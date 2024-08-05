How to watch Team USA track and field star Noah Lyles compete: How to stream his Olympic events and more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Noah Lyles of Team United States celebrates winning the Gold medal during the Men's 100m Finalduring the Men's 100m Final on day nine of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 04, 2024 in Paris, France.

Team USA track and field star Noah Lyles has already earned a gold medal in the men's 100-meter race, but the dynamic American sprinter has only just begun.

Find out how and when to watch Noah Lyles, track and field's newest star, compete at the Paris Summer Olympic Games.

What events is Noah Lyles competing in at the 2024 Summer Olympics?

The 27-year-old Florida native is scheduled to compete in the 100m, 200m, 4x100m relay, and 4x400m relay at the Paris Summer Olympics. His first event is on Saturday, August 3, 2024.

When is Noah Lyles competing at the 2024 Summer Olympics?

After his gold medal winning performance in the men's 100-meter race, Noah Lyles is scheduled to run two more events at the Paris Olympics. Lyle's races will air on NBC or USA Network and stream on Peacock.

All times Eastern

Monday, Aug. 5

Men's 200m Round 1, 1:55 p.m. (NBC)

Wednesday, Aug. 7

Men's 200m Semifinals, 2:02 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 8:

Men's 4x100m Relay Round 1, 4-7 a.m.

Men's 200m Final, 4-7 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 9

Men's 4x100m Relay Final, 1:30 - 4 p.m.

How to watch the 2024 Summer Olympic Games track and field events without cable

While many cable packages include NBC and the other channels broadcasting the 2024 Summer Olympics, it's easy to watch the 2024 Summer Olympics if those channels aren't included in your cable TV subscription, or if you don't have cable at all. Your best options for watching are below. (Streaming options will require an internet provider.)

In addition to major sporting events like the 2024 Paris Olympics, Peacock offers its subscribers live-streaming access to NFL games that air on NBC and sports airing on USA Network. The streaming service has plenty more live sports to offer, including Big Ten basketball, Premier League soccer and WWE wrestling (including formerly PPV-only events such as WrestleMania). There are 80,000 hours worth of recorded content to watch as well, including hit movies and TV series such as "The Office" and "Parks and Recreation."

A Peacock subscription costs $8 per month. An annual plan is available for $80 per year (best value). You can cancel anytime.

Top features of Peacock:

Peacock's Olympic coverage will include "multi-view" options in which fans can curate their viewing journey, choosing the Olympic events they are most interested in watching.

Peacock will air exclusive coverage of PGA Tour events, Olympic trials and Paris Olympics 2024 events.

Peacock features plenty of current and classic NBC and Bravo TV shows, plus original programming such as the award-winning reality show "The Traitors."

For streaming the Paris Olympics -- and for streaming all the must-watch college football and NFL games to follow this fall -- we like Sling TV. The cable TV replacement option is currently offering half off every pricing tier (offers may vary).

You can get your first month of Sling Blue tier for $22.50 (regularly $45), which includes your local NBC station. You also get access to E! and USA Network (including 400 hours of Olympics programming on USA in 4K resolution). We suggest leveling up your coverage to the Sling Orange + Blue tier, which includes your local network affiliates plus ESPN, TNT, TBS and other popular cable channels, all for $30 for your first month of service (regularly $60). A Sports Extra add-on is available ($15 per month) with 19 sports-centric channels, including Golf Channel, Big Ten Network, NFL RedZone, MLB Network and Tennis Channel.

The streamer has a new prepaid offering for football season called Sling TV Season Pass. You can get four months of the Orange + Blue tier, plus the Sports Extra add-on, for $219. That's a savings of $81 over the usual price.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue plan:

Sling TV is our top choice for streaming major sporting events like NASCAR

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You can add Golf Channel, NBA TV, NHL Network, NFL RedZone, MLB Network, Tennis Channel and more sports-oriented channels (19 in total) via Sling TV's Sports Extras add-on.

You can also catch the 2024 Summer Olympics airing on network TV on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to network-aired sports like the Tour de France, and almost every NFL game next season. Packages include the live feed of sports and programming airing on CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just the Summer Olympics- all without a cable subscription.

To watch the 2024 Summer Olympic Games without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to Olympic events, you'll have access to NFL football, Fubo offers NCAA college sports, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo's Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial.

Sports fans will want to consider adding on the $7.99 per month Fubo Extra package, which includes MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, Tennis Channel, SEC Network and more channels. Or upgrade to the Fubo Elite tier and get all the Fubo Extra channels, plus the ability to stream in 4K, for an extra $10 per month.

Top features of Fubo Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo -- you can cancel at any time.

You can watch sporting events up to 72 hours after they air live with Fubo's lookback feature.

The Pro tier includes over 180 channels, including NFL Network and Golf Channel.

Fubo includes all the channels you'll need to watch college and pro sports, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, and other devices.

You can watch the 2024 Summer Olympics and more top-tier sports coverage, including NFL Network, with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including Golf Channel. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch the 2024 Summer Olympic Games and every NFL game on every network next season with Hulu + Live TV, plus exclusive live regular season NFL games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per month after a three-day free trial.

Watch track and field at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games live with a digital HDTV antenna

Amazon

You can also watch the 2024 Summer Olympic Games airing on network TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDTV channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and more. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

For anyone living in a partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch sports without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable.

This ultra-thin, multi-directional Mohu Leaf Supreme Pro digital antenna with a 65-mile range can receive hundreds of HD TV channels, including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Fox and Univision, and can filter out cellular and FM signals. It delivers a high-quality picture in 1080p HDTV, top-tier sound and comes with a 12-foot digital coax cable.

2024 Summer Olympic Games schedule: Track and field

Noah Lyles, right, of the United States poses for photos while traveling along the Seine River in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024. Ashley Landis - Pool/Getty Images

U.S. track and field fans can wake up to live preliminary events already in progress -- with competition starting each day at 4 a.m. ET (1 a.m. PT). Fans wanting to watch live as the world's track and field stars contend for Olympic medals will want to start watching at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT).

AUGUST 5, 2024

Event Time Channel Main (Prelims): M 400mH, W 400m & more 4:00 AM NBC, Peacock Men's Discus Throw: Qualification 4:10 AM NBC, Peacock Women's Pole Vault: Qualification 4:40 AM NBC, Peacock Main (Finals): W 800m, W 5000m & more 12:30 PM NBC, Peacock Men's Pole Vault: Final 1:00 PM NBC, Peacock Women's Discus Throw: Final 2:30 PM NBC, Peacock

AUGUST 6, 2024

Event Time Channel Main: W 1500m R1, M 200m Rep. & more 4:00 AM NBC, Peacock Men's Javelin Throw: Qualification 4:20 AM NBC, Peacock Women's Long Jump: Qualification 5:15 AM NBC, Peacock Main (Finals): W 200m, M 1500m & more 1:00 PM NBC, Peacock Women's Hammer Throw: Final 1:50 PM NBC, Peacock Men's Long Jump: Final 2:10 PM NBC, Peacock

AUGUST 7, 2024

Event Time Channel Race Walk Mixed Relay 1:30 AM NBC, Peacock Main (Prelims): W 100mH, M 5000m & more 4:00 AM NBC, Peacock Men's High Jump: Qualification 4:00 AM NBC, Peacock Women's Javelin Throw: Qualification 4:20 AM NBC, Peacock Main: M 400m Final, M 200m SF & more 12:30 PM NBC, Peacock Women's Pole Vault: Final 12:55 PM NBC, Peacock Men's Triple Jump: Qualification 1:10 PM NBC, Peacock Men's Discus Throw: Final 2:20 PM NBC, Peacock

AUGUST 8, 2024

Event Time Channel Main: Heptathlon, M&W 4x100m Relays R1 & more 4:00 AM NBC, Peacock Women's Shot Put: Qualification 4:20 AM NBC, Peacock Heptathlon: High Jump 5:00 AM NBC, Peacock Main (Finals): M 200m, W 400mH & more 1:00 PM NBC, Peacock Heptathlon: Shot Put 1:30 PM NBC, Peacock Women's Long Jump: Final 1:55 PM NBC, Peacock Men's Javelin Throw: Final 2:20 PM NBC, Peacock

AUGUST 9, 2024

Event Time Channel Heptathlon: Long Jump 4:00 AM NBC, Peacock Main: M 800m SF, W 100mH SF & more 4:00 AM NBC, Peacock Heptathlon: Javelin Throw 5:15 AM NBC, Peacock Main (Finals): Heptathlon 800m, M 400mH & more 1:00 PM NBC, Peacock Women's Shot Put: Final 1:40 PM NBC, Peacock Men's Triple Jump: Final 2:10 PM NBC, Peacock

AUGUST 10, 2024

Event Time Channel Men's Marathon 2:00 AM NBC, Peacock Main (Finals): W 100mH, M&W 4x400m & more 12:30 PM NBC, Peacock Men's High Jump: Final 1:05 PM NBC, Peacock Women's Javelin Throw: Final 1:35 PM NBC, Peacock

AUGUST 11, 2024

Event Time Channel Women's Marathon 2:00 AM NBC, Peacock

How to every track and field event at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games

NBC and Telemundo will broadcast at least nine hours of coverage from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET each day. Some events will air on the USA Network, Golf Channel, CNBC and E!.

Peacock will livestream every event of the Paris 2024 Olympics, including the opening and closing ceremonies and every Olympic basketball game.