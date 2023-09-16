NCAA Week 3: How to watch the South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Georgia Bulldogs game

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs cruised to a 2-0 season start as they attempt to win an unprecedented third consecutive national championship. They'll have to get past Spencer Rattler and the South Carolina Gamecocks, the Bulldogs stiffest competition yet this season.

Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart has held the upper hand against the Gamecocks, with a 6-1 record as proof. Both teams are now dealing with injuries, the Bulldogs have been without its top receiver, Junior Ladd McConkey. The Gamecocks have had limited use of star wide receiver Antwane "Juice" Wells, who has been dogged by a lower body injury.

The Gamecocks are 1-1 this season and hope to deliver the mighty Bulldogs their first loss of the 2023 NCAA college football season as SEC play begins for both teams this weekend.

One person who will definitely be tuning in to Saturday's SEC game is former Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett, who brought home two national championships to Athens during his tenure as Georgia's starting QB. Now Matthew Stafford's backup on the Los Angeles Rams, Bennett was just placed on the reserve list for Sunday's home game against the San Francisco 49ers for an undisclosed reason that Rams coach Sean McVay said was "bigger than football."

How to watch the Georgia vs. South Carolina NCAA college football game

The South Carolina Gamecocks take the Georgia Bulldogs Saturday, Sept. 16 at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT). You can watch the game live on CBS.

CBS is included in many cable TV packages. Don't have a cable TV package? It's never been easier to cut the cable TV cord and still watch all the SEC conference games and NCAA football games this season.

If you don't have a cable TV package that includes CBS, one of the easiest ways to catch all live NFL games broadcast on CBS is through a subscription to Paramount+. The streamer offers access to all NFL games locally and nationally televised on CBS on all its subscription tiers. In addition, you can watch top-tier soccer like the Champions League live and SEC college football games as well, plus popular shows such as "Survivor" and "NCIS."

Paramount+ costs $5.99 for the Essential tier (or $60 annually), and $11.99 per month (or $120 annually) for the ad-free Showtime tier that includes your local CBS station. Paramount+ currently offers a one-week free trial.

The Walmart+ shopping subscription service includes access to the Paramount+ Essentials tier (with live NFL games such as this one), a $60 per year value. Walmart+ subscribers also get discounts on gasoline at Mobil and Exxon stations, access to special members-only deals (including early access to Black Friday pricing), same-day home delivery from your local store and more.

Walmart+ costs $98 per year. Tap the button below to learn all the benefits of Walmart+, and to start your 30-day free trial.

Why we like Walmart+:

Walmart+ members get access to this game through the Paramount+ streaming service.

You can get groceries delivered to your home quickly without paying Instacart-like markups.

Early access to Walmart's Black Friday deals reduces holiday shopping stress.

You can make returns from home -- Walmart will pick them up for you. (Restrictions apply; must be present for pickup.)

CBS is included in many cable TV packages. Don't have a cable TV package? One of the most cost-effective ways to get the channel is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer offers access to NFL Network, local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available) and ESPN with its Orange + Blue Tier plan. Also worth noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording all the season's top NFL and college football matchups.

That plan normally costs $60 per month, but the streamer is currently offering a 50% off promotion for your first month, so you'll pay just $30. You can learn more by tapping the button below.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including local NBC, FOX and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

Upgrade to Sling TV's Sports Extra package

Sling TV has a new offering for the 2023 NCAA college football season and 2023 NFL Season called Sports Extra. The new package is designed for NFL and college football fans, with access to NFL Redzone, ESPN, NFL, SEC, ACC, PAC 12, Big10 and Longhorn Networks.

There's a great preseason deal on Sling TV Sports Extra going on right now: You can get five months of Sling TV Orange + Blue + Sports Extra for $274. That works out to just $55 per month, an even better price than subscribing to just the $60 per month Orange + Blue plan. It's the most cost effective way to stream most NFL games this year.

You can learn more about Sling TV and Sports Extra by tapping the button below.

More ways to watch the Week 3 South Carolina vs. Georgia game : FuboTV

You can also catch Saturday's SEC action on FuboTV. FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to this game, plus almost every NFL game of the season. Packages include CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just today's games.

To watch college football without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer.

In addition to college football, FuboTV offers the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. FuboTV starts at $75 per month for the Pro tier (includes NFL Network); the $100 per month Ultimate tier includes NFL RedZone.

Top features of FuboTV:

The Pro tier includes 169 channels, including NFL Network; the Ultimate tier includes 289 channels, including NFL RedZone.

FuboTV includes all the channels you'll need to watch live sports, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of DVR recording.

Stream college football games on Hulu + Live TV

You can watch this college football game with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including both Fox and FS1. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every game on every network with Hulu + Live TV, plus you can personalize your viewing experience and Hulu will offer curated recommendations based on the teams and playmakers you follow.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $70 per month.

Watch college football live with a digital HDTV antenna



If you're cutting the cord between yourself and your cable company, you're not alone, but you are in luck. You can still watch college football on TV with the assist of affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HD channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox and PBS. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

First-floor apartment dwellers, or anyone living in partially blocked-off area (those near mountains, for example), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal – or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch college football without paying a staggering monthly fee. ndoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable (or your cable company gets in a squabble with a network).

This amplified HDTV antenna, claims to have a 50-mile range and offers 36 channels. It's rated 4.0 stars by Amazon reviewers.

Said one Amazon customer, "When the price of this antenna dropped to $50 it was competitively priced with what you would find on the shelves at your local Radio Shack. If you're considering this product, you're probably already questioning your cable television bill and are looking around for a cheap way to get the Big 3 plus Fox and PBS. This antenna delivered that for us right out of the box."

More teams to follow during the 2023 college football season



The Georgia Bulldogs want to run it back. The Georgia Bulldogs became just the fifth program to win back-to-back national championships when they beat the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 in 2022. Since 1936, no college team has won three-in-a-row. The Bulldogs are hoping to change all that. Head coach Kirby Smart has focused on leadership skills for his players, stating the team's biggest opponent is "complacency."

Can Deion Sanders make the Colorado Buffaloes great? Coach Prime made headlines during the offseason. Only ten scholarship players from the Buffaloes' 2022-season roster remain on the team after Sanders took advantage of transfer portal rules to revamp the team's roster. Prime's in his first season as the Buffaloes coach and he'll hope to work the same magic on the Buffaloes program as he did in his successful three years at Jackson State. But the lights of the Pac-12 shine brighter than they do in the FCS and Sanders will have to rise to the occasion. Good news for Sanders, the Buffs finished 1-11 last season. There's only one way to go but up.

Important dates for the 2023 college football season:

The 13-week 2023 college football season runs from Aug. 27 through Dec. 9.

Two semifinal games, the Rose Bowl Game and the Allstate Sugar Bowl, are scheduled for New Year's Day (Monday, January 1, 2024).

The College Football Playoff National Championship is scheduled for Monday, January 8, 2024 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

How will all the college football shake ups shake out?

In July 2022, UCLA and USC finally agreed on something. The frenemy rivals would both leave the Pac-12 in favor of the Big Ten in 2024. This summer, Colorado announced it would return to the Big 12. Since then, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah have announced an exodus from the Pac-12 to the Big-12 at the end of the 2023 season. Washington and Oregon State are also ditching the Pac-12 for the Big 10 at the same time.

The school shuffling won't affect the 2023 season much, but expect journalists to talk about it to no end. With the Pac-12 currently down to just four teams for the 2024 season, the demise of the Pac-12 is sure to be one of the biggest stories of the season.

We're also looking forward to these stories during the 2023 NCAA college football season

The Alabama Crimson Tide came into the 2023 season ranked No. 4. Saban and company are working hard to land back on top. The Tide's Week 2 upset loss to the Texas Longhorns didn't help. Ohio State has arguably one of the best receiver rooms in college football led by the dazzling Marvin Harrison Jr. The Buckeyes started the season at No.3 and have slipped to No. 6, passing by Florida State who now sits at No. 3.

