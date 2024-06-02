Ret. Gen. Frank McKenzie says Afghanistan withdrawal was "one of worst negotiating mistakes" Retired Gen. Frank McKenzie, the former commander of the U.S. forces in the Middle East, writes in a new book that the withdrawal from Afghanistan, which was negotiated under former President Donald Trump and implemented under President Biden, was "one of the worst negotiating mistakes by the U.S." Both presidents, McKenzie tells "Face the Nation," shared a policy objective of leaving Afghanistan, regardless of the consequences."