Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson claims second NFL MVP award

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was awarded his second NFL Most Valuable Player honor.

The award was announced Thursday night at the NFL Honors show on CBS.

Jackson is the 11th player to win multiple MVP awards. He had 49 of the 50 votes.

"I want to thank my Lord and savior Jesus Christ. Without him, nothing is possible," Jackson said. "I want to thank my organization, Baltimore Ravens, for finally getting a deal done. Shoutout to (GM) Eric (DeCosta), shoutout to (owner) Steve (Bisciotti), coach Harbaugh, the whole unit. My offense, my offensive line, I can't thank them enough for what they've done. It's a team thing for these awards."

Jackson passed for 3,678 yards with 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also ran for a team-high 821 yards to go along with four more touchdowns.

He played 16 games in 2023, which was the most he's played in a season since 2018 -- his rookie year.

In games that Jackson played, the Ravens went 13-3.

They won the AFC North title and continued to the AFC Championship Game.

In Baltimore's 34-10 win over the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional Round, Jackson passed for 152 yards with two touchdowns, while rushing for 100 yards and two scores.

Jackson - the Ravens' first-round draft pick in 2018 from Louisville - won the NFL MVP Award in 2019.

Last offseason, Jackson signed a five-year, $260 million contract extension.