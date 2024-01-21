How to watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills NFL playoff game

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Miami Dolphins at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. Kara Durrette/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes played his first-ever road NFL playoff game Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs faced the Buffalo Bills. It was a terrific matchup between two top-tier AFC teams. And what happened on the sidelines was just about as interesting as the game. Thank you, Jason Kelce.

While you can no longer watch the game live, you can rewatch the game on demand (on your mobile device) with an NFL+ Premium subscription.

You can rewatch the Chiefs vs. Bills game on your phone or tablet -- and catch the upcoming NFL Conference Championships -- with NFL+ Premium. The streaming service starts at $40 per year (or $15 per month). A seven-day, free trial is available.

Top features of NFL+ Premium:

NFL+ Premium includes access to NFL Red Zone; all NFL+ tiers include NFL Network.

NFL+ lets you watch stream local and primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet, but not your TV.

You can re-watch NFL games on your phone with NFL+ Premium.

The service offers exclusive live and on-demand offseason coverage.

When is the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills NFL playoff game?



The Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills NFL playoff game was played Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT). The game originally aired on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+.

While the game is no longer available to watch on Paramount+, you can rewatch the game on a mobile device with an NFL+ Premium subscription.

Note: CBS News and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of Paramount.

2024 NFL playoff Divisional Round schedule



The 2024 NFL playoff Divisional Round playoff schedule is below. All times Eastern.

Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024

Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens, 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT), ABC, ESPN, ESPN+

Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT), Fox

Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions, 3:00 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. PT), NBC

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills, 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT), CBS

Storylines we're following this season

Important dates to remember:

Playoff games are scheduled through Jan. 28, 2004.



Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled for Feb. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas.

No. 16 Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Getty Images

Taylor Swift's NFL era: Any question the NFL would return to life "PT" (that's pre-Taylor) now that Taylor Swift has established herself as a legitimate Kansas City Chiefs fan have been answered. Ever since Swift stepped foot into Arrowhead Stadium to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Chiefs play, fans haven't been able to get enough of seeing Swift in the stands. Despite the league's attempt to tone down the Swift coverage, giving plenty of material to award show and late night talk show hosts, Taylor Swift mania has officially hit the NFL with no signs of slowing down during the playoffs. Swift heads back out on tour on Feb. 7, 2024 in Tokyo, Japan, which means she'll miss Super Bowl LVIII if Kelce's Chiefs go all the way. Until then, expect a lot of game day cutaways to Taylor Swift in the stands, even if the NFL swears off it.

Is this the Lions year? The Cinderella story of the 2023-2024 NFL season, the Detroit Lions are two games away from the franchise's first-ever Super Bowl appearance. The Lions showed what they're made of in their 23-24 Wild Card victory over the Los Angeles Rams. The two teams made headlines in 2021 when they swapped quarterbacks, sending Matthew Stafford to the Rams in exchange for former Rams quarterback Jared Goff. Goff finally got his vengeance with Sunday's victory, earning the respect of fans and Lions head coach Dan Campbell along the way.

Is there an MVP in the house? Endless hours of NFL sports broadcasts over recent years have been dedicated to arguing the talents (or lack thereof) of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Lamar has always been a dynamic scrambler out of the pocket and this season is no different. Poised to have the best season of his career with MVP chants following him (again) at every turn, Jackson has quickly silenced any remaining naysayers this season. The Ravens might not get the hype of the Chiefs or the Dallas Cowboys, but they're a serious Super Bowl contender and Lamar is already making a case to turn those MVP chants into reality. If you don't mind being called a "bandwagon" by the teenager in your life, there's never been a better time to jump on the Ravens bandwagon. No one will know you just get here, and we certainly won't tell.