Samsung's new budget smartphone is available now, plus the best Samsung smartphone deals

Samsung

Samsung had a busy start to the year with the Samsung Galaxy S23 release, but the brand isn't done yet. Last month, Samsung announced yet another exciting new smartphone. This time, it's an addition to the more affordable Samsung A-series lineup, the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G. You can finally order the new phone today -- and Samsung is offering some pretty enticing deals to help you save on the already-affordable phone.

On top of this exciting announcement, many of Samsung's other top smartphones are on sale now. Between the hot deals on popular Samsung smartphones, like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, and the new addition of the ultra-affordable Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, now is the perfect time to upgrade your smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, $450

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (512 GB), $1,180 (reduced from $1,380)

Samsung Galaxy S22 (256GB), $764 (reduced from $850)

Samsung's newest smartphone will be a bit easier on your wallet than the previous releases. In fact, it will cost less than $500 -- which is an unbeatable deal for a new Samsung smartphone. If you decided not to splurge last month on the new Samsung S23 Ultra, this may be a good budget option for you.

Keep reading to learn more about the new Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and shop the best deals on other top Samsung devices.

Meet the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G



Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G features a bright display, a long-lasting battery and a feature-packed camera. It's part of Samsung's more affordable A-series line.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display screen with upgraded FHD+ resolution. The display has been fine-tuned for improved outdoor visibility and brightness in sunlight. The camera is also getting an upgrade on the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G. The smartphone will feature a 50 MP main camera, 12 MP ultra-wide camera, 32 MP front camera and 5 MP macro camera.

The smartphone starts at $450 and is available in Awesome Violet and Awesome Graphite with 6 GB memory or 128 GB of storage. Buyers will have the option to expand up to 1TB with a microSD card. Customers that order the Samsung A54 5G and trade-in an eligible device can recieve up to $250 in instant trade-in credits.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, $450

Samsung deals you can shop right now

If you don't want to wait for the new Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, here are the top Samsung smartphones that you can get right now.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: $1,180

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra just came out last month -- but you can already score a deal on it. Amazon is currently offering free memory upgrades on the S23 Ultra smartphone.

The phone features a 6.8-inch screen, as compared with the standard S23's 6.1-inch screen. The S23 Ultra includes an an embedded S Pen and the largest battery of the three models. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra also offers a pro-grade camera. The smartphone's camera can film in 8K at 30 frames per second. It also includes a new 200MP adaptive pixel sensor to easily adapt to different lighting conditions.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (512 GB), $1,180 (reduced from $1,380)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: $1,600

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 offers a 6.2-inch outer display with a folding design. The Galaxy Fold 4 is also a bit lighter than the previous model and includes a slimmer hinge.

The smartphone offers a 50-megapixel primary camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 10-megapixel telephoto camera on the back. It also includes a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the front. A new taskbar is designed to make multi-tasking easier. The 120 Hz refresh rate supports seamless gaming when in immersive mode (that is, when the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is fully folded out for a flat tablet-like design).

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (256 GB), $1,600 (reduced from $1,800)

Samsung Galaxy S22: $764

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S22 line is one of the best Android smartphone options for 2022. It has a high-quality camera, a durable design and fast charging capabilities. One luxe feature of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is its aluminum-Gorilla Glass construction. It's a protective design that is perfect for those prone to dropping their phones.

Samsung Galaxy S22 (256GB), $764 (reduced from $850)

Samsung Galaxy S22+: $740

Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ features all of the top-of-the-line features included in the S22 along with a few extras such as a larger display screen and larger battery capacity. The S22+ model also comes with an 8K camera -- so you can capture all of your memories in stunning quality.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ (128GB), $740 (reduced from $1,000)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: $834 and up



Samsung

The S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen, compared with the standard S22's 6.1-inch screen. It also offers a 40MP front camera, compared with the standard 10MP front camera for better selfies. The back camera is also enhanced with a better wide-angle camera and stronger zoom functionality.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (128 GB), $834 (reduced from $1,200)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (512GB), $1,114 (reduced from $1,400)

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G



Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is another recent addition to Samsung's A-series smartphone lineup. The ultra-affordable Samsung smartphone will feature a 6.6-inch display screen with upgraded FHD+ resolution. It will offer 5G connectivity for better performance and minimal lag.

The camera is also getting an upgrade with the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G. The smartphone will feature a 13-megapixel front camera for better selfies. It also includes a triple-lens rear camera system with a 50-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, $200

