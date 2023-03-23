Everyone is playing pickleball -- get in on the fun with these discounted pickleball sets

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Only rarely does a new sport pop up in the modern era, but pickleball has been taking the world by storm as the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. since 2021. It was even named the state sport of Washington (where the sport was invented in 1965) in April 2022. Similar to tennis, badminton and ping-pong, it's easy to play pickleball -- but you do need the right gear to start playing. That's where we come in: CBS Deals is offering big savings up to 50% off on select pickleball products from Rokne, a family-owned pickleball brand who believes in "pickleball for all."

Rokne Curve Classic pickleball paddle, $70 (down from $90)

The Rokne Curve Classic pickleball paddles are available in a variety of colors and styles. It's a medium-weighted paddle, which is a great choice for pickleball beginners, and is engineered to give you balance and control with each hit of the ball. The ProGrit textured fiberglass surface gives extreme friction and an enhanced spin rate so that you can get that perfect shot. You'll also love the vibration-absorbing honeycomb core technology for a consistent feel while playing and a comfortable, breathable grip that lets you play longer without your hands getting sore.

You don't have to be an expert in pickleball to see what all the fuss is about. As long as you have the right equipment, you can play pickleball. If there's no pickleball court near you, play on a badminton or tennis court instead, or just play in your backyard. And in case you really want to get serious about playing pickleball, you can get the ultimate big tournament set from Rokne for 36% off right now.

It comes with two Curve Carbon X paddles, a vegan leather tournament bag, two replacement grips and two pickleballs so that you can dominate your friends and family members with one of America's most popular sports.

Rokne Carbon X pickleball paddle and bag tournament set, $350 (down from $550)

More hot CBS Deals finds

It's not just Rokne pickleball products that are on sale. We found deals for all sorts of TV-famous products available at our partner site CBSDeals.com right now. Check out the best seen-on-TV deals below or tap the button to view all the deals.

The Original Eggmazing egg decorator

Hey Buddy Hey Pal

CBS Deals has a special offer for you, just in time for the Easter holiday -- and if you buy now, you can save $10. Spinning action makes it easy to hold eggs still and decorate eggs at lightning fast speeds with your favorite colors. The set comes with eight non-toxic markers (great for those of us who sometimes peel the Easter eggs afterward and eat them) and the patented spinning action egg decorator device.

Right now, these egg decorators and their Eggmazing designs are 36% off. It's a great discount for you to get this Easter egg decorating product for $10 off -- but only if you buy now. The dinosaur egg decorating kit can work even after Easter so you can decorate dinosaur eggs all year long.

The Original Eggmazing egg decorator, $18 (down from $28)

There are more options -- including dinosaur egg decorating kits -- below.

Solawave anti-aging skincare wand

Amazon

This 33%-off magical skincare wand from Solawave comes with red light therapy and microcurrent pulse technology to help tighten, lift, rejuvenate, depuff and more. It provides therapeutic warmth and facial massage and can give you real results if used 10-15 minutes a day, three to five times a week. It's USB rechargeable, has a one-year warranty and is $50 off on CBS Deals right now.

Solawave anti-aging skincare wand with red light therapy and microcurrent, $100 (lowered from $150)

CleanLight Air Pro

CleanLight

This portable, battery-powered air purifier isn't confined to just one little section of your home. You can take it with you anywhere and be certain that the air quality will be drastically improved wherever you are. The CleanLight Air Pro uses UV-C rays and negative ion technology to kill 99.99% of airborne pathogens and microorganisms, like mold, germs, viruses and bacteria.

The CleanLight Air Pro is also rechargeable and designed to easily fit into a cupholder for on-the-go air purifying experiences. The ultra-quiet fan is available in multiple speed settings for your convenience. Not to mention, the negative ion generator needs no filters -- it lasts for 20,000 hours, which is over 20 times longer than a traditional filter. Get this special offer now.

CleanLight Air Pro, $80 (down from $190)

Snuggie: Get two for $25



Snuggie

Snuggie -- the wearable blanket with sleeves -- is currently 50% off. And right now, when you buy a Snuggie at CBSDeals.com, you'll receive a second Snuggie for free. You and your favorite person can snuggle on the couch in complete comfort.

Choose from three colors.

Snuggie (2 pc.), $25 (reduced from $50)

Calming Heat By Sharper Image: $42

Sharper Image

This heated, weighted massaging pad features three heat settings and six vibration settings to help reduce pain, tension, inflammation and more, made with new and improved Sharper Image technology.

Get it now for 30% off.

Calming Heat by Sharper Image, $42 (reduced from $60)

The Link smart pet wearable: Save $50

Link My Pet

The Link smart pet wearable is a lightweight, waterproof device that helps you not only track your pet's location through GPS tracking but also monitor their activity levels and exercise habits. A built-in LED light can help keep your pet safer in the dark. Everything can be controlled from your phone with the Link app. Service plan options may apply.

The Link smart pet wearable, $100 (reduced from $150)

