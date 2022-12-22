The most popular gifts for Christmas 2022, according to Google

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Klaus Vedfelt / Getty Images

If you're still scrambling to finish your Christmas shopping, Google has a gift guide for you. Google's Holiday 100 is a list of great gift ideas based on the search trends that "defined our year." Spanning everything from jewelry to home products to educational toys, the Holiday 100 has plenty of options if you're pressed to find that perfect present.

Keep reading to check out our top picks from Google's Holiday 100 list.

Top products in this article:

Nintendo Switch OLED, $339 (reduced from $350)

Theragun Mini, $179 (reduced from $199)

Oura Ring Gen3, $499

Top tech and gaming gifts of 2022

Record players, gaming systems and more innovative electronic gifts that people searched for this year.

Over-ear headphones: Beats Solo3

Walmart

According to Google, search interest in headphones maxes out each December.

These over-ear Beats Solo3 may be a good fit for music fans looking for a pair of bright-sounding headphones, especially those partial to rock, folk and country tunes. This pair of headphones supports spatial audio for a more immersive listening experience, soft ear foams for comfort, and up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Beats Solo3, $99 (reduced from $200)

To shop more over-ear headphone deals, check out our guide to the best holiday deals on headphones: Apple AirPods Pro 2, Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, Bose QuietComfort, gaming headphones and more.

Record Player: Fluance RT81 Elite high fidelity vinyl turntable

Amazon

According to Google, searches for record players peak every December.

The Fluance RT81 Elite record player provides a pure analog listening experience with an Audio Technica AT95E featuring a diamond elliptical tipped stylus designed to track record grooves with greater precision and accuracy for extra high definition audio. The cabinet is crafted `with a real wood finish for a sleek and polished look.

"Amazing quality, easy set-up and best value under $300 or even $500 for the sound and design!" One reviewer raved. "Simple yet elegant (I purchased the piano black to match my components) very basic controls. Better sound than previous turntables like Marantz, Music Hall, Audio Technica and Technics."

Fluance RT81 Elite high fidelity vinyl turntable, $250

Need speakers to go with your new turntable? Fluance's Ai41 bookshelf speakers will pair perfectly.

Fluance Ai41 powered 2-way 2.0 stereo bookshelf speakers, $250

Handheld gaming consoles: Nintendo Switch OLED

Amazon

Google searches for handheld gaming consoles peak every December.

The Nintendo Switch OLED has a larger 7-inch OLED screen that offers vivid colors, deeper blacks and better contrast than previous Nintendo Switch models when used in hand-held mode. It also comes with a wider kickstand, a new dock style, twice the storage and improved speakers for an even better gaming experience.

The Nintendo Switch OLED Model is now the third Switch console in Nintendo's lineup. The OLED Switch retails for about $350, or $50 more than the non-OLED Nintendo Switch model ($299).

The Nintendo Switch OLED Model is available at Amazon and GameStop, but we found the best deal on the Switch at Walmart.

Nintendo Switch OLED, $339 (reduced from $350)

For more gaming gift ideas, check out our Gamer gift guide 2022: The best Christmas gifts by Nintendo, Logitech, Razer and more, plus gaming deals.

Top health and fitness gifts of 2022

Adjustable dumbells, pickleball paddles and more of the most googled fitness gifts this year.

Pickleball paddles: Nettie pickleball set - family pack

Nettie

The breakout sport of the year, pickleball saw a 500% increase in Google searches within just one month.

This pickleball starter pack from Nettie is perfect for families, with four pickleball paddles, four pickleballs and four matching sweatbands.

One reviewer raved, "I purchased this as a gift for friends. They loved it! A great way to help get a friend to try out a new activity!"

Nettie pickleball set - family pack, $290

Massage guns: Theragun Elite: $379

Therabody

Google's records show that massage guns saw a 10% boost in search this year.

The Theragun Elite is really simple to use -- you control the intensity of the massage via an up or down press of a button and by varying the pressure you apply on your muscle. (We recommend, from first-hand experience, starting with a lighter touch.) The triangular design makes it really easy to reach all areas of your body on your own, at just the right angles -- even those otherwise hard-to-reach spots on your back. It includes five attachments -- a dampener, standard ball, thumb, cone and wedge.

It's a high-end splurge, to be sure, but trust us -- you'll wind up getting a lot of use out of this massage gun once you know how good it makes you feel after a session.

Theragun Elite, $298 (regularly $399)

Theragun Mini

Therabody

Looking for a more budget-friendly massage gun to gift? The Theragun Mini weighs just 1.43 pounds. It offers 20 pounds of force and three speeds -- 1,750; 2,100 and 2,400 PPMs. While the three standard-size Theragun models are Bluetooth enabled, the mini is not. The Mini may not replace the need for a full-size, full-powered massage gun, but it is a great supplementary option for anyone who travels often or wants to bring a massage gun to the gym.

The Mini is covered under a one-year warranty.

Theragun Mini, $179 (reduced from $199)

Adjustable dumbbells: Bowflex dumbbells

Bowflex

Adjustable dumbbells were searched for 190% more this year.

You can get 15 sets of weights in one swoop with Bowflex's bestselling SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells.

"Very easy to use!" a reviewer wrote. "Highly recommend these weights! Great for small spaces!"

Bowflex SelectTech 552 dumbbells, $429

Bowflex's SelectTech 1090 dumbbells do the job of 17 sets of weights. Train with on-demand, full-body strength classes through the JRNY app.

Bowflex SelectTech 1090 dumbbells, $799

Top apparel and accessories gifts of 2022

Wellness tracking jewelry, trendy boots and more.

Health tracker jewelry: Oura Ring

Oura Ring

According to Google, health tracker jewelry is trending with a 200% search interest increase in 2022.

The Oura Ring looks just like any fashion ring, but this wellness wearable tracks biometric data to provide personalized insights into how you sleep and your health. When you wear the Oura Ring, it can record your workouts, track your resting heart rate and your heart rate during exercise, tell you your blood oxygen level, predict your menstrual cycle and show you how much good or bad sleep you're getting throughout the night.

When you're not recording workouts, use the Oura Ring app for guided meditations, breath work, sleepy sounds or even learn about things like the effects of caffeine on your body, why sleep matters and what your readiness score means.

Oura Ring Gen3, $499

Want to learn more about the Oura Ring? Read about our staff writer's Oura Ring experience.

Paperclip necklaces: Meijuri bold link chain necklace

Meijuri

Paperclip necklaces increased 90% in Google search interest this year.

This bold link paperclip necklace from Meijuri is crafted with long-lasting vermeil: a thick layer of 18k solid gold on sterling silver. This chain is available in both gold and silver finishes.

Meijuri bold link chain necklace, $148 and up

Knee-high boots: Duoboots Belmore boots

Duoboots

Google search interest in knee-high boots peaks every year around December.

Made with European-sourced calf leather, the Belmore knee-high boot features a comfortable block heel and memory foam insole. Duoboots boasts eight different calf sizes, so if you've stayed away from knee-high boots in the winter due to wider or more narrow calves, these Belmore boots may be just right for you.

Duoboots Belmore knee-high boots, $325

Top beauty gifts of 2022

Hair dryer brushes, LED face masks and more of Google's most-searched for beauty gifts.

Hair dryer brushes: Revlon one-step volumizer hair dryer and hot air brush

Amazon

Hair dryer brushes are one of the top 10 searched brushes on Google this year.

The Revlon one-step hair dryer and hot-air brush, a CBS Essentials bestseller, can dry and style your hair in one step. It has rave reviews on Amazon, where it boasts a 4.6-star rating. Verified buyers say it's an ideal budget choice for people with curly, straight and wavy hair.

Revlon one-step volumizer hair dryer and hot air brush, $39

Lash serums: Grande Cosmetics Lash Enhancing Serum

Amazon

Google search interest in lash serums reached an all-time high in 2022.

This product went viral on TikTok as a solution to short or sparse eyelashes. Grande Cosmetics states that this cruelty-free formula promotes lash growth when used once per day. While results may vary, many TikTok creators have reported experiencing positive results.

Grande Cosmetics Lash Enhancing Serum, $68

Liquid blush: Rare Beauty Liquid Blush

Amazon

Google searches for liquid blush reached an all-time high in July 2022.

The Rare Beauty liquid blushes are a TikTok fan favorite but be warned; they are very pigmented. When this product first launched there were videos all over the For You Page of people using way to much product. Once everyone learned that you just need a few drops, it became a huge hit on the app. There are 7 shade available in the radiant finish and 4 shades available in the matte finish.

Rare Beauty soft pinch liquid blush, $20

Top toys and crafts gifts of 2022

Expert-approved STEM toys, craft kits and more of the most-googled gift ideas for kids this year.

Stem toys: Squaregles Essential Starter Set

Squaregles

Google searches for STEM toys peak every winter.

120 magnetic tiles in various shapes and sizes provide endless hours of STEAM learning with Squaregles, which challenges kids to apply science, math, design and technological thinking while building fun structures.

Squaregles Essential Starter Set, $108 (reduced from $120)

GraviTrax Power Starter Set Launch marble run and building starter set

Ravensburger

GraviTrax, the wildly popular STEM-based marble run building brand, recently released this electronically powered version, allowing kids to launch up to seven marbles with speed. Ages 8 and up. Sold exclusively at Target.

GraviTrax Power Starter Set, $88 (reduced from $110)

For more Stem toy ideas, check out our guide to the best learning toys and educational gifts for kids, according to an expert.

Montessori toys: Monti Kids Music Appreciation Kit

Monti Kids

Google search interest in Montessori books and toys for toddlers went up by 3600% this year.

Little ones sing, dance and play together safely with this educator-designed set of instruments for children as young as 7 months, which includes sound cylinders, a tambourine, drum, glockenspiel and harmonica in addition to printouts to song lyrics.

Monti Kids Music Appreciation Kit, $125

Diamond art kits: Beginner-friendly Big Bird portrait kit

Diamond Art Club

Google search interest in diamond art kits rose by 400% in 2022.

The internet's new favorite DIY activity is great for all ages and can help you unwind. Diamond art kits involve a technique similar to paint-by-numbers, and crafters can choose from hundreds of fun designs including holiday scenes, serene landscapes, popular characters and more.

Build your own sparkly Big Bird portrait with this beginner-friendly diamond art kit from Diamond Art Club.

Beginner-friendly Big Bird portrait kit, $18

Top home and garden gifts in 2022

Hydroponic gardens, countertop composting bins and more great gifts for a household.

Hydroponic gardens: Back to the Roots grow kit

Amazon

Google search interest in hydroponic gardens rose by 350% this year.

Grow whatever organic herbs and veggies your heart desires year-round with this Back to the Roots indoor gardening kit. Right now, you can save over 50% on this trendy gift.

Back to the Roots grow kit, $52 (reduced from $108)

Home pizza oven: Westinghouse wood pellet artisan outdoor pizza oven

Amazon

People searched on Google for home pizza ovens 80% more this year.

This stainless steel wood pellet pizza oven is designed to be easily portable with a lightweight construction and fold-up legs.

"We have been so happy with this pizza oven! Making the pizzas is definitely a learning experience but they turn out incredible," one reviewer wrote. "Wood fired pizza at home, you really can't beat it. The oven was very easy to set up and get started. We are excited to host pizza nights at our place!"

Cook a homemade pizza in just 90 seconds with this outdoor oven.

Westinghouse wood pellet artisan outdoor pizza oven, $220 (reduced from $240)

Countertop composters: Simplehuman compost caddy

Amazon

Google searches for compost bins are highest come spring, so give the gift of one now to stay ahead of the curve.

The Simplehuman compost caddy can hang easily on the side of your trash can and detach to sit on your kitchen counter while you cook or clean up. The soft-seal lid lets food scraps breathe while still minimizing odor and keeping pests away.

"I was skeptical this wouldn't be smell proof, but it does a great job at keeping odors contained," one reviewer wrote. "Despite its size it holds a lot of kitchen scraps and I only need to empty it about every other week. I also love that the bags it comes with are compostable as well."

Simplehuman Compost Caddy, $50

Related content from CBS Essentials: