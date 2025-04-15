Centuries-old buried treasure unearthed by 2 metal detectorists in Transylvania

Two men with metal detectors recently discovered a trove of ancient treasure in Transylvania, which shed new light on early settlements in the storied historical region, local officials said. Encompassing much of present-day Romania, Transylvania is known for its medieval towns, Gothic architecture and vampiric folklore, with a mythical reputation tied to the fictional character Dracula and his real-life inspiration, the notorious 15th-century ruler Vlad the Impaler.

The treasure unearthed this spring in the Transylvanian town of Breaza dates back much farther than the brutal monarch's reign. In an announcement shared last week, officials in Breaza said the metal detectorists found jewelry that originally belonged to Dacian people, who inhabited what is now Transylvania and some of its surrounding areas from around the 1st century B.C.E. until the 1st century of the common era. Dacia was eventually conquered by the Roman Empire.

Silver brooches and a bracelet decorated with plant motifs were among the artifacts discovered, in addition to a chain necklace and a belt constructed out of circular metallic pendants, each marked with solar symbols. The treasure weighed 550 grams altogether, officials said, equating to more a pound.

A collection of centuries-old silver jewelry once belonged to an ancient Dacian aristocrat, according to local officials in Romania. Primaria Comunei Breaza Mures/Facebook

The Mures County Museum, near Breaza, confirmed the jewelry's origins in ancient Dacian society. An archaeologist at the museum, Daniel Ciota, will study the treasure as it is prepared for display.

Officials in Breaza said the silver pieces were likely worn by a Dacian aristocrat, citing its lavishness as a signal of its owner's status, potentially as a "high-ranking" member of their society. As for why the jewels were ultimately buried in the ground, the officials suggested they could have been used as offerings to some unknown deity long ago. However, they also acknowledged someone may have hidden them for more personal reasons.

There were no previous records of Dacian settlements in this part of Transylvania, and the treasure is the first physical evidence off Dacian people living around Breaza. Moving forward, officials said archaeologists and researchers will begin to explore the area in hopes of finding remnants of a settlement where the owner of the jewels may have lived.

"These historical artifacts remind us of the cultural heritage and importance of our region in the history of Dacia," the town of Breaza wrote in a social media post unveiling the treasure. "This discovery honors and encourages us to proudly protect and promote our heritage."