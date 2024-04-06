DJ Burns Jr. vs. Zach Edey: How to watch today's NC State vs. Purdue men's March Madness Final Four basketball game

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

DJ Burns Jr. #30 and Ben Middlebrooks #34 of the North Carolina State Wolfpack celebrate after scoring in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament against the Duke Blue Devils at American Airlines Center on March 31, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Watching DJ Burns Jr. and the NC State Wolfpack progress through the men's NCAA tournament winning one upset after the next is the stuff that makes March Madness legends. After a 76-64 upset victory over Duke in the regional final last Sunday, the Wolfpack moves forward to the Final Four to face Zach Edey and the Purdue Boilermakers. The Boilermakers may be favored to win, but the Wolfpack has shown they are a team that can't (and shouldn't) be counted out.

The 2024 men's NCAA tournament has been rich with upsets. NC State hopes to add another to the list. Keep reading to find out how and when to watch today's exciting NC State vs. Purdue Final Four game, even if you don't have cable.

CBS Essentials, CBS and Paramount+ are all subsidiaries of Paramount. CBS is one of the broadcast homes of the 2024 men's March Madness tournament.

Which teams are playing in the 2024 men's Final Four

No. 11 NC State Wolfpack vs. No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers

No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. No. 1 Connecticut Huskies

How and when to watch the NC State vs. Purdue Final Four game



The NC State vs. Purdue men's Final Four game will be played on Saturday, April 6, 2024, at 6:09 p.m. ET (3:09 p.m. PT). The game will air on TBS, TNT and TruTV and stream on the platforms featured below.

The Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Connecticut Huskies game will be played at 8:45 p.m. ET (5:49 p.m. PT) and air on TBS, TNT and TruTV as well.

How to watch the NC State vs. Purdue Final Four game without cable

If you've given up your cable subscription, or your cable provider doesn't include the channels carrying March Madness this year, you can subscribe to one of the streaming or live TV platforms featured below.

Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle: Watch the NC State vs. Purdue Final Four game

You can watch March Madness 2024, including both the men's and women's Final Four and championship games, with the Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle. The bundle features 95 channels, including CBS, ESPN, TNT, TBS, ABC and TruTV, and includes the ESPN+ streaming service, so you'll be able to watch every game of both tournaments. The women's Final Four will also be broadcast live on ESPN+. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every remaining March Madness game on every network with Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It's priced at $77 per month.

If you don't have cable TV that includes TBS, TNT and TruTV one of the most cost-effective ways to stream the men's Final Four this year is through a subscription to the Sling TV Orange plan. The streamer offers access to your local network affiliate's live feed (excluding CBS) and even includes the NFL Network and ESPN with its Orange + Blue tier plan. Also worth noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording all the biggest moments of the NCAA Final Four.

You can watch the Final Four with Sling TV Orange. Sling TV is currently offering a prepaid deal where you can get four months of the Orange tier for $120, a discount of $40. The Orange tier is also available for $40 per month -- you can cancel anytime. To watch both men's and women's games, you'll want to subscribe to the Orange + Blue tier for $60 per month. Sling TV is also offering 50% off the first month of any pricing tear. Offers may vary.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including ESPN, TNT, TBS and ABC. (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games next season at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

Men's March Madness 2024: NCAA Tournament Championship Game



The men's NCAA Tournament Championship Game will be played on Monday, April 8, 2024. The game will be played at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix, AZ at 9:20 p.m. ET. The game will air on TBS.

Completed March Madness rounds: Dates and scores

Zach Edey #15 of the Purdue Boilermakers high fives Braden Smith #3 against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Little Caesars Arena on March 31, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The First Four games were played from March 19 through March 20, 2024. All games were played at the University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, OH.

First Four winners: March 19, 2024

Below are matchups and scores for each game played on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

Tuesday, March 19 (First Four)

First Four winners: March 20, 2024

Below are matchups and scores for each game played on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

Wednesday, March 20 (First Four)

March Madness 2024: First round

The NCAA March Madness Round of 64 began on Thursday, March 21, 2024 with the Mississippi State vs. Michigan State game and ended on Friday, March 22, 2024.

March Madness first round: Thursday, March 21 game times and network

Below are matchups and scores for each game played on Thursday, March 21, 2024. All times Eastern.

March Madness first round: Friday, March 22 game times and network

Below are matchups and scores for each game played on Friday, March 22, 2024. All times Eastern.

March Madness 2024: Second round

The NCAA March Madness Round of 32 began on Saturday, March 23, 2024 and ended on Sunday, March 24, 2024.

March Madness second round: Saturday, March 23

Below are matchups and scores for each game played on Saturday, March 23, 2024.

March Madness second round: Sunday, March 24

Below are matchups and scores for each game played on Sunday, March 24, 2024.

(2) Marquette vs. (10) Colorado (Marquette, 81-77)

(1) Purdue vs. (8) Utah State (Purdue, 106-67)

(4) Duke vs. (12) James Madison (Duke, 93-55)

(6) Clemson vs. (3) Baylor (Clemson, 72-64)

(4) Alabama vs. (12) Grand Canyon (Alabama, 72-61)

(1) UConn vs. (9) Northwestern (UConn, 75-58)

(1) Houston vs. (9) Texas A&M (OT) (Houston, 100-95 OT)

(5) San Diego State vs. (13) Yale (San Diego State, 85-57)

Men's March Madness Sweet 16: Thursday, March 28

Below are matchups and scores for each game played on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

Men's March Madness Sweet 16: Friday, March 29

Below are matchups and scores for each game played on Friday, March 29, 2024.

March Madness 2024: Elite 8 games schedule

The Elite 8 games were played from Saturday, March 30, 2024 through Sunday, March 31, 2024.

Men's March Madness Elite 8: Saturday, March 30

Below are matchups and scores for each game played on Saturday, March 30, 2024.

(1) UConn 77 vs. (3) Illinois 52 (UConn, 77-52)

(4) Alabama 89, (6) Clemson 82 (Alabama, 89-82)

March Madness Elite 8: Sunday, March 31

Below are matchups and scores for each game played on Sunday, March 31, 2024.