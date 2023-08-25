How to get $15 in free money at Amazon right now

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

Back-to-school shopping adds up. Before you know it, you've spent an arm and a leg on backpacks, calculators, dorm essentials and more. Luckily, Amazon is here to help you stock up for the school year for less. If you or someone in your family is going back to class, they're going to want to come home to a fully stocked house with all the kitchen, toiletry, laundry and cleaning supplies they need.

Right now, Amazon is offering a $15 bounce-back credit on home essentials, whether you're an Amazon Prime member or not. Simply buy $60 of select household items using the code "BTSSTOCKUP" and get the $15 credit.

Click the button below to see all of the household items that apply.

How do I get free Amazon cash?

Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Stock up on tissues, paper towels, toilet paper, cleaning supplies, laundry care, food storage, trash bags and more to take advantage of this offer. After you make your purchase, you will be emailed instructions on how to apply the credit.

Just be sure to spend your promotional credit by 11:59 p.m. PST on Dec. 31. There's no telling when this offer will expire, so be sure to take advantage of it now. Note that this offer is limited to one per customer.

