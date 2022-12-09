Best holiday deals on headphones: Apple AirPods Pro 2, Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, Bose QuietComfort, gaming headphones and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

A pair of great headphones will let you tune out the world and tune in to your favorite music, TV shows, podcasts and more. Top-rated headphones and earbuds make an excellent gift -- no matter if it's a personal upgrade ahead of holiday travel or to a friend or family member for Christmas or Hanukkah.

But we know popular headphones can be expensive. Luckily, we've found the best holiday deals from your favorite brands. Keep reading to discover the best prices on Apple AirPods Pro 2, Bose Quietcomfort and more.

Holiday deals on top-rated headphones and earbuds

Shop the most impressive deals on top-rated headphones and earbuds from around the internet.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $229



Apple

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio, touch controls and improved active noise cancelation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

Get the 4.4-star-rated second generation Apple AirPods Pro (2022) for their best-ever price at Walmart and Amazon now.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $229 (reduced from $249)

Apple AirPods with MagSafe case (3rd generation): $169



Apple

The latest generation of Apple AirPods are a nice upgrade over the second-generation model. They support 3D spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. You get more listening time, too -- up to 30 hours with the included MagSafe charging case.

Apple AirPods are on sale at Amazon now

Apple AirPods (3rd generation), $160 (reduced from $170)

Apple AirPods (2nd generation): $120



Apple

Just about anyone will love these budget-minded Apple AirPods. They're not the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbud models on the market.

Retailing for $159 at Apple, they're on sale at Walmart this week for $79. These AirPods boast more than 24 hours total listening time (with the wireless charging case), a foolproof, one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection (for full immersion when consuming movies and music).

Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $120 (reduced from $159)

Apple AirPods Max: $450



Apple via Amazon

Apple AirPods Max use active noise-cancellation technology to block out unwanted noise and feature a transparency mode so you can hear what you need to. These headphones feature 20 hours of listening. They come in a variety of colors including blue, green, red and silver. They're also compatible with Siri.

Apple AirPods Max, $450 (regularly $549)

Samsung Galaxy Buds2: $94



Samsung

Samsung's highly coveted earbuds, the Galaxy Buds2, are having a sale moment.

Featuring active noise cancelation and ambient sound passthrough, the lightweight Galaxy Buds2 are built for users with an active lifestyle.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2, $110 (reduced from $150)

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: $75

Samsung

Not to be beaten by the Samsung Galaxy Buds, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live earbuds are available at an even deeper discount at Walmart during Black Friday.

Samsung designed these earbuds with 12mm speakers and a form factor that allows them to deliver spacious sound quality, resulting in an immersive, concert-like experience. Fans of live shows may want a pair.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, $75 (reduced from $149)

Beats Solo3: $99

Beats

The on-ear Beats Solo3 may be a good fit for music fans looking for a pair of bright-sounding headphones, especially those partial to rock, folk and country tunes. These headphones support spatial audio for a more immersive listening experience, soft ear foams for comfort, and up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Beats Solo3, $99 (reduced from $200)

Beats Fit Pro: $180

Amazon

These noise-canceling earbuds come in four fun colors; stone purple (pictured), white, black and sage gray. The earbuds offer a secure, comfortable fit.

The noise-canceling feature includes three listening modes. They are also compatible with spatial audio.

Beats Fit Pro, $180 (regularly $200)

Beats Studio Buds: $100



Amazon

These sweat-resistant earbuds are ideal for avid runners or gym enthusiasts. They offer two levels of noise-canceling; active noise canceling and transparency mode.

Meanwhile, the IPX4 water resistance ensures they're protected even when you're sweating on them every day.

Beats Studio Buds, $100 (regularly $150)

JBL Live 660NC wireless on-ear headphones: $100



Amazon

These over-the-ear headphones promise up to 50 hours of battery life and feature noise-canceling and ambient-aware technology.

Phone calls and virtual assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant can be managed with the buttons on the ear-cup.

JBL live 660NC wireless noise-canceling headphones, $100 (regularly $200)

JBL Vibe 100 true wireless in-ear headphones: $25

Amazon

These Bluetooth earbuds promise to provide great sound quality with a deep bass. They offer up to 20 hours of battery life, including five hours in the earbuds themselves.

The ear buds come in three colors.

JBL Vibe 100 true wireless in-ear headphones, $25 (regularly $50)

Sony InZone wireless gaming headset: $148



Amazon

This Sony wireless gaming headset is the No. 1 new release in PC gaming headsets on Amazon. The headset offers personalized 360 spatial sound for gaming. They have a 40-hour battery life and are compatible with the Playstation 5 or PC gaming.

Sony InZone wireless gaming headset, $148 (reduced from $230)

Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo: $38

Anker via Amazon

These 4.4-star-rated wireless earbuds from Anker are definitely budget-focused. Don't expect the luxe features or top-tier sound quality you'd get from a pair of $200 earbuds. But Amazon reviewers say these sub-$50 earbuds are amazing for the price.

"The sound is good, better than average but it's not a Hi-Fi audiophile's acoustic dream" Amazon reviewer Greg says. "For the pounding I'm giving these buds while cycling, running, working out, working in the yard and just about every other sweat-soaked activity, they definitely step up to the plate and perform."

They've got real gym chops too: The lightweight Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo earbuds are rated IPX7 waterproof (protected against temporary immersion), so they can be rinsed off after workouts. They promise a secure fit as well, boasting a twist-and-lock design that stays in place.

The Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo running headphones last for roughly five hours on a single charge, with an extra 15 hours of charge available via the included wired charging case.

Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo, $34 with coupon (reduced from $48)

Anker Life P3 active noise-canceling earbuds: $67



Amazon

It's important to note that not all active noise cancellation features are the same -- some work better than others, and generally, you get what you pay for. That said, the budget-minded Anker Life P3 wireless earbuds are getting praise from reviewers for their fit, sound quality and three-mode active noise cancellation (powered by three microphones on each earbud), available through the Anker Soundcore app.

The Anker Life P3 earbuds (available in five colors) are a good choice for the gym: They're IPX5-rated for water resistance, so they can handle sweat, and last for seven hours on a single charge. The included wireless charging case extends battery life to a full 35 hours, making them a great choice for travel, too. And should they get lost, the Soundcore app's "Find My Headset" feature will help track them down via sound alerts.

Anker Life P3 active noise-canceling earbuds, $60 after coupon (reduced from $80)

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: $279

Bose

Bose products are known for their excellent sound quality, and the new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are no exception. They claim to offer the world's best active noise cancellation, and have a new CustomTune technology that auto-adjusts music to your ears' liking. They also have an "aware mode" that pauses noise cancellation for when you need to hear your surroundings.

If you disliked how bulky the original Bose QuietComfort Earbuds felt, there's good news: The QuietComfort Earbuds II are one-third smaller than their predecessor. They're water- and sweat-resistant, too, so you can wear them to the gym.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II offer six hours of battery life in a single charge, and come with a charging case that holds three additional charges (24 hours of battery life in total). You can control music, answer calls and adjust the volume by simply tapping your earbuds instead of having to use your phone. These Bluetooth 5.3-compatible earbuds are available in black and soapstone colors.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, $279 (reduced from $299)

Skullcandy Push Active earbuds

Amazon

These Skullcandy Push Active earbuds are designed for use at the gym. They feature earhooks to keep the earbuds securely in your ears while running or lifting. They also have an impressive 44-hour battery life with the charging case.

"The Skullcandy Push Active earphones are easy to set up and the app works seamlessly. The battery charge is good and I don't have to charge the case frequently." shared one Amazon reviewer. :These earphones are good for active people while running, working out or doing any other outdoor activity. I use them every day at the gym and couldn't be happier."

Skullcandy Push Active earbuds, $63 (reduced from $80)

