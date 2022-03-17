How to watch the 2022 MLB season after the baseball player lockout

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

It's Opening Day, let's play ball! After a few curveballs delayed the start of the season, baseball is officially back. Seven games are set to take place on opening day, starting with Brewers at Cubs, followed by Pirates at Cardinals, Mets at Nationals, Reds at Braves, Astros at Angels and Padres at Diamondbacks. Friday will deliver nearly double the action with 13 games scheduled.

A full 2022 season starts this April. Here's how to watch it.

The top products in this article:

Best way to stream the MLB season: Hulu + Live TV, $70 and up monthly

Best budget option to stream the MLB season: Apple TV+, $5 monthly

The second longest work stoppage in baseball history, the Major League Baseball lockout, is finally over following 99 days of negotiations between MLB's club owners and its players' union. The agreement reached following the lockout allowed for the full baseball season to begin April 7, significantly shortening this year's spring training period. Opening day took place as planned on Thursday, April 7.

Keep reading to find out how you can tune into all of this year's fast-paced baseball action.

How to watch MLB games in 2022

In the age of streaming and cord-cutting, keeping up with sports can be complicated. With viewing options ranging from combination live TV and streaming platforms such as Hulu, to the newest MLB partner, Apple TV+, finding the right one for you can be a challenge. To help you skip the research and get ready to stream the entire season, we've rounded up the best ways to watch MLB below.

Apple TV+

Alex Trautwig/Getty Images

Apple and Major League Baseball are teaming up this season to bring subscribers "Friday Night Baseball," a weekly double-header with pre- and post-game programming. Subscribers will also get access to "marquee games" without broadcast restrictions from any Apple TV device.

US fans will also be able to watch "MLB Big Inning," a live show featuring highlights and look-ins airing every weeknight during the season, and will gain access to a new, 24/7 livestream with MLB game replays, news and analysis, highlights, classic games, and more. The new partnership also includes on-demand programming, including highlights and MLB-themed original content.

On top of the MLB content, Apple TV+ has plenty of great original programming for you to check out, including hit shows like "Ted Lasso" and "The Morning Show," as well as the Oscar-nominated "CODA." Apple TV+ is available for $5 per month, making it the cheapest option for streaming MLB content on this list. If you've recently purchased an eligible Apple device, you can get three months of the streaming platform totally free. New subscribers can try Apple TV+ free for seven days.

Apple TV+, $5 monthly

Apple TV 4K

Amazon

If you don't have an Apple TV box yet -- or have an older box that doesn't support 4K streams -- it's time for a home media box upgrade. This Apple TV features 4K, high-frame-rate HDR with Dolby Vision plus Dolby Atmos sound. It comes with a Siri remote.

Apple TV 4K (32 GB), $169 (reduced from $179)

Hulu + Live TV

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

A standard Hulu + Live TV subscription gets you more than 75 channels and grants you access to the live TV broadcasts of MLB games aired through Fox (based on your local available channels), ESPN, FS1 and TBS.

Hulu + Live TV includes access to regular, ad-supported Hulu, which has shows such as "The Dropout," "Only Murders in the Building," and more great Hulu original programming. Hulu + Live TV starts at $70 monthly. New subscribers can try Hulu + Live TV free for seven days.

Hulu + Live TV, $70 and up monthly

FuboTV

Jill Weisleder/MLB Photos via Getty Images

For $65 a month, FuboTV's most popular subscription tier gives you access to more than 100 channels, including Fox (based on your local available channels) and the MLB Network, plus access to NFL, NBA and NHL games. FuboTV currently offers new subscribers a seven-day free trial.

FuboTV, $65 and up monthly

Sling TV

Jill Weisleder/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Sling TV is a great streaming option for baseball fans. Sling TV plans start at just $35 a month and offers access to more than 40 channels, including ESPN, FS1, TBS, and Fox (based on your local available channels) making it easy to catch most MLB games. You even have the option of adding an MLB Network subscription with their sports add-ons for $15 extra.

New subscribers to Sling TV can try the service free for three days.

Sling TV, $35 and up

DirecTV Stream

Elsa/Getty Images

The rebranded live-TV streaming service (formerly known as AT&T TV) follows a no-contract, no-hassle, loads-of-channels script that cable vets will likely find refreshing, but still uses the familiar tiered packages and pricing.

As far as the 2022 MLB season goes, DirecTV Stream should have a monthly package that will fit your MLB streaming needs, with CBS Sports Network, Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Sportsman Channel, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPNU, MLB Network, NBA League Pass, NBA TV, Golf Channel, Tennis Channel, and more available. Prices on DirecTV Stream services start at $70 a month.

DirecTV Stream, $70 monthly

MLB.TV

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

This very last streaming option is the most direct and best for fans of solely baseball, with no desire to check out any other games: MLB.TV. With an MLB.TV subscription, you can access an expanded library of premium content -- including documentaries, classic programs and World Series films -- plus stream full game archives of the 2021 season and watch select 2022 Spring Training games live.

There's just one major caveat: If you're a true cord-cutter (meaning, you don't have a TV provider), then you can't watch the games live. (Local-TV blackouts will apply to MLB.TV users who do have TV providers, so, truly, there's no perfect option here.)

For all subscribers, games will be available to stream on MLB.TV 90 minutes after they conclude. Archived action is still a lot of action -- and it's all in one place. An MLB.TV subscription to the Offseason Package is currently available for $25. (The subscription will expire before the start of 2022 MLB Spring Training.) An annual subscription to MLB.TV is $10 off right now for a limited time and costs $130 for the year.

MLB.TV, $25 and up

Indoor HD digital TV antenna

U Must Have via Amazon

For a flat $29, the U Must Have amplified, indoor HD digital TV antenna will deliver the live, Fox-aired MLB games to your HDTV set -- plus everything else offered by the other free, digital channels in your area. No subscription, no monthly fee. Just connect the U Must Have to your set, and watch. It's the 20th century TV-viewing experience with 21st century technology.

Not to complicate things, but keep in mind that the reason cable TV became a thing is that some areas just don't get very good TV reception. Today's digital antennae are far better than the rabbit ears of yore, but even they can only do so much if your home is reception-challenged.

Indoor HD digital TV antenna, $29

Best TV deals ahead of the 2022 MLB season

If you're looking to create the ultimate at-home sports-watching experience, it might be time to upgrade your home theater. Keep reading to check out the best deals on great TVs for watching sports, TV stands, wall mounts and more.

65" Samsung QN900A Neo QLED TV: $3,000

Samsung

A premium Samsung TV can cost a lot, especially when it's something like the Samsung QN900A Neo TV, which boasts 8K resolution, AI upscaling and a Quantum LED panel. Factor in a massive, 65-inch screen and you're looking at a $5,000 TV. Luckily, Samsung has a great deal that knocks a hefty $2,000 off the price, bringing it down to $3,000.

65" Samsung QN900A Neo QLED TV, $3,000 (reduced from $5,000)

75" Samsung QN900A Neo QLED TV, $4,000 (reduced from $7,000)

58" Samsung class 4K Crystal UHD LED smart TV with HDR: $478

Samsung via Walmart

This 58-inch LED smart 4K TV from Samsung features a processor that can upscale your favorite HD shows and streams.

Samsung 58" class 4K Crystal UHD LED smart TV with HDR, $478 (regularly $600)

32" Toshiba set (720p) with Fire TV: $160

Best Buy

At just 32 inches, this budget-friendly Toshiba TV is suited for small spaces such as bedrooms or offices. It runs Amazon's FireTV platform, so you can stream new shows from Hulu, Netflix and more without plugging in extra equipment. You can also watch live TV on this device.

32" Toshiba set (720p) with Fire TV, $160 (reduced from $200)

Rocketfish tilting TV wall mount for most 32- to 75-inch TVs

Best Buy

Mount your new TV with ease with this tilted wall mount, suitable for most 32- to 75-inch TVs.

Rocketfish tilting TV wall mount for most 32-75-inch TVs, $100

Amazon Fire TV Stick with 4K Ultra HD: $25

Best Buy

This Amazon streaming stick with a new Wi-Fi antenna design is optimized for 4K streaming. The Amazon Fire TV Stick pairs with compatible Bluetooth headphones and comes equipped with Alexa-enabled voice-control technology.

Amazon Fire TV Stick with 4K Ultra HD, $40 (reduced from $50)

Related content from CBS Essentials: