Christmas gift guide 2022: Best last minute gifts at Nordstrom

Our Place

Christmas is one week away, so it's time to wrap up your holiday shopping. If you still have gifts to buy, don't worry. You can still find plenty of great gifts at Nordstrom -- and some of them are even on sale now.

Nordstrom still has a ton of home, beauty and fashion gifts available for delivery before Christmas. You can also buy online and pickup in-store if you need a gift right away for an early Christmas gift exchange. Keep reading to find the best last-minute gifts at Nordstrom.

Best last-minute holiday gifts at Nordstrom

Shop the best home, fashion and beauty gifts at Nordstrom now.

Ugg cozy slippers



Nordstrom

These cozy slippers from Ugg make an excellent holiday gift. They feature a plush genuine shearling trim for extra comfort.

Ugg cozy slippers, $70 (reduced from $100)

Outdoor Voices Flow high waist leggings

Nordstrom

These popular leggings are made with a supersoft knit fabric that provides all-day comfort. They make a great gift for friends and family that do yoga, enjoy hiking or just like to lay around in ultra-comfy athleisure.

Outdoor Voices Flow high waist leggings, $88

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings

Nordstrom

These Spanx leggings feature the brand's contoured power waistband to help smooth your silhouette. These leggings are a celebrity favorite: They've been worn by Lizzo, Kelly Clarkson, Clare Crawley, Hailee Steinfeld and more.

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, $98

Barefoot Dreams In the Wild throw blanket

Nordstrom

"I have too many throw blankets," said no one, ever. These soft, fluffy blankets make the perfect cozy gift this holiday season.

Barefoot Dreams In the Wild throw blanket, $180

Aura Carver Luxe digital photo frame



Nordstrom

This sleek, freestanding smart picture frame displays photos from your iPhone or other smart device. It comes equipped with an ambient-light sensor that automatically adjusts display brightness, dynamic orientation that allows you to switch the frame from portrait to landscape mode and wireless connectivity to make uploading photos easier.

Aura Carver Luxe digital photo frame, $179

Outdoor Voices exercise dress



Nordstrom

Stay cool or work up a sweat in style with this exercise dress from Outdoor Voices. Available in three colors, this dress is up to half off during the Nordstrom sale. Pricing varies by size and color.

Outdoor Voices exercise dress, $60 and up (reduced from $100)

Ugg Fluff Yeah genuine-shearling slingback sandal

Nordstrom

The open-toe design of these genuine shearling slingback sandals means that, unlike a standard slipper, you wear these stylish shoes anywhere.

Ugg Fluff Yeah genuine-shearling slingback sandal, $50 and up (reduced from $100)

Ugg Scuffita genuine shearling slipper

Nordstrom

These woolen women's slide slippers come in six colors and are made of genuine shearling. They're on sale now for as low as $69. Pricing varies by color.

Ugg Scuffita genuine shearling slipper, $69 and up (reduced from $90)

Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser



Nordstrom

This unique two-in-one ultrasonic device unclogs pores for clearer skin and infuses your face with your favorite skincare product.

Nordstrom reviewers give this pore extractor a 4.2-star rating. "I'm a licensed master esthetician and I personally LOVE this tool," writes one reviewer. "If you are considering buying this product, please do. Honest."

Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor and Serum Infuser, $79 (reduced from $99)

Cast Iron Our Place Always Pan set

Nordstrom

This set from the popular cookware brand Our Place serves as a nonstick fry and sauté pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, spatula and spoon rest. This set features an 8-in-1 cast iron version of the popular Our Place Always Pan.

Cast Iron Our Place Always Pan set, $155

Skims velour wrap robe

Nordstrom

This plush velour robe from Kim Kardashian's Skims line makes a great holiday gift. It offers a cozy, luxurious feel and comes in a wide size range.

Skims velour wrap robe, $128

Hoka Clifton 8

Hoka

Looking for a gift for the runner in your life? Consider the Hoka Clifton 8 running shoes.

These shoes boast a streamlined silhouette, breathable mesh upper and foam midsole for extra cushioning while pounding the pavement. With a 4.5-star rating, it's no wonder the Clifton 8 is one of the brand's bestselling shoes. Available in both men's and women's sizes.

Women's Hoka Clifton 8, $140

NuFace mini+ starter kit

Nordstrom

The NuFace mini starter set is a great introduction to the NuFace system. It includes the NuFace facial toning device, an application brush, a silk creme activator, an aqua gel activator and a power adapter.

NuFace mini+ starter kit, $245

Urban Decay Perversion volumizing mascara

Nordstrom

This volumizing mascara promises to deliver feathery, fanned-out lashes. The deep black mascara doesn't clump or get brittle. It also makes a great Christmas stocking stuffer.

Says one Nordstrom reviewer: "I have used this mascara since the week it first released. It is my number one favorite!"

Urban Decay Perversion volumizing mascara, $26

Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 self-watering indoor garden

Nordstrom

Dad can grow herbs and vegetables year-round with this self-watering indoor garden. The planter base has a built-in water reservoir for a month's worth of water, and comes in three colors. There's an LED lamp arm, and the kit comes with three basil starter pods in a proprietary soil mix.

Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 self-watering indoor garden, $100

Apotheke Votive candle gift set

Nordstrom

Keep things cozy this fall with this set of six candles from Apotheke. The set includes a Charcoal candle, Earl Gray Bitters candle, Hinoki Lavender candle, Santal Rock Rose candle, Sea Salt Grapefruit candle and a White Vetiver candle.

Apotheke Votive candle gift set, $48 (reduced from $64)

