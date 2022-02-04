Face masks to avoid right now, and which ones to get instead

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now says that people can seek out N95 masks, as there are no longer concerns over supply shortages on the respirators. N95 masks offer the highest level of protection against COVID-19 (by filtering at least 95% of particles in the air when worn correctly), making them the best mask choice currently (in combination with getting vaccinated, of course).

The CDC lists loosely woven cloth masks as offering the least amount of protection against COVID-19, followed by layered, finely woven products. Well-fitting disposable N95 masks and similar KN95 masks offer more protection.

There are no masks for kids officially rated N95 -- it's a designation for adult-size masks only -- but there are KF94 and KN95 masks in kids' sizes, which claim to offer a similar level of protection. These claims are not verified by the National Institute for Occupational Safety & Health (NIOSH), which tests and approves N95 masks for adults, but these kids' masks are worth a try over standard cloth options.

The Biden Administration plans to make 400 million N95 masks, sourced from the government's Strategic National Stockpile, available to Americans for free through local pharmacies (such as Walgreens, CVS and some supermarkets) and local health centers. Supplies of these free N95 masks are limited, in some cases, to three per person.

Opt for N95 masks over masks made of loosely woven or layered finely woven cloth right now. There are tons of counterfeit N95 masks for sale online, but the following meet NIOSH standards. Also find KF94 and KN95 masks for children available in stock now, ahead.

Honeywell DC300 N95 particulate disposable respirators (20 pack)

This new Honeywell design is made to fit more face shapes and minimize pressure points. It comes in a pack of 20.

Honeywell DC300 N95 particulate disposable respirators (20 pack), $30

Kimberly-Clark professional N95 pouch respirator (50 pack)

If you're willing to purchase 50 masks, these, from Kimberly-Clark, have a large breathing chamber for comfort and soft but strong headbands. After a short period of unavailability, these N95 masks are back in stock at Amazon for quick shipping, so grab them before they sell out (again).

Kimberly-Clark professional N95 pouch respirator (50 pack), $56

3M N95 8210 respirator (20 pack)

These 3M masks prevent eyewear fogging and have a foam cushion for maximum comfort on your nose.

3M N95 8210 respirator (20 pack), $25 (reduced from $30)

Honeywell Safety DF300 N95 Flatfold disposable respirator (50 pack)

These N95 face masks have a soft foam nose cushion for maximum comfort. Their humidity- and moisture-resistant filter media repels moisture. At less than $1 per mask, these Honeywell N95s are one of the best N95 mask deals out there.

Honeywell Safety DF300 N95 Flatfold Disposable Respirator (50 pack), $44

3M Aura N95 respirator (10 pack)

These disposable N95 masks by 3M feature an adjustable nose clip, chin tab and a low-profile design that directs air away from the nose panel to reduce eyewear fogging.

3M Aura N95 respirator (10 pack), $10

WellBefore KN95 kids' masks

These individually wrapped face masks are $1.49 each, or $1.19 each when you sign up for a regular weekly shipment. They're made of five layers (for kids ages 5 to 12), or four layers (for ages 2 to 4). Their earloops are adjustable, and they have a moisture-wicking inner layer. Find them in three sizes for kids.

WellBefore KN95 kids masks, $1.49 each

Powecom kids' KN95-SM respirator mask (10 pack)

This multi-layer, breathable KN95 mask can be purchased in a 10 pack (or more). Quantity discounts are available.

Powecom kids KN95-SM respirator mask (10 pack), $13

Brookwood Medical KF94 face masks for kids (30 pack)

Choose from all sorts of kid-friendly prints in this disposable, four-layer face mask. The mask's design prevents gaping and it won't cling to their mouths.

Brookwood Medical KF94 face masks for kids (30 pack), $41 (reduced from $60)

