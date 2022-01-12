Samsung's newest Galaxy smartphone is $200 and it's available for pre-order today

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung

Samsung announced a new affordable smartphone at CES 2023. The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is designed to be an affordable, innovative smartphone that's accessible to more people. The $200 phone will feature many of the beloved features offered in other Samsung smartphones, like the Samsung Galaxy S22, in a more affordable option.

Find out what you need to know about the new Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and how you can get your hands on it. Plus, check out our coverage of the best CES tech products and trends to explore the other new releases announced at CES this week (spoiler: the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G isn't the only innovation that Samsung showcased this week).

How to order the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is the latest addition to Samsung's A-series smartphone lineup. The ultra-affordable Samsung smartphone will feature a 6.6-inch display screen with upgraded FHD+ resolution. It will offer 5G connectivity for better performance and minimal lag.

The camera is also getting an upgrade with the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G. The smartphone will feature a 13-megapixel front camera for better selfies. It also includes a triple-lens rear camera system with a 50-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The smartphone is available for pre-order now. Delivery will begin Jan. 30. It is available in black with 64GB of storage. Buyers will have the option to expand up to 1TB with a microSD card.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, $200

More Samsung smartphones deals

If you don't want to wait for the new Samsung Galaxy A14 5G or are looking for something a bit different, here are the top Samsung smartphones that you can get right now.

Samsung Galaxy S22: $650 and up

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S22 line is one of the best Android smartphone options for 2022. It has a high-quality camera, a durable design and fast charging capabilities. One luxe feature of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is its aluminum-Gorilla Glass construction. It's a protective design that is perfect for those prone to dropping their phones.

Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB), $650 (reduced from $800)

You can also save on the S22 with 256GB of storage right now.

Samsung Galaxy S22 (256GB), $700 (reduced from $850)

Samsung Galaxy S22+: $850 and up

Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ features all of the top-of-the-line features included in the S22 along with a few extras such as a larger display screen and larger battery capacity. The S22+ model also comes with an 8K camera -- so you can capture all of your memories in stunning quality.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ (128GB), $850 (reduced from $1,000)

Samsung Galaxy S22+ (256GB), $900 (reduced from $1,050)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: $990 and up



Samsung

If you really want to wow the recipient, you can also gift the upgraded Ultra version. The S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen, compared with the standard S22's 6.1-inch screen. It also offers a 40MP front camera, compared with the standard 10MP front camera for better selfies. The back camera is also enhanced with a better wide-angle camera and stronger zoom functionality.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (128 GB), $990 (reduced from $1,200)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (512GB), $1,151 (reduced from $1,400)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: $841 and up

Amazon

The new Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers enhanced charging support, an upgraded processor chip and some notable camera upgrades. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 includes two rear cameras -- a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide. The rear cameras convert to front-facing selfie cameras with a flip of the phone. The Galaxy Flip 4's Flexcam camera captures vivid photos at a wide range angles. It also offers a mode to capture better photos at night.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch foldable display screen with Gorilla Glass Victus Plus. This upgraded Gorilla Glass offers improved scratch resistance and durability. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 supports 25 W wired charging and features 15 W wireless charging support, another upgrade from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (128 GB), $841 (reduced from $1,000)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (256 GB), $1,001 (reduced from $1,100)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: $1,640

Samsung

The brand new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 offers a 6.2-inch outer display with a folding design. The Galaxy Fold 4 is also a bit lighter than the previous model and includes a slimmer hinge.

The smartphone offers a 50-megapixel primary camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 10-megapixel telephoto camera on the back. It also includes a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the front. A new taskbar is designed to make multi-tasking easier. The 120 Hz refresh rate supports seamless gaming when in immersive mode (that is, when the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is fully folded out for a flat tablet-like design).

Right now, the 512 GB model is marked down even lower than the 256 GB version on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (512 GB), $1,640 (reduced from $1,920)

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: $349

Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G offers a long-lasting battery, fast performance and expandable storage. It features an intelligent camera with image stabilization to help you take great photos and videos. The phone also includes multi-layered security to keep your device and information secure.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, $349 (reduced from $450)

