Is Lamar Jackson playing today? How to watch him and every Baltimore Ravens game in 2024

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens throws the ball during the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Welcome back, Baltimore Ravens fans. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens open the 2024-5 NFL season tonight when they face the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. The last time the two teams squared off was in the AFC title game last season when the Ravens lost 17-10.

Jackson, the reigning NFL MVP, is ready to seek his revenge on the Chiefs and begin his campaign to win a Super Bowl. Keep reading to find out how to watch Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens this season.

Is Lamar Jackson playing in the Baltimore Ravens game today?

The Baltimore Ravens face the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, September 6, 2024 at 8:20 p.m. ET (5:20 p.m. PT). Lamar Jackson is scheduled to play. The game will air on NBC, and stream on Peacock and the platforms featured below.

The Baltimore Ravens 2024 Regular Season NFL Schedule

You can watch the Ravens this season on CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, Netflix and Prime Video. All times Eastern

Week 1 : 09/05 at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 PM (NBC)

Week 2 : 09/15 vs Las Vegas Raiders, 1:00 PM (CBS)

Week 3 : 09/22 at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 PM (Fox)

Week 4 : 09/29 vs Buffalo Bills, 8:20 PM (NBC)

Week 5 : 10/06 at Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 PM (CBS)

Week 6 : 10/13 vs Washington Commanders, 1:00 PM (CBS)

Week 7 : 10/21 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 PM (ESPN)

Week 8 : 10/27 at Cleveland Browns, 1:00 PM (CBS)

Week 9 : 11/03 vs Denver Broncos, 1:00 PM (CBS)

Week 10 : 11/07 vs Cincinnati Bengals, 8:15 PM (Prime Video)

Week 11 : 11/17 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 PM (CBS)

Week 12 : 11/25 at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:15 PM (ESPN)

Week 13 : 12/01 vs Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 PM (CBS)

Week 14; BYE

Week 15 : 12/15 at New York Giants, 1:00 PM (CBS)

Week 16 : 12/21 vs Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:30 PM (Fox)

Week 17 : 12/25 at Houston Texans, 4:30 PM (Netflix)

Week 18 : TBD vs Cleveland Browns (TBD)

*Some primetime game schedules may change.

How to watch the 2024-5 Baltimore Ravens season without cable

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - AUGUST 09: Derrick Henry #22 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium on August 09, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. G Fiume/Getty Images

Who won the Ravens game?



In the final game of the NFL preseason, the Ravens lost to the Green Bay Packers 30-7. Ravens quarterback Josh Johnson played in place of Jackson.

When and where is Super Bowl LIX?

Super Bowl LIX is scheduled to be played on Feb. 9, 2025, at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA (home of the New Orleans Saints). Super Bowl LIX will air on Fox, and stream on Fubo, Sling TV and Hulu + Live TV.