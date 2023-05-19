How to watch Disney's 'The Little Mermaid'

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.



On Friday, May 26, Disney's latest live-action adaptation for "The Little Mermaid" is set to premiere in theaters for summer 2023. Fans of the waterborne Disney Princess are excited to catch the new live version of the film, originally based on the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale. So how can you catch this new movie that's expected to make a big splash? We'll tell you how. Let's dive in.

"The Little Mermaid" stars Halle Bailey as Ariel, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric and Javier Bardem as King Triton. Jacob Tremblay will be voicing Ariel's sidekick Flounder while Daveed Diggs voices Sebastian and Awkwafina provides the voice for Scuttle.

The 2023 live-action movie will only be available in theaters starting May 26. That means if you want to watch it ASAP, you'll have to buy a movie ticket.

However, it will be available to stream on the Disney+ platform soon. Disney+ typically follows a 90-day period before its theatrical releases come to the streaming platform. That means we may see the live-action version of "The Little Mermaid" come to Disney+ as early as August 2023.

Can't wait for the Disney magic? You can watch the original animated version on Disney+ right now.

How to watch "The Little Mermaid" on Disney+



While you will only be able to catch the new "The Little Mermaid" in theaters starting next Friday, you can still sign up for Disney+ now to refresh yourself on the characters, song, plot and magical fun from the highly anticipated film. The 1989 version of the movie was a catalyst for Disney's animation renaissance throughout the '90s and it still holds up today.

An ad-supported Disney+ subscription starts at $8 per month, but you can get an ad-free access to the service for $11 monthly or bundle the Disney streaming service with Hulu and ESPN+ starting at $13 per month. Disney+ boasts a huge collection of movies and television series, including Marvel and Star Wars content. If you add in Hulu and ESPN, you have nearly unlimited entertainment at your fingertips.

