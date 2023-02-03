Football streaming guide: How to watch this weekend's all-star games

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 29: Willie Gay #50 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts as he takes the field prior to the AFC Championship NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. Michael Owens / Getty Images

It's almost time for football's biggest game of the year. But first: dodgeball! This year, football fans are getting a new kind of penultimate match prior to the long-awaited big game. It's time for the inaugural 2023 all-star games week, featuring your favorite football players competing in everything from lighthearted skills competitions to an intense grand finale in the form of flag football.

Keep reading to find out when, where and how to watch the all-star football games this weekend.

When do the all-star games start?

The two-day football all-star event kicks off on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 7 p.m. ET. The festive sports action continues on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 3 p.m. ET. For the full all-star games schedule, check out CBS Sports' guide to the event.

What games are being played during all-star weekend?

This week's all-star antics will include dodgeball, water balloon tossing, golf ball driving, precision passing, catching and more. For a full roundup of the all-star football activities, check out CBS Sports' guide to the event.

Where to watch the all-star football games

Football's big all-star weekend will air on ESPN, but you can also catch Sunday's final flag football games on ABC, ESPN+, and Disney XD.

Ways to watch ESPN

If you've got a cable package that includes ESPN, you should be all set to watch the all-star fun this weekend. If not, check out some easy ways to stream ESPN coverage without calling your cable company.

Disney+ Trio bundle

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

If you don't have -- or want -- cable package with ESPN or ESPN+, we recommend checking out the Disney+ Trio bundle. The ad-supported plan includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13 a month.

Want to skip the ads? You can get the ad-free Trio bundle premium for $20 per month.

Sling TV



Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Sling TV is a live-TV streamer. For the football season, Sling's "Orange & Blue" tier will get you almost all of the networks you need to watch every game -- including ESPN and ABC -- and at a relative bargain of $50 a month.

Sling is currently offering new users half off their first month of any package, including the "Orange & Blue" tier.

DirecTV Stream

AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

DirecTV Stream isn't cheap, but it streams all the networks NFL fans need. DirecTV Stream's least-expensive tier, called "Entertainment," offers ESPN, Fox, CBS and NBC for $75 a month.

Right now, DirectTV Stream is offering new users $10 off their first five months. (Conditions apply, see site for details.)

FuboTV

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every football game of the season. Packages include ESPN, CBS, Fox, NBC, NFL Network and more.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

The best TVs for watching football in 2023



We've found the best TVs for watching football (based on user reviews), including TV from top brands such as Samsung, LG, and Sony. Keep reading to see the best deals on TVs you can get in time for the big game.

55" Samsung Q70A QLED 4K smart TV: $900

Samsung

Here's a great deal to get you started: This 55-inch Samsung QLED is on sale at Samsung for $200 off.

No matter what stream of the game you're watching, this QLED TV lets you watch the game in upscaled 4K resolution, thanks to its machine-based learning AI. The smart TV also features apps, streaming services and advanced controls. Plus, it's compatible with most voice assistants.

55" Samsung Q70A QLED 4K smart TV, $900 (regularly $1,100)

65" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV: $1,400

Samsung via Best Buy

Transform your TV into a piece of art when you're not watching football. The Frame smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. This QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. (Translation: Colors on this TV will be more vivid and true-to-life.)

55" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV, $1,400 (reduced from $1,500)

65" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV, $1,600 (regularly $2,000)

75" Samsung 4K smart TV: $950



Samsung

Watch football stars battle it out in gorgeous color and luminosity with this 75-inch Samsung LED TV. The TV features low lag rates and minimized blur, so you'll always be able to keep up with the plays. The 4K smart device also provides tailored recommendations for streaming and live TV with an on-screen guide.

75" Samsung 4K smart TV, $950 (reduced from $1,000)

55'' Samsung QN85A 4K Neo QLED: $1,100

Samsung

Your TV should sound like you're in the stadium. The Samsung 4K Neo QLED boasts top-of-the-line features, including a premium audio technology called object-tracking sound (OTS). With OTS, your television analyzes the action on-screen and tries to replicate a surround-sound experience without any external speakers. The Samsung 4K Neo QLED also features a built-in Alexa assistant.

55" Samsung QN85A 4K Neo QLED, $1,100 (reduced from $1,600)

LG G2 series OLED evo Gallery Edition smart TV: $1,997

LG via Amazon

According to the brand, this LG TV designed to compete with Samsung's "The Frame" features a gallery design that "hugs the wall." This smart TV is meant to blend in seamlessly with any other wall art you might have.

The OLED TV features 4K-upscaling, a Filmmaker Mode to enhance your viewing experience with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, plus built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV plus, Disney Plus and LG channels.

An Amazon customer called the TV "the best 4K panel I've ever owned." "The panel actually does look like wall art hanging in my viewing room," they commented.

65" LG G2 series OLED evo Gallery Edition smart TV, $1,997 (regularly $3,000)

65" Sony Bravia XR OLED 4K TV: $1,698



Amazon

The 65-inch Sony Bravia XR OLED 4K TV features a cognitive processor meant to deliver intense contrast with pure blacks, high peak brightness and natural colors. Thanks to its Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology, the screen is the speaker. This smart TV comes with access to Google TV and works with most voice assistants.

65" Sony Bravia XR OLED 4K TV, $1,698 (reduced from $2,300)

75" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV: $800

Amazon

This 75-inch Amazon Fire TV offers a 4K UHD display and enhanced color and clarity thanks to Dolby Vision. The TV also supports voice control with Amazon Alexa. Its high-quality picture quality and large size make this TV a solid choice for football fans -- plus, it's hard to find such a big screen at such a low price.

75" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $800 (reduced from $1,100)

65" Samsung QN800A 8K Neo QLED TV: $2,000

Samsung via Amazon

This 65-inch Samsung QLED TV features 8K resolution, Quantum Matrix Technology Pro for a colorful and luminous picture and an anti-reflection layer that minimizes glare and reduces unwanted distractions. While the big game won't be broadcast in 8K this season, owning this TV will make sure you'll be able to catch the first 8K football broadcast, whenever it happens.

You can save a whopping $1,500 on this stunning television at Samsung.

65" Samsung QN800A 8K Neo QLED TV, $2,000 (reduced from $3,500)

50" TCL 5-Series with 4K resolution: $366



Best Buy

See every game in all its glory with this 50-inch TCL set. The 4K TV features QLED technology, 4K resolution and Dolby Vision. All those features together improve the sharpness, brightness, color and contrast of an image.

50" TCL 5-Series with 4K resolution, $366 (reduced from $600)

65" TCL Roku smart TV: $368

TCL via Walmart

This top-rated TCL Roku TV is an ultra-affordable option that uses the user-friendly Roku interface.

"I recently bought this tv last week and I'm really impressed with it amazing picture, great sound and easy set up," wrote a Walmart customer. "If you want a tv that's affordable TCL is the way to go. I don't have anything negative to say about the tv and I would buy TV's again from this brand in the near future."

65" TCL Roku 4K smart TV, $368

Amazon Fire 4-Series TV 55" 4K TV with Alexa built in: $400



Amazon

A mid-size television, 55 to 65 inches along the diagonal, is the ideal size for many living rooms. The best viewing distance for a 55-inch 4K TV, such as this model, is between 4.5 and seven feet. That leaves enough space for people to get up and walk by for more snacks from the gameday spread.

Amazon Fire 4-Series TV 55" 4K TV with Alexa built in, $400 (reduced from $520)

55" Elements 4K outdoor Roku TV

Walmart

This IP55 weatherproof TV with HDR10 is designed for outdoor use in all seasons -- it works in temperatures from -4ºF to 104ºF. It features a tempered, anti-glare screen that's bright enough for use in partial sun.

55" Elements 4K outdoor TV, $1,298

