How to watch 'Halo,' the new streaming series

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Paramount+

A new action-packed series based on the best-selling Xbox Game Studios first-person shooter franchise Halo is coming to Paramount+ this year. The series takes place hundreds of years in the future, in the midst of a massive war, putting a new spin on the central storyline of "Halo" while still bringing the original feel of the video game franchise to life.

Top products in this article:

Watch Halo on March 24: Paramount+ streaming subscription, $5/mo.

Catch up on the Halo story: Halo: The Master Chief Collection (Xbox), $42 (reduced from $45)

In "Halo," Pablo Schreiber stars as Master Chief, a supersoldier trained to battle an alien group known as the Covenant. Everything changes for him when he is forced to confront his own humanity. This exciting new series premieres on March 24 exclusively on Paramount+, and has already been renewed for a second season.

Who stars in the new "Halo" series?

Executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Paramount's new "Halo" TV series also stars Natascha McElhone, Yerin Ha, Jen Taylor, Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac and Bentley Kalu. The sci-fi series is the latest Paramount+ original to head to space, but certainly not the first. "Halo" joins Paramount's various "Star Trek" series, including "Star Trek: Discovery," "Star Trek: Picard" and "Star Trek: Prodigy," among others.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Paramount's newest series, "Halo."

(Still searching for what to stream next? Check out CBS guide for everything new on Amazon Prime Video and everything new on Paramount+ this month.)

CBS Essentials and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of Paramount.

Paramount+

When does the new "Halo" series come out?

"Halo" comes out Thursday, March 24, 2022.

Where to watch the new "Halo" show:

"Halo" will stream exclusively on Paramount+ starting March 24, 2022.

Paramount+ has two subscriber tiers available -- the "Essential Plan," an ad-supported tier available at $5/month, and the "Premium Plan," an ad-free option priced at $10/month. Paramount+ also offers a one-week free trial period, so if you want to try out the first episode of "Halo," along with other titles on Paramount+, you can do it totally risk-free.

Paramount+, $0 and up

Still not sure if you're ready to sign up for Paramount+? Check out the CBS Essentials ultimate streaming guide to find the right streaming service for you.

Related content from CBS Essentials: