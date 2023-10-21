How to watch today's Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Ohio State Buckeyes NCAA football game

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Kalen King is "looking forward" to facing Marvin Harrison Jr. when the Penn State Nittany Lions face the Ohio State Buckeyes. With Big 10 and playoff implications on the line, Penn State's star cornerback knows that stopping Harrison, OSU's superstar receiver and the top wide receiver of the 2024 NFL Draft class, is the key to securing the win.

One of the biggest matchups of Week 8 of the 2023 NCAA college football season, both teams come into Saturday's game undefeated. Penn State has one of the best defenses playing this season, but they haven't faced a true test yet. OSU has been riddled with injuries all season and has relied heavily on Harrison. A generational talent and the son of former Indianapolis Colts WR Marvin Harrison Sr., OSU's star receiver is up for the challenge.

The Buckeyes have won six-straight against the Nittany Lions, and are 10-1 in the teams' last 11 meetings. This rivalry runs deep and these are two terrific teams squaring off in what is sure to be an epic dogfight. We're looking forward to it.

When is the Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Ohio State Buckeyes football game

The Nittany Lions take on the Buckeyes on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 at 12: 00 p.m. ET (9:00 a.m. PT). You can watch the game on Fox.

How to watch the Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Ohio State Buckeyes football game

Watching Penn State vs. the Ohio State Buckeyes game has never been easier, whether you're watching on a TV or mobile device thanks to Sling TV, an easy and inexpensive way to stream the game on Fox.

Fox is included in many cable TV packages. Don't have a cable TV package? One of the most cost-effective ways to get the channel is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer offers access to NFL Network, local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available) and ESPN with its Orange + Blue Tier plan. Also worth noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording all the season's top NFL and college football matchups.

That plan normally costs $60 per month, but the streamer is currently offering a 50% off promotion for your first month, so you'll pay just $30. You can learn more by tapping the button below.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including local NBC, FOX and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

Upgrade to Sling TV's Sports Extra package

Sling TV has a new offering for the 2023 NCAA college football season and the 2023 NFL Season called Sports Extra. The new package is designed for NFL and college football fans, with access to NFL Redzone, ESPN, NFL, SEC, ACC, PAC 12, Big10 and Longhorn Networks.

There's a great preseason deal on Sling TV Sports Extra going on right now: You can get four months of Sling TV Orange + Blue + Sports Extra for $219. It's the most cost effective way to stream most college football and NFL games this year.

More ways to watch: Penn State vs. Ohio State game: FuboTV

You can also catch the game on FuboTV. FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every NFL and college football game of the season. Packages include CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just today's games.

To watch college football without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer.

In addition to college football, FuboTV offers the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. FuboTV starts at $75 per month for the Pro tier (includes NFL Network); the $100 per month Ultimate tier includes NFL RedZone.

Top features of FuboTV:

The Pro tier includes 169 channels, including NFL Network; the Ultimate tier includes 289 channels, including NFL RedZone.

FuboTV includes all the channels you'll need to watch live sports, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of DVR recording.

Stream college football games on Hulu + Live TV

You can watch every college football game with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including both Fox and FS1. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every game on every network with Hulu + Live TV, plus you can personalize your viewing experience and Hulu will offer curated recommendations based on the teams and playmakers you follow.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per month.

Watch local college football live with a digital HDTV antenna



Amazon

If you're cutting the cord between yourself and your cable company, you're not alone, but you are in luck. You can still watch college football on TV with the assist of affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDYC channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox and PBS. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

First-floor apartment dwellers, or anyone living in partially blocked-off area (those near mountains, for example), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal – or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch college football without paying a staggering monthly fee. ndoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable (or your cable company gets in a squabble with a network).

This amplified HDTV antenna, claims to have a 50-mile range and offers 36 channels. It's rated 4.0 stars by Amazon reviewers.

Said one Amazon customer, "When the price of this antenna dropped to $50 it was competitively priced with what you would find on the shelves at your local Radio Shack. If you're considering this product, you're probably already questioning your cable television bill and are looking around for a cheap way to get the Big 3 plus Fox and PBS. This antenna delivered that for us right out of the box."

More teams to follow during the 2023 college football season



Getty Images

Important dates for the 2023 college football season:

The 13-week 2023 college football season runs from Aug. 27 through Dec. 9.

Two semifinal games, the Rose Bowl Game and the Allstate Sugar Bowl, are scheduled for New Year's Day (Monday, January 1, 2024).

The College Football Playoff National Championship is scheduled for Monday, January 8, 2024 at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

The Georgia Bulldogs want to run it back. The Georgia Bulldogs became just the fifth program towin back-to-back national championships when they beat the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 in 2022. Since 1936, no college team has won three-in-a-row. The Bulldogs are hoping to change all that. Head coach Kirby Smart has focused on leadership skills for his players, stating the team's biggest opponent is "complacency." Coming into Week 8, the Bulldogs are undefeated. Three-peat? Anything's possible with this squad.

Were Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes a fluke ? Coach Prime made headlines during the offseason. Only ten scholarship players from the Buffaloes' 2022-season roster remain on the team after Sanders took advantage of transfer portal rules to revamp the team's roster. Prime's in his first season as the Buffaloes coach and he'll hope to work the same magic on the Buffaloes program as he did in his successful three years at Jackson State. 4-3 coming into Week 8 after a humbling loss to Stanford, the Buffaloes have been criticized for having too much swagger. If anyone remembers Sanders' NFL and MLB careers, one knows you can never have too much swagger. This is the team to watch this season, winning or losing.

How will all the college football shake ups shake out? In July 2022, UCLA and USC finally agreed on something. The frenemy rivals would both leave the Pac-12 in favor of the Big Ten in 2024. This summer, Colorado announced it would return to the Big 12. Since then, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah have announced an exodus from the Pac-12 to the Big-12 at the end of the 2023 season. Washington and Oregon State are also ditching the Pac-12 for the Big 10 at the same time.

The school shuffling won't affect the 2023 season much, but expect journalists to talk about it to no end. With the Pac-12 currently down to just four teams for the 2024 season, the demise of the Pac-12 is sure to be one of the biggest stories of the season.

The Alabama Crimson Tide came into the 2023 season ranked No. 4. Saban and company aren't comfortable with the demotion. Still not the dominant Bama team fans have come to rely on, the Tide are hoping to be a major threat to the Bulldogs scoring that three-peat. Ohio State has arguably one of the best receiver rooms in college football led by the dazzling Marvin Harrison Jr. The Buckeyes are undefeated coming into Week 8 and the Alabama Crimson Tide are just one game behind them. As the season progresses, the race for the national championship is still very much alive.

