How to watch Wimbledon: TV, livestream

Wimbledon is the prestigious Grand Slam tournament that always hosts the biggest names on the court -- this year, we're talking Novak Djokovic, of course -- as well as plenty of celebs in the stands.

It all began Monday, July 3 and lasts through Sunday, July 16. The 2023 Wimbledon Championship is taking place in London. But you don't have to travel across the pond to watch all your favorite professional tennis players take each other on. You can watch it right now, and we've got the details on how.

Right now, Djokovic is the men's singles champion, and Elena Rybakina holds the women's singles title in Wimbledon. But will things change? Keep reading to see the tournament schedule ahead.

Best way to live stream the Wimbledon Championship in 2023

If you want access to live stream all the Wimbledon tournament games, the most cost-effective way is with Sling TV. The low-cost cable streamer's Orange tier includes all matches airing on ESPN, ESPN2 (select markets) and the Tennis Channel, while the Orange + Blue tier includes local ABC and NBC stations (where available) for even more popular live sports content -- as well as dozens of other channels. (We have more options for streaming Wimbledon below.

Wimbledon tournament 2023 schedule

Don't miss a single moment of the 2023 Wimbledon tournament. All Wimbledon championship games will air on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC or the Tennis Channel.

Don't have cable TV? Luckily, Sling TV carries all the channels you need so you can watch those games live.

Schedule for the remaining 2023 Wimbledon matches:

Friday, July 14 : The men's semifinals will start at 8 a.m. EDT on ESPN.

: The men's semifinals will start at 8 a.m. EDT on ESPN. Saturday, July 15 : The women's finals will air from 9 to 11:30 a.m. EDT on ESPN followed by the the men's doubles finals at around 11:30 a.m. EDT.

: The women's finals will air from 9 to 11:30 a.m. EDT on ESPN followed by the the men's doubles finals at around 11:30 a.m. EDT. Sunday, July 16: The men's finals will air at 9 a.m. EDT on ESPN followed by the women's doubles finals at roughly around noon EDT.

Watch the 2023 Wimbledon championships on Sling TV



The best and most affordable way to watch the 2023 Wimbledon championship games airing on ESPN, ESPN 2, ABC and the Tennis Channel is through Sling TV. The most budget-friendly tier that includes those channels, Orange, is only $40 a month. The Orange + Blue tier gives you access to the maximum amount of live sports and channels for $60 per month after the first month half-off. You'll get 50 hours of DVR storage to record all the games you want.

There's no contract. You can cancel at any time. Best of all? Sling is offering $25 off your first month. Right now, you'll only pay $15 to access ESPN with Sling Orange, or $35 for the Orange + Blue tier.

Digital antenna

If ABC is on your market's local channels, you may also be able to access those games with a digital antenna. While Sling TV does carry more channels than a digital antenna would, this is a one-time, more inexpensive option for minimal channel options.

This one supports smart TVs in 1080p, 4K and 8K displays and works with older models too. It's also currently discounted at Amazon.

Roainey digital TV antenna with amplifier signal booster, $23 after coupon (down from $40)

Hulu + Live TV bundle

It's not as affordable as Sling TV, but the Hulu + Live TV bundle has a huge library of content thanks to their partnerships with Disney and ESPN. In the bundle, both Disney+ and ESPN+ are included and it's totally ad-free. If you want it all, get the Hulu + Live TV bundle.

Sign up for the Hulu + Live TV with ESPN+ and Disney+ bundle, $70 a month

DirecTV Stream



DirecTV streams all the networks a sports fan could want, including ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and more. No matter what your viewing needs are, DirecTV Stream should have a monthly package that will serve you. Prices on DirecTV Stream services start at $65 a month for the first three months, then $75 a month thereafter.

DirecTV Stream, $65 and up per month

The best TV deal during Wimbledon



Looking for a new television for all your sports watching needs? Samsung 'The Frame' is on sale now -- it's one of our readers' favorite televisions. It's great for watching Wimbledon (and other sports, as well).

Samsung 'The Frame' QLED smart 4K TV: $538 and up

Samsung's "The Frame" is one of the hottest TVs of 2023 -- it's wildly popular with CBS Essentials readers. This TV can transform into a piece of art when you're not streaming your favorite TV shows. "The Frame" smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that displays your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room.

This QLED TV produces 100 percent color volume in the DCI-P3 color space (that's the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television). That means colors on this TV will be vivid and true-to-life.

