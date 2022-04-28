How to Watch 'The Offer', the hot new series about the making of 'The Godfather'

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Nicole Wilder/Paramount+

Paramount+ is about to make you an offer you can't refuse. The streamer's newest miniseries, "The Offer," explores the making of the 1972 Oscar-winning mobster saga "The Godfather." Miles Teller stars in the new drama as Hollywood producer Albert S. Ruddy. "The Offer" is streaming exclusively on Paramount+ starting April 28.

Essentials and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of Paramount.

The top products in this article:

"The Offer," streaming April 28 on Paramount+

65" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV 2022, $1,800 (reduced from $2,000)

Roku Streaming Stick+, $44

The 10-episode miniseries follows Ruddy as he adapts author Mario Puzo's novel, "The Godfather," for the screen. As "The Offer" tells it, Ruddy assembles a dream team, including director Francis Ford Coppola (who co-wrote the script with Puzo) and Hollywood star Marlon Brando, only to see his production challenged by behind-the-scenes tensions -- and a prominent mob boss.

In addition to "The Offer," "Godfather" movies are arriving on Paramount+. "The Godfather," "The Godfather Part II" and "The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone," the recut version of 1990's "The Godfather: Part III," will all be available to stream April 28 on Paramount+.

New subscribers can try out Paramount+ for a week for free, so there's no risk involved if you're curious about "The Offer" or the "Godfather" saga. You could even say it's an offer too good for any Hollywood fan to refuse.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch "The Offer."

Nicole Wilder/Paramount+

When does "The Offer" come out?

"The Offer" premieres on Thursday, April 28.

Where to watch "The Offer":

The miniseries about the making of "The Godfather" will stream exclusively on the streaming platform Paramount+.

Paramount+ has two subscriber tiers available -- the $5 per month "Essential Plan," a budget-minded tier with ads, and the $10 per month "Premium Plan," which costs more, but is ad free. Paramount+ offers a one-week free-trial period, so if you were thinking of trying the platform, you can watch "The Offer" and more new Paramount+ titles, risk free.

Nicole Wilder/Paramount+

Who is in "The Offer"?

In addition to Miles Teller, "The Offer" stars Dan Fogler, Giovanni Ribisi, Matthew Goode, Juno Temple, Burn Gorman and Colin Hanks.

How many episodes of "The Offer" are there?

"The Offer" will have 10 episodes. Following the three-episode premiere on April 28, five subsequent episodes of "The Offer" will debut weekly, with the season finale scheduled to premiere on June 2.

"The Offer," streaming April 28

The best TV deals:

If you find yourself forgoing the movie theater in favor of streaming the best new movies at home, it might be time to upgrade your TV set up for the best viewing experience possible. Keep reading to check out the best deals on TVs, antennas, TV stands and more.

Save $200 on the Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K smart TV 2022

Samsung

The latest edition of "The Frame" uses a matte, anti-reflection display. The one-inch-thick screen can stream all your favorite TV shows and movies in 4K resolution, and can seamlessly transition to Art Mode to display your favorite paintings and photographs.

It's currently $200 off at Samsung.

65" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV 2022, $1,800 (reduced from $2,000)

75" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED TV 2022, $2,800 (reduced from $3,000)

65" Samsung QN900A Neo QLED TV: $3,000

Samsung

A premium Samsung TV can cost a lot, especially when it's something like Samsung QN900A Neo TV, which boasts 8K resolution, AI upscaling and a Quantum LED panel. Factor in a massive, 65-inch screen and you're looking at a $5,000 TV. Luckily, Samsung has a great deal that knocks a hefty $2,000 off the price, bringing it down to $3,000.

65" Samsung QN900A Neo QLED TV, $3,000 (reduced from $5,000)

75" Samsung QN900A Neo QLED TV, $4,000 (reduced from $7,000)

Best Samsung TV deal right now: 58" Samsung class 4K Crystal UHD LED smart TV with HDR: $528

Samsung via Walmart

This 58-inch LED smart 4K TV from Samsung features a processor that can upscale your favorite HD shows and streams.

Samsung 58" class 4K Crystal UHD LED smart TV with HDR, $478 (regularly $600)

Roku Streaming Stick+

Roku via Amazon

The Roku Streaming Stick+ has a long-range wireless receiver and allows Bluetooth streaming. It also includes all the features of the Roku Express 4K+ in a smaller, easier-to-conceal device. Instead of connecting to a television via wires, it connects directly to an HDMI port. Note that the Roku Streaming Stick+ still needs to be connected to a power source -- either via a TV USB input or a wall outlet.

"It doesn't have the same bells and whistles that my Roku Ultras have...but then again, I also paid nearly twice as much for those," reviewer K. Krueger says. "This Stick+ is much cheaper and provides basically the same user interface and playback performance."

Roku Streaming Stick+, $44

Related content from Essentials: