

Price varies by color.

Orange-Casual patio furniture set, $300 and up (reduced from $390)

Best patio furniture deals at Amazon

Walmart's not the only retailer with great patio furniture. Check out these top-rated, reviewer-loved picks from Amazon.

Greesum 3-piece wicker patio bistro set: $140

Amazon

This three-piece patio set is Amazon's top choice for patio furniture. The 4.5-star-rated set includes two sturdy rattan chairs with comfortable cushions and a glass patio table. With over 3,000 positive reviews and a relatively low price point, this is an excellent patio furniture option.

It's available in three colors.

Greesum 3-piece wicker patio bistro set, $140 with coupon (reduced from $150)

Best Choice Products 3-piece outdoor bistro set: $120



Amazon

This three-piece conversation bistro set is an excellent option for anyone looking for simple, budget-friendly patio furniture. This wicker set includes two chairs and a small outdoor table. It's perfect for smaller patios.

Best Choice Products 3-piece outdoor bistro set, $120 (reduced from $160)

