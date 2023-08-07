Under Armour back-to-school deals: Save on Under Armour activewear, running shoes and backpacks

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Under Armour

Under Armour is offering big deals on must-have back-to-school items and workout gear. Right now when you shop Under Armour's activewear on sale, you can save big on running shoes, backpacks, workout leggings and more. Love Under Armour? Then you'll love this -- many of the brand's most popular styles are on sale now.

Now during Under Armour's back-to-school deals, you can save on tons of back-to-school must-haves and summer workout essentials. What are you waiting for? Show up to the new school year in style. Shop Under Armour activewear on sale today.

Top products in this article

Shop Under Armour on sale

Under Armour Hustle sport backpack, $34 (reduced from $45)

Under Armour Unstoppable joggers, $76 (reduced from $100)

Best Under Armour back-to-school deals

Save on top-rated workout leggings, backpacks, running shoes and more at Under Armour. Hurry, these deals won't last and popular items are already selling out.

Under Armour Hustle sport backpack: $34

Under Armour

Looking for a backpack to double as a sports bag? Consider this durable, water-resistant athletic backpack. It features a soft-lined laptop sleeve, a padded back panel and a front laundry/shoe pocket.

Under Armour Hustle sport backpack, $34 (reduced from $45)

Under Armour Loudon backpack: $26

Under Armour

This classic style is one of the most popular backpacks from Under Armour. It's water-resistant to keep your belongings dry and has plenty of storage with a zip main compartment, a large zippered valuables pocket and a drop-in water bottle pocket.

Under Armour Loudon backpack, $26 with in-cart savings (reduced from $35)

Under Armour Unstoppable tapered pants: $61

Under Armour

These ultra-comfortable water-repellent pants are great for school, sports or outdoor workouts. They feature a sweat-wicking material to keep your student sweat-free all day and a comfortable elastic waistband.

Under Armour Unstoppable tapered pants, $61 and up (reduced from $80)

Under Armour Unstoppable joggers

Under Armour

These Unstoppable Joggers feature lightweight, ultra-comfortable fabric. They're stretchy enough to move with you at the gym, during PE or when you're racing to your next class.

Under Armour Unstoppable joggers, $76 (reduced from $100)

Under Armour Surge 3 running shoes: $49

Under Armour

These bestselling running shoes offer a lightweight breathable upper to keep your feet cool on summer runs. They also include enhanced cushioning on the ankle and midsole for comfort and a more responsive ride.

Under Armour Surge 3 women's running shoe, $49 (reduced from $65)

Under Armour Surge 3 men's running shoe, $49 (reduced from $65)

Under Armour Meridian middy shorts: $42

Under Armour

The Under Armour Meridian leggings were one of our favorite workout leggings of 2023 thanks to their ultra-soft material and squat-proof stretch. Now get matching shorts in the same style and material for your summer workouts.

Under Armour Meridian middy shorts, $42 (reduced from $55)

Under Armour Tech mesh shorts: $23

Under Armour

Men can also score a great deal on workout shorts right now. The UA Tech mesh shorts offer a loose, lightweight fit with sweat-wicking materials to keep you cool and dry during hard training sessions.

Under Armour Tech mesh shorts, $23 (reduced from $30)

Under Armour Playoff polo: $40 and up



Under Armour

If you're planning to hit the golf course this summer, consider this deal on Under Armor's sleek stylish polo shirts.

Under Armour Playoff women's printed polo, $42 and up (reduced from $65)

Under Armour Playoff 3.0 men's printed polo, $53 and up (reduced from $70)

Under Armour Reflect leggings: $22



Under Armour

These high-waisted leggings offer four-way stretch to move with you during all of your summer workouts or while walking around campus. They're made with Under Armour's HeatGear fabric, a lightweight yet high-coverage sweat-wicking fabric.

Under Armour Reflect leggings: $33 (reduced from $65)

Related content from CBS Essentials