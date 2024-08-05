Olympics 2024: How to watch all the track and field events today

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Noah Lyles of Team United States celebrates winning the gold medal after competing the Men's 100m Final on day nine of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 04, 2024 in Paris, France. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The track and field events at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris have already delivered star-making performances from elite athletes including Noah Lyles and Sha'Carri Richardson. There's more exciting Olympic track and field events to come, one of the highlights of the Paris Summer Games.

Keep reading below to find out how to watch Richardson and all the terrific athletes competing for Team USA in track and field at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

When are track and field events at the 2024 Summer Olympics?

Track and field events at the 2024 Summer Olympics began on August 1, 2024 and conclude on August 11, 2024.

When does Noah Lyles compete next at the 2024 Summer Olympics?

After his gold medal winning performance in the men's 100-meter race, Noah Lyles is scheduled to run two more events at the Paris Olympics. Lyle's races will air on USA Network and stream on Peacock.

August 5: Men's 200m Round 1, 1:55 p.m. ET

August 7: Men's 200m semifinals (if qualified), 2:02 p.m. ET

Thursday, Aug. 8, to Friday, Aug. 9: Men's 4x100m Relay (lineups not yet announced)

When does Sha'Carri Richardson compete next at the 2024 Summer Olympics?

Sha'Carri Richardson, the dynamic American sprinter, has already earned one medal the Paris Summer Olympics -- a silver medal in the 100-meter race. Richardson is scheduled to compete in the 4 x 100-meter race on August 8-9. The events will air on NBC and stream on Peacock.

August 8: Women's 4x100m relay Round 1, around 5:10 a.m. ET

August 9: Women's 4x100m relay finals, 1:30 p.m. ET

How to watch every track and field events at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games

NBC and Telemundo will broadcast at least nine hours of coverage from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET each day. Some events will air on the USA Network, Golf Channel, CNBC and E!.

Peacock will livestream every event of the Paris 2024 Olympics, including the opening and closing ceremonies and every Olympic basketball game.

How to watch the 2024 Summer Olympic Games track and field events without cable

While many cable packages include NBC and the other channels broadcasting the 2024 Summer Olympics, it's easy to watch the 2024 Summer Olympics if those channels aren't included in your cable TV subscription, or if you don't have cable at all. Your best options for watching are below. (Streaming options will require an internet provider.)

In addition to major sporting events like the 2024 Paris Olympics, Peacock offers its subscribers live-streaming access to NFL games that air on NBC and sports airing on USA Network. The streaming service has plenty more live sports to offer, including Big Ten basketball, Premier League soccer and WWE wrestling (including formerly PPV-only events such as WrestleMania). There are 80,000 hours worth of recorded content to watch as well, including hit movies and TV series such as "The Office" and "Parks and Recreation."

A Peacock subscription costs $8 per month. An annual plan is available for $80 per year (best value). You can cancel anytime.

Top features of Peacock:

Peacock's Olympic coverage will include "multi-view" options in which fans can curate their viewing journey, choosing the Olympic events they are most interested in watching.

Peacock will air exclusive coverage of PGA Tour events, Olympic trials and Paris Olympics 2024 events.

Peacock features plenty of current and classic NBC and Bravo TV shows, plus original programming such as the award-winning reality show "The Traitors."

If you don't have cable TV that includes USA Network, one of the most cost-effective ways to watch the Olympics, and all the major sporting events happening this summer, is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer also offers access to Olympic qualifiers, the 2024 Paris Games, NFL football airing on NBC, Fox and ABC (where available) and NFL Network with its Orange + Blue plan.

That Orange + Blue plan normally costs $60 per month, but the streamer currently offers a half-off promotion for your first month, so you'll pay just $30. For the least expensive Olympic-watching option, the Blue plan includes the channels NBC, USA and E!, starting at $45 per month ($22.50 for your first month). A Sports Extra add-on is available ($15 per month) with 19 sports-centric channels, including Golf Channel, Big Ten Network, NFL RedZone, MLB Network and Tennis Channel.

The streamer has a new prepaid offering for football season called Sling TV Season Pass. You can get four months of the Orange + Blue tier, plus the Sports Extra add-on, for $219. That's a savings of $81 over the usual price.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue plan:

Sling TV is our top choice for streaming major sporting events like NASCAR

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You can add Golf Channel, NBA TV, NHL Network, NFL RedZone, MLB Network, Tennis Channel and more sports-oriented channels (19 in total) via Sling TV's Sports Extras add-on.

You can also catch the 2024 Summer Olympics airing on network TV on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to network-aired sports like the Tour de France, and almost every NFL game next season. Packages include the live feed of sports and programming airing on CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just the Summer Olympics- all without a cable subscription.

To watch the 2024 Summer Olympic Games without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to Olympic events, you'll have access to NFL football, Fubo offers NCAA college sports, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo's Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial.

Sports fans will want to consider adding on the $7.99 per month Fubo Extra package, which includes MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, Tennis Channel, SEC Network and more channels. Or upgrade to the Fubo Elite tier and get all the Fubo Extra channels, plus the ability to stream in 4K, for an extra $10 per month.

Top features of Fubo Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo -- you can cancel at any time.

You can watch sporting events up to 72 hours after they air live with Fubo's lookback feature.

The Pro tier includes over 180 channels, including NFL Network and Golf Channel.

Fubo includes all the channels you'll need to watch college and pro sports, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, and other devices.

You can watch the 2024 Summer Olympics and more top-tier sports coverage, including NFL Network, with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including Golf Channel. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch the 2024 Summer Olympic Games and every NFL game on every network next season with Hulu + Live TV, plus exclusive live regular season NFL games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per month.

Watch track and field at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games live with a digital HDTV antenna

Amazon

You can also watch the 2024 Summer Olympic Games airing on network TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDTV channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and more. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

For anyone living in a partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch sports without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable.

This ultra-thin, multi-directional Mohu Leaf Supreme Pro digital antenna with a 65-mile range can receive hundreds of HD TV channels, including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Fox and Univision, and can filter out cellular and FM signals. It delivers a high-quality picture in 1080p HDTV, top-tier sound and comes with a 12-foot digital coax cable.

This antenna is currently $56 at Amazon, reduced from $70 with coupon.

2024 Summer Olympic Games schedule: Track and field

Sha'carri Richardson of Team United States celebrates during the Women's 100m Round 1 on day seven of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 02, 2024 in Paris, France. Hannah Peters/Getty Images

U.S. track and field fans can wake up to live preliminary events already in progress -- with competition starting each day at 4 a.m. ET (1 a.m. PT). Fans wanting to watch live as the world's track and field stars contend for Olympic medals will want to start watching at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT).

AUGUST 5, 2024



Event Time Channel Main (Prelims): M 400mH, W 400m & more 4:00 AM NBC, Peacock Men's Discus Throw: Qualification 4:10 AM NBC, Peacock Women's Pole Vault: Qualification 4:40 AM NBC, Peacock Main (Finals): W 800m, W 5000m & more 12:30 PM NBC, Peacock Men's Pole Vault: Final 1:00 PM NBC, Peacock Women's Discus Throw: Final 2:30 PM NBC, Peacock

AUGUST 6, 2024

Event Time Channel Main: W 1500m R1, M 200m Rep. & more 4:00 AM NBC, Peacock Men's Javelin Throw: Qualification 4:20 AM NBC, Peacock Women's Long Jump: Qualification 5:15 AM NBC, Peacock Main (Finals): W 200m, M 1500m & more 1:00 PM NBC, Peacock Women's Hammer Throw: Final 1:50 PM NBC, Peacock Men's Long Jump: Final 2:10 PM NBC, Peacock

AUGUST 7, 2024

Event Time Channel Race Walk Mixed Relay 1:30 AM NBC, Peacock Main (Prelims): W 100mH, M 5000m & more 4:00 AM NBC, Peacock Men's High Jump: Qualification 4:00 AM NBC, Peacock Women's Javelin Throw: Qualification 4:20 AM NBC, Peacock Main: M 400m Final, M 200m SF & more 12:30 PM NBC, Peacock Women's Pole Vault: Final 12:55 PM NBC, Peacock Men's Triple Jump: Qualification 1:10 PM NBC, Peacock Men's Discus Throw: Final 2:20 PM NBC, Peacock

AUGUST 8, 2024

Event Time Channel Main: Heptathlon, M&W 4x100m Relays R1 & more 4:00 AM NBC, Peacock Women's Shot Put: Qualification 4:20 AM NBC, Peacock Heptathlon: High Jump 5:00 AM NBC, Peacock Main (Finals): M 200m, W 400mH & more 1:00 PM NBC, Peacock Heptathlon: Shot Put 1:30 PM NBC, Peacock Women's Long Jump: Final 1:55 PM NBC, Peacock Men's Javelin Throw: Final 2:20 PM NBC, Peacock

AUGUST 9, 2024

Event Time Channel Heptathlon: Long Jump 4:00 AM NBC, Peacock Main: M 800m SF, W 100mH SF & more 4:00 AM NBC, Peacock Heptathlon: Javelin Throw 5:15 AM NBC, Peacock Main (Finals): Heptathlon 800m, M 400mH & more 1:00 PM NBC, Peacock Women's Shot Put: Final 1:40 PM NBC, Peacock Men's Triple Jump: Final 2:10 PM NBC, Peacock

AUGUST 10, 2024

Event Time Channel Men's Marathon 2:00 AM NBC, Peacock Main (Finals): W 100mH, M&W 4x400m & more 12:30 PM NBC, Peacock Men's High Jump: Final 1:05 PM NBC, Peacock Women's Javelin Throw: Final 1:35 PM NBC, Peacock

AUGUST 11, 2024

Event Time Channel Women's Marathon 2:00 AM NBC, Peacock

2024 Summer Olympics: When are the track and field gold medal events?

There are gold medal events in track and field at the end of each day's track and field competitions.

Who are the athletes on the Team USA track and field team?

120 athletes combine to fill the Team USA track and field roster at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Women's team:

Sha'Carri Richardson, 100m

Melissa Jefferson, 100m

Twanisha Terry, 100m

Gabby Thomas, 200m

Brittany Brown, 200m

McKenzie Long, 200m

Kendall Ellis, 400m

Aaliyah Butler, 400m

Alexis Holmes, 400m

Nia Akins, 800m

Allie Wilson, 800m

Juliette Whittaker, 800m

Nikki Hiltz, 1500m

Emily Mackay, 1500m

Elle St. Pierre, 1500m

Valerie Constien, 3000 Steeplechase

Courtney Wayment, 3000 Steeplechase

Marisa Howard, 3000 Steeplechase

Elise Cranny, 5000m

Karissa Schweizer, 10,000m, 5000m

Whittni Morgan, 5000m

Weini Kelati, 10,000m

Parker Valby, 10,000m

Fiona O'Keefe, Marathon

Emily Sisson, Marathon

Dakotah Lindwurm, Marathon

Masai Russell, 100 Hurdles

Alaysha Johnson, 100 Hurdles

Grace Stark, 100 Hurdles

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, 400 Hurdles

Anna Cockrell, 400 Hurdles

Jasmine Jones, 400 Hurdles

Rachel Glenn, High Jump

Vashti Cunningham, High Jump

Bridget Williams, Pole Vault

Katie Moon, Pole Vault

Brynn King, Pole Vault

Tara Davis-Woodhall, Long Jump

Jasmine Moore, Triple Jump, Long Jump

Monae' Nichols, Long Jump

Keturah Orji, Triple Jump

Tori Franklin, Triple Jump

Chase Jackson, Shot Put

Raven Saunders, Shot Put

Jaida Ross, Shot Put

Valarie Allman, Discus

Jayden Ulrich, Discus

Veronica Fraley, Discus

Annette Echikunwoke, Hammer

DeAnna Price, Hammer

Erin Reese, Hammer

Maggie Malone Hardin, Javelin

Anna Hall, Heptathlon

Chari Hawkins, Heptathlon

Taliyah Brooks, Heptathlon

Kaylyn Brown, Relay pool

Tamari Davis, Relay pool

Quanera Hayes, Relay pool

Aleia Hobbs, Relay pool

Shamier Little, Relay pool

Isabella Whittaker, Relay pool

Men's team: