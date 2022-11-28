CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Cyber Monday is a great time to shop for top-rated air fryers on sale. We've found Cyber Monday deals on a variety of air fryer models from your favorite brands, including Dash, Cosori, Instant Pot, Philips, Ninja and more.

Walmart and Amazon have some amazing air fryer deals going on right now. In fact, both retailers are throwing impressive Cyber Monday sales.

The best Cyber Monday air fryer deals

Shop our selection of the best Cyber Monday air fryer deals.

Kalorik digital touch screen air fryer (8 qt)

Walmart's Cyber Monday deals include a five-star-rated air fryer for just $49. The Kalorik air fryer features seven preset functions. According to the brand, this eight-quart kitchen gadget can fit up to two pounds of fries, four chicken breasts, 16 chicken wings, four salmon filets or an eight-inch cake.

The device includes a removable, dishwasher-safe trivet and basket.

"What I really like is the touch screen panel which is very easy to use and self-explanatory," wrote a Walmart customer. "The display is bright and the touch screen buttons are responsive. Tested on frozen fries from Whole Foods and the fries came out crispy and evenly cooked just how I like them! The basket and trivet are super easy to clean with warm water and a sponge. Looking forward to trying lots of different healthy air fried meals. I am very happy with this purchase!"

Kalorik digital touch screen air fryer (8 qt), $49

Dash Tasti-Crisp mini air fryer



If you want the convenience of air frying but don't have the counter space for another kitchen appliance, check out the Dash Tasti-Crisp 2.6-quart air fryer.

It's the perfect size for a one or two-person household.

Dash Tasti-Crisp mini air fryer, $40 (reduced from $50)

Cosori Dual Blaze smart air fryer

The Cosori Dual Blaze air fryer is our bestselling air fryer.

"I love how easy it is to cook many different types of food in my new air fryer," raved an Amazon customer who purchased the Cosori Dual Blaze smart air fryer. "[It has] extremely fast cooking speeds, and the model I chose makes shaking and turning foods over a thing of the past. The foods come out tender, crispy and browned perfectly."

This smart air fryer can also be operated by voice command.

Cosori Dual Blaze smart air fryer (6.8 quart), $125 (regularly $180)

Cosori air fryer oven combo (5.8 quart)

The bestselling 5.8-quart Cosori air fryer features 13 different cooking functions that prepare your food at the best temperature and time. The non-stick air fryer basket is removable and dishwasher safe. The top-rated air fryer comes in black, red and white.

"I like the fact that, in addition to the nine pre-set temperatures and times for various foods and tasks, you can also manually adjust times and select a temperature right up to 230℃, which is close to the 'Max Crisp' temperature setting offered by one of the leading models in the market," enthused one Amazon customer who purchased the Cosori air fryer.

Be sure to apply the coupon before checkout at Amazon to get the best price on this 4.7-star-rated air fryer.

Cosori air fryer oven combo (5.8 quart), $85 after coupon (regularly $99)

Instant Pot Crisp multi-cooker and air fryer (8 quart)

This nine-in-one Instant Pot device is a space-saving solution for holiday meal mains.

This kitchen gadget can air fry, pressure cook, steam, slow cook, sauté, bake, broil, roast and keep food warm. The pressure-cooking lid and cooking pot insert are both dishwasher safe.

Instant Pot Crisp multi-cooker and air fryer (8 quart), $79 (regularly $160)

Philips Essential Airfryer Compact (4.3 quart)



Here's a good air fryer for people with smaller kitchens.

An updated and compact version of the original gadget introduced in 2010, this Philips Essential Airfryer grills, roasts, bakes, reheats and air fries -- it's ready to take on a multitude of air fryer recipes. It features a digital touchscreen with seven presets for simplified cooking. Measures 4.1 liters (more than 4.3 quarts).

Philips Essential Airfryer Compact (4.3 quart), $129 (regularly $150)

Ninja Foodi 12-in-1 deluxe XL air fryer (8 quart)

One of Ninja Foodi's highest-rated models on Amazon, this 4.8-star-rated, family-friendly 12-in-1, extra-large air fryer features an eight-quart pot that holds up to a seven-pound chicken or eight breasts.

It can pressure cook and slow cook, air fry and crisp, steam, slow cook, bake, sous vide, keep warm, sear, sauté, roast, broil, dehydrate and make yogurt.

Ninja Foodi 12-in-1 deluxe XL air fryer (8 quart), $135 (regularly $200)

Shop more Cyber Monday deals on kitchen gadgets

We've found the best Cyber Monday deals on Instant Pots, coffee makers and more.

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 (6 quart)

This 9-in-1 model functions as an electric pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan and food warmer. You get two other tricks, too: a sterilizer; and, a sous-vide function that allows you to keep your cooking water at a constant temperature.

The machine has 15 customizable programming options.

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 (6 quart), $80 (reduced from $130)

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 with air fryer lid (8 quart)

The Duo Crisp is the Instant Pot Duo, but with the ability to air fry. It comes with a multi-level, air-fryer basket.

If you're keeping count, the 11-in-1 Instant Pot Duo Crisp can do all of these things: air fry, pressure cook, slow cook, bake, broil, roast, steam, sauté, proof, sous-vide cook and warm food.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 with air fryer lid (8 quart), $119 (reduced from $200)

Instant Omni Plus Air Fryer

Right now on Amazon, you can save money on this higher-end Instant Pot model.

As you can see from the picture above, the Instant Omni Plus is not exactly a pot. In fact, no, it isn't a pot. The Instant Omni Plus is a countertop convection oven that, in true Instant Pot fashion, has a bunch of tricks up its sleeves. (And, yes, we know, the not-a-pot doesn't have sleeves -- just go with it.) This 10-in-1 appliance can be used to air fry, broil, bake, roast, dehydrate, reheat, toast and warm. And, as noted, it works as a convection oven and a rotisserie.

Instant Omni Plus Air Fryer, $170 (reduced from $280)

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 (8 quart)

The Instant Pot Pro can be used for pressure cooking, slow cooking, rice cooking, sous-vide cooking, sautéing, sterilizing, yogurt making, warming and steaming. But the Pro does the Duo Plus one better, and adds a 10th function: cake baking.

There are 28 program settings for essential meals and five programmable settings for your own favorite Instant Pot recipes. This model has an upgraded gentle steam release switch with a diffusing cover (to reduce noise and prevent splashing on your countertop).

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 (8 quart), $118 (reduced from $190)

Instant Pot Star Wars Duo Little Bounty (6 quart)

This Baby Yoda- or Grogu-themed Star Wars Instant Pot Duo is on sale right now on Amazon. The deal brings the model's $116 price tag down to $100.

Four other Star Wars themes are available on Amazon, and while none of the others are marked as on sale, they're basically going for $100 each, too. The one exception: The BB-8 Instant Pot Duo Mini. It's listed right now on Amazon for $80. But note: The BB-8 model is a 3-quart model (hence, why it's an Instant Pot Duo Mini). The Baby Yoda and/or Grogu version, known as Little Bounty, is a 6-quart Instant Pot Duo.

Instant Pot Star Wars Duo Little Bounty (6 quart), $100 (reduced from $116)

Instant Pot Pro Crisp 11-in-1 (8 quart)

The Instant Pot Pro Crisp comes with an air-fryer attachment. The 8-quart model can accommodate a whole chicken. Its fry temperature goes up to 400 degrees. You can use this Instant Pot to reheat French fries, experiment with a healthier version of fried chicken, and so much more.

Instant Pot Pro Crisp 11-in-1 (8 quart), $168 (regularly $270)

Instant Pot dual pod plus

Can't decide between Keurig and Nespresso? Instant Pot makes a dual coffee and espresso maker, the 4.4-star-rated Instant Pot Dual Pod Plus.

This kitchen gadget is compatible with K-Cup pods, Nespresso capsules and ground coffee when used with the included reusable pod. It lets you brew up to 12 ounces of coffee and up to six ounces of espresso at a time.

Instant Pot Dual Pod Plus, $150 (regularly $230)

Keurig K-Elite coffee maker



The Keurig K-Elite coffee maker makes a single cup of coffee at a time but features a 75-ounce water reservoir so you can make cups of coffee for everyone in your family.

The device features a strong brew button, an iced coffee setting and hot water on demand perfect for making tea and hot chocolate this fall.

Keurig K-Elite coffee maker, $120 (regularly $189)

Nespresso Vertuo Plus



This Nestle coffee device adapts its pressure, temperature and brewing time to make you the perfect cup of coffee and espresso.

The on-sale Nespresso Vertuo Plus includes a complimentary starter set of Nespresso Vertuo capsules.

Nespresso Vertuo Plus, $140 (regularly $189)

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker



This mini coffee device is a great option for small spaces. The five-inch-wide Keurig coffee makers lets you brew up to 12-ounces of coffee, hot chocolate, tea and more.

It offers an energy efficient feature that automatically turns the coffee maker off 90 seconds after you've brewed your cup.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, $69 (regularly $100)

Keurig K-Duo coffee maker with carafe brewing

Make a cup of coffee for yourself or make a whole bunch of coffee for the house. This K-Duo coffee maker lets you brew both. The carafe can brew up to 12 cups of coffee.

Want to wake up to the smell of coffee? You can even program the Keurig K-Duo coffee maker to automatically brew a carafe up to 24 hours in advance.

Keurig K-Duo coffee maker, $106 (reduced from $190)

De'Longhi espresso machine



If you're shopping for an espresso maker, the 4.3-star-rated De'Longhi Espresso Machine makes shots of espresso with 15 bars of pressure and includes a manual milk frother.

"I love this so much," wrote an Amazon customer who purchased the espresso machine. "It's so easy to use and makes coffee so quickly. It was affordable compared to most espresso makers and the quality is amazing."

De'Longhi espresso machine, $145 (regularly $208)

Keurig K-Select coffee maker



Make coffee with the press of a button. This simple Keurig K-Select coffee maker doesn't include a bunch of fancy bells and whistles, but it's a classic.

And it's on sale.

Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker, $85 (regularly $140)

Bodum Chambord French press coffee maker

For the coffee fan who is looking to transition to a more involved coffee-making process, the French press is an easy, hands-on way to get more familiar with your morning brew.

Bodum Chambord French press coffee maker, $24 (reduced from $69)

Crock-Pot 7-quart manual slow cooker

This 4.7-star-rated Crock-Pot can quickly cook up to seven pounds of food at once.

Do you serve your holiday meals buffet-style? This oval-shaped Crock-Pot has a warm setting that will keep your food hot as long as it's plugged in.

Crock-Pot 7-quart manual slow cooker, $34 (regularly $50)

T-Fal deep fryer with basket

This 4.6-star-rated, 1700-watt deep fryer features an adjustable thermostat and a quick-recovery heating system for crispy layers with minimal oil absorption.

When you're finished frying, this machine automatically drains and filters the remaining oil into a tightly sealed plastic container below. The T-Fal deep fryer features dishwasher-safe parts.

T-Fal deep fryer with basket, $98 after coupon (regularly $130)

Chefman deep fryer with basket strainer

Feeding a crowd? This XL Chefman deep fryer has a 4.5-liter capacity.

This 4.4-star-rated kitchen gadget features a large fryer basket, temperature control, a timer and a viewing window on the lid so you can easily see when your potato pancakes are done. The basket strainer is dishwasher-safe.

Chefman deep fryer with basket strainer, $55 (regularly $90)

Aucma stand mixer

This wallet-friendly stand mixer can hold 6.5 quarts. It features six speeds and a pulse function. The Aucma stand mixer comes with three mixing accessories: whisk, dough hook, mixing beater.

This kitchen gadget is available in 10 colors.

"Move over KitchenAid!" commented an Amazon customer who purchased the Aucma device. "This mixer is awesome! I have made everything from whipped cream to bread dough and it works superbly! Motor is powerful and doesn't lag at all, even with the stiffest dough that I throw at it. I even have a recipe where I knead a dough on medium-high speed for 15 mins, and it does not lag nor does it overheat."

Aucma stand mixer, $140 (reduced from $157)

