National security official says "Election Day will be a referendum" on faith in U.S. systems Matt Pottinger served as deputy National Security Adviser under former President Donald Trump and resigned after Jan. 6, 2021, and later testified that national security was in harm that day and it gave ammunition to feed a narrative that our system of government doesn't work. Pottinger tells "Face the Nation" that "Election Day will be a referendum" if there is still faith in U.S. systems.