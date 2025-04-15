Biden to deliver public remarks today, first since leaving office

Washington — Former President Joe Biden is set to deliver his first public address since leaving office on Tuesday, speaking at a Chicago conference focused on protecting Social Security.

Appearing at the Advocates, Counselors, and Representatives for the Disabled conference, Biden is set to deliver a keynote address Tuesday evening, according to the conference schedule, as speakers highlight the old-age and disability insurance program that provides monthly payments to about 1 in 5 Americans.

The 82-year-old former president, who left office on Jan. 20, has until now largely remained out of the spotlight. And Biden's appearance comes as Democrats have sought to reorganize themselves after the party endured bruising losses in the 2024 elections, while President Trump has continued to hurl criticism at his predecessor in the three months since he returned to office.

President Joe Biden reacts to applause after he received a medal and spoke at a Department of Defense Commander in Chief Farewell Ceremony at Joint Base Myers-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Virginia, on January 16, 2025. ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

Former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley, who served as Commissioner of the Social Security Administration under Biden, is also set to address the conference Tuesday evening, along with former Sens. Roy Blunt of Missouri and Debbie Stabenow of Michigan later in the week.

"We are honored President Biden has selected the 2025 ACRD Conference to address the nation," O'Malley, an adviser to the group, said in a statement, while citing "widespread concern the progress recently made for Social Security will be tragically reversed."

The former president's appearance comes as Democratic leaders have warned of threats to Social Security amid the Trump administration's slashing of government programs and agencies under the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE. Concerns about the health of the program amid recent attempts to significantly shrink the agency have abounded.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is leading his members on a number of days of action focused on opposing the Trump administration as Congress is in recess, with a "Save Social Security Day of Action" Tuesday. The minority leader held a news conference Tuesday morning, where he stressed that Social Security "faces an unprecedented assault."

"Donald Trump, Elon Musk and House Republicans think that Social Security is a ponzi scheme," Jeffries said, adding that "it is unacceptable, unconscionable and un-American that Donald Trump, Elon Musk and House Republicans are dismantling and closing Social Security offices, jacking up wait times and preventing hard-working Americans from securing their benefits."