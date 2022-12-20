Christmas 2022 gift guide: Best last minute gifts under $100 (with deals)

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Make the holidays merry and bright without busting your budget. Whether you're shopping for yourself or buying gifts for friends and family, we've found impressive deals under $100 from top retailers such as Amazon, Wayfair, Walmart and more.

Keep reading to shop on-sale tech, kitchen gadgets, beauty, skincare, toys and fun gift ideas ahead of Christmas and Hanukkah. But hurry -- we can't guarantee how long these deals will last (or stay in stock).

(For even more gift recommendations, check out our comprehensive roundup of the best stocking stuffers to give this Christmas and the best toys of the 2022 holiday season, according to Amazon.)

The best gift for Christmas 2022: An Amazon gift card

We think the best gift for Christmas 2022 is one of the most universal: an Amazon gift card. That way, the recipient can buy whatever gift they'd like.

Amazon

No matter their age, gender or personality type, an Amazon gift card is a perfect addition to every Christmas stocking in the house. Choose the amount you want to put on this gift card, from $50 to $2,000.

Amazon gift card in a premium Christmas gift box

You can also get an Amazon gift card in a premium Hanukkah box. Choose any denomination between $25 and $2,000.

Amazon gift card in a premium Hanukkah gift box

The best tech gifts under $100

Save on Apple products, tech accessories and more.

Beats Studio Buds: $90

Amazon

These4.4-star-rated Beats earbuds, available in five colors, offer a total of 24 hours of listening time with the included charging case (8 hours per charge). They feature active noise cancelation and IPX4 sweat- and water-resistance.

Beats Studio Buds, $90 (reduced from $150)

Apple AirPods (2nd generation): $90



Apple

Just about anyone will love these budget-minded Apple AirPods. They're not the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbud models on the market.

Retailing for $159 at Apple, they're on currently sale at Walmart for $90. These AirPods boast more than 24 hours total listening time (with the wireless charging case), a foolproof, one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection (for full immersion when consuming movies and music).

Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $90 (reduced from $159)

24" Roku smart HDTV: $88



Walmart

Looking to add a TV in an area with limited space? This 24-inch Onn Roku smart HDTV is on sale at Walmart now for less than $100.

24" Onn Roku 720p HDTV, $88 (reduced from $138)

Want to upgrade to a larger television? You can get a 32-inch Onn Roku TV for $108 at Walmart now.

32" Onn Roku 720p HDTV, $108 (reduced from $144)

Lenovo Tab M8: $89

Walmart

If you're looking for an affordable tablet this holiday season, check out the Lenovo Tab M8. The tablet offers an eight-inch HD display that's great for streaming videos. The battery life is fairly long, with up to 15 hours of video playback on a single charge. The tablet also comes with a built-in kids-mode with Google Kids Space, making it a great gift for children.

Lenovo Tab M8, $89 (reduced from $119)

Eufy 25c robot vacuum: $96

Walmart

The Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum doesn't skimp on features -- it connects to your home Wi-Fi and can be controlled through an app or through your home's smart speaker. It has 1,500 Pa of suction, three-layer filtration and a slim profile that helps it get under furniture to clean. It's rated 4.4 stars at Walmart.

It's pretty rare to find a robot vacuum for less than $100 -- nevermind a top-rated, voice-activated one, like the Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum. Head over to the Walmart Deals for Days sale to get yours now for less than half its usual price.

Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum, $96 (reduced from $249)

Philips Hue (2 pack): $68



Amazon

Unlike older versions of Philips Hue smart bulbs, this Bluetooth-compatible three pack doesn't require a Hue Hub to work. You will want to add a Hub, however, if you're installing a large number of Hue bulbs in different rooms or want to control your lights while away from home.

Setup is relatively easy with the Philips Hue app, and takes just seconds. The bulbs, while unusually sized, fit most lamps, overhead lights, and 4-inch recessed cans.

Philips Hue (2 bulbs), $68 after coupon (reduced from $90)

Sengled smart light bulbs (4 ct.): $32

Sengled via Amazon

Looking for an even more affordable smart light option? These color-changing light bulbs can connect to Bluetooth. Use Alexa voice controls to turn the light on and off, change its color, dim, brighten and set light schedules.

Sengled smart light bulbs (4 ct), $32 (reduced from $40)

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen): $28



Amazon

The fifth-generation Amazon Echo Dot has a number of new-for-2022 features, including improved audio, a temperature sensor and Eero Wi-Fi built in (requires a compatible Eero network). Use this Amazon smart speaker to control your home via voice commands, make calls hands-free, play music, set an alarm and more. Choose from three colors.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen), $28 (regularly $50)

Ring Video Doorbell bundle with Echo Show 5: $70

The Ring video doorbell bundle features a 1080p HD outdoor camera with enhanced features that let you see, hear and speak to anyone from your phone, tablet or PC.

Receive mobile notifications when anyone presses your doorbell or triggers your built-in motion sensors.

Ring Video Doorbell bundle with Echo Show 5, $70 (reduced from $185)

Best streaming gifts under $100

Give the gift of seamless movie streaming this holiday season.

Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device: $42



Walmart

This compact streaming device lets you stream your favorite shows and movies from streaming services like Paramount+.HBO Max, Netflix and more in 4K. The Roku interface is fast and easy to navigate. Right now, you can get this device for only $45.

Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device, $42 (reduced from $74)

Apple TV HD (32 GB): $79

Apple Store via Amazon

Stream the latest TV shows and movies with this Apple TV HD streaming box.

Apple TV HD (32 GB), $79 (reduced from $99)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $27



Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is compatible with Alexa, and lets you watch all your favorite streamers (Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, etc.) in 4K resolution.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $27 (reduced from $50)

Google Chromecast 'Stranger Things' Bundle: $29

Walmart

Here's a streaming deal fans of "Stranger Things" won't want to miss -- Walmart is offering the Google Chromecast bundled with a "Stranger Things" Funko Pop! figure of Eleven for just $29. Google Chromecast supports streaming in 4K resolution and features a voice remote.

Google Chromecast "Stranger Things" bundle, $29 (a $62 value)

Best gifts for kids under $100

These top-rated gifts for kids, pulled from Walmart's 2022 Top Toy List and Amazon Toys We Love List 2022, won't break the bank.

Little Live Pets Gotta Go Turdle: $22

Little Live Pets via Amazon

The Little Live Pets Gotta Go Turdle is a battery-powered toy that's sure to be one of the hottest Christmas gifts of 2022. The 13.4-inch-tall turtle value pack comes with a bib and some Turdle food. You feed your Gotta Go Turdle, and then shortly after, the toy sings "Uh oh, gotta go!" You then place it on the included toilet, which it poops into. The so-called magic poop can be reclaimed from the water and turned back into Turdle food when dried.

The 4.3-star-rated Little Live Pets Gotta Go Turdle is wildly popular with Amazon reviewers, who say it's great for potty training. Writes one: "Bought this for my 3 year old great grandson for his birthday and he loved it!"

"It's very hilarious to know he has to go," writes another verified Amazon buyer.

Little Live Pets Gotta Go Turdle value pack, $22 (reduced from $35)

Slumberkins lynx self-expression collection: $48



Slumberkins

Slumberkins are snuggly companions that come with two helpful children's books on topics including conflict-resolution, creativity, grief, change and more. Slumberkins come in many fun forms such as a hammerhead shark, sloth, dragon, and the lynx pictured above. They're machine washable, feature soft fur (with no detachable plastic pieces) and are stuffed with hypoallergenic fiberfill.

Slumberkins lynx self-expression collection, $48

LeapFrog Magic Adventures microscope: $63

Amazon

This LeapFrog microscope is a fun way to get children excited about science. The microscope features up to 200x magnification. Kids can create their own samples to view or look at the provided images and slides. The kit comes with eight double-sided smart slides that show educational videos and images on the microscope's 2.4-inch viewing screen.

LeapFrog Magic Adventures microscope, $63 (reduced from $90)

Little Tikes Tobi 2 Robot smartwatch: $55



Amazon

This cute, splashproof Little Tikes smartwatch with a built-in interactive robot companion -- named by Amazon as one of the most popular toys of 2021 -- tracks steps, takes photos with its two built-in cameras, and even plays games.

Little Tikes Tobi 2 Robot smartwatch, $55 (reduced from $68)

Barbie Dreamcamper: $64

Walmart

The Barbie Dreamcamper comes with more than 60 accessories, including a pool and a tall slide. The camper has a kitchen, dining area, sleeping area, bathroom and den with a TV for Barbie to hang out in.

The Barbie Dreamcamper is one of Walmart's picks for the hottest holiday toys of 2022.

Barbie Dreamcamper, $64 (reduced from $99)

Huffy Disney 'Frozen' bike with doll carrier sleigh: $78

Walmart

Your little "Frozen" fan will squeal with joy over this Disney bike with a doll carrier sleigh by Huffy. This 12-inch bike has training wheels and its frame has graphics of Elsa. It features sparkling streamers and ice tread tires.

Huffy Disney "Frozen" bike with doll carrier sleigh (12 in.), $78 (reduced from $94)

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids

Amazon

The new Fire HD 8 Kids is built for kids ages 3-7. The tablet comes in a durable kid-proof case and has a two-year warranty. It also includes a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which includes thousands ad-free books, games, videos and apps suitable for children. The tablet includes parental controls to limit screen time and set content restrictions.

The Fire HD 8 Kids is available for pre-order today. The tablet is offered in 32GB or 64GB storage options with a blue or purple kid-proof case.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids (32 GB), $150

There is also an Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet designed for school-aged kids. It comes bundled with a kid-friendly case, a two-year worry-free guarantee and a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+. The Kids Pro tablet also has access to a digital store where parents can buy and download additional content, including popular games like Roblox and Minecraft.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro (32 GB), $150

Best cozy gifts to buy ahead of the holidays

See seasonal candles, comfy slippers, coffee gift cards and more top-rated cozy gifts to give this holiday season.

Starbucks gift card

Amazon

Want to give the gift of a yummy, festive Starbucks drink -- or even grab one for yourself? Grab a Starbucks gift card on Amazon, available in $25 and $50 amounts.

Starbucks gift card (physical), $25 and up

Ugg cozy slippers



Nordstrom

These cozy slippers from Ugg make an excellent holiday gift. They feature a plush genuine shearling trim for extra comfort.

Ugg cozy slippers, $70 (reduced from $100)

Apotheke Votive candle gift set: $48



Nordstrom

Stock up on soy wax candles at Nordstrom to keep things cozy this winter. This set of six candles from Apotheke includes a Charcoal candle, Earl Gray Bitters candle, Hinoki Lavender candle, Santal Rock Rose candle, Sea Salt Grapefruit candle and a White Vetiver candle.

Apotheke Votive candle gift set, $48 (reduced from $64)

Skims cozy knit pullover: $78

Skims

Skim's cozy knit lineup is a fan favorite -- and this pullover is an excellent holiday gift. It comes in six chic color options and features a mock neck. This pullover will keep the recipient nice and cozy this winter.

Skims cozy knit pullover, $78

The Comfy original oversized microfiber and sherpa wearable blanket: $60



Amazon

As seen on ABC's "Shark Tank," this bestselling ultra plush wearable blanket is perfect for staying cozy around the house. The Comfy original oversized microfiber and sherpa wearable blanket comes in plenty of fun patterns and colors, making it easy to personalize your present to the recipient.

The Comfy original oversized microfiber and sherpa wearable blanket, $60

Sleepy Tie: $30

Sleepy Tie

The long-haired friends and family in your life will appreciate these revolutionary double-scrunchies. "Not only are they adorable-looking, but Sleepy Tie helps set and protect my freshly blown-out and curled hair styles," explained CBS Essentials senior writer Lily Rose.

"These hair accessories are more gentle than your regular hair elastic and don't rip out or snag my strands."

Sleepy Tie, $30

Bearpaw Alyssa winter boot: $80

Bearpaw

This cozy Bearpaw Alyssa boot is perfect for anyone looking to hop on the short winter boot trend this year. The ankle boot features a sheepskin and wool blend lining to keep your feet warm all winter.

Bearpaw Alyssa winter boot, $80

Thirdlove Everything robe: $84

Thirdlove

A robe is a classic cozy holiday gift and this Thirdlove Everything robe is a great choice. It's made with soft cotton-blend materials and includes a hood and pockets.

Thirdlove Everything robe, $84

Best fitness gifts under $100

Looking for workout essentials and fitness attire ahead of the holidays? Shop our selection of under $100 fitness finds below.

Moxi roller skates: $99

These adult roller skates are on sale ahead of the holidays.

Stand out at the local roller rink in a pair of these colorful skates. Choose from three base colors, all with a rainbow accent and laces. Available in sizes 5 to 10.

Moxi roller skate Rainbow Riders, $99 (regularly $109)

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39: $98

Nike

Nike's popular Pegasus shoes first came out in 1983. They continue to be one of the brand's top selling shoes. Described as a "workhorse with wings," Nike's latest design iteration of the Pegasus shoe offers cushioned support, durability and breathability.

Whether you're aiming for long distances on the trail or sprinting on the track, the Air Zoom Pegasus is a reliable running shoe -- and it's currently on sale.

Women's Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39, $98 (reduced from $130)

Amazfit Bip U: $45

A water-resistant, budget-friendly alternative to the Apple Watch, and compatible with both Android and iOS, the Amazfit Bip U boasts a longer battery life—up to nine days per charge—and a variety of activity tracking options.

Measure heart rate, blood oxygen levels, breathing, sleep quality and even stress levels. Women can track periods and get reminders when it's almost that time of the month.

Amazfit Bip U, $45 (reduced from $60)

Outdoor Voices Flow high waist leggings

Nordstrom

These popular leggings are made with a supersoft knit fabric that provides all-day comfort. They make a great gift for friends and family that do yoga, enjoy hiking or just like to lay around in ultra-comfy athleisure.

Outdoor Voices Flow high waist leggings, $88

Girlfriend Collective compression pocket leggings: $70

Girlfriend Collective

These Girlfriend Collective leggings are one of Oprah's Favorite Things 2022. The TV icon loves these "sweat-wicking, high-compression and high-waisted," leggings from size-inclusive brand Girlfriend Collective, made out of recycled plastic bottles.

Available in sizes XS to 6XL.

Girlfriend Collective compression pocket leggings, $70 (reduced from $88)

Colorfulkoala high-waisted tie-dye leggings: $30

Amazon

Reviewers rave about Colorfulkoala's Lululemon Align-lookalike leggings (and they're Essentials bestsellers). The tie-dye option, which comes in six colorways, is currently on sale. These leggings have a seamless waistband with a hidden pocket.

"I cannot get enough of Colorfulkoala," an Amazon reviewer says. "I can't stop buying them! They are so comfy, fit so great and are cheap! They're squatproof and cute to wear out. I almost don't want to share how good these are because I hate when they sell out!"

Colorfulkoala high-waisted tie-dye leggings, $30 (reduced from $35)

Gymshark Arrival 5" shorts: $26

Gymshark

These slim-fit shorts are made with a lightweight material that features sweat-wicking tech.

Choose from 15 colors. Shorts run from XS to 3X.

Gymshark Arrival 5" shorts, $26

Obé Fitness

Obé Fitness

Strive for five (workouts per week) with Obé Fitness. As the company's mantra encourages, finding the inspiration to work out often is extra easy with Obé's collection of more than 6,000 on-demand classes, plus 22 daily classes available via livestream. The virtual fitness subscription service offers a wide range of workout sessions, from dance, yoga and Pilates to equipment-based classes such as cycling, bounce (indoor trampoline) and foam rolling. Class lengths vary anywhere from 5 minutes to an hour, making it easy to fit in a workout around any schedule.

The benefits to Obé Fitness include the already existent bank of on-demand classes; the affordable monthly subscription cost; and the convenience of workout classes you can take in your living room. The overall neon-meets-pastel, '80s-inspired aesthetic of every class is an added bonus, alongside the reportedly peppy and optimistic workout instructors.

An Obé Fitness subscription starts at $25 a month, but if you prefer, you can pay annually for $170 (roughly $14 a month). You can also try Obé Fitness free for seven days.

Access classes via the Obé Fitness app, or stream them through your Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, FireTV, Airplay or a simple HDMI and laptop set-up.

Obé Fitness, $17 per month and up

ClassPass

Grave Rivera/ClassPass

If in-person fitness classes are more your speed, ClassPass could be for you. A ClassPass membership has four tiers available at various price points, and each tier allots a certain number of monthly credits to redeem for fitness and wellness activities in your area. Credits can apply to range of activities, from cycling classes to cryotherapy sessions. While in-person classes are clearly the focus of ClassPass, credits can also apply to virtual sessions, and a membership grants access to more than 4,000 free, on-demand online workouts.

The benefits to a ClassPass subscription include the flexibility and variety that comes with a credit system: change your fitness routine every month if you like. Going through a busy month? You can roll up to 10 credits into the next month and make up for lost time later. And if you travel frequently but don't want to skip your workout, ClassPass offers services in cities across the country (and even some internationally) so you can take your credits on the road.

The cost of a ClassPass membership can vary slightly based on your location, but costs for the lowest plan start at $19 monthly for eight credits, and can go as high as $199 for 100 credits. Right now, you can also get up to 20 credits to try for one month free.

ClassPass, $15 per month and up

Best kitchen gifts under $100

We found great deals on air fryers, Instant Pots, Ninja blenders, Keurig coffee makers, cocktail shakers and more budget-friendly kitchen gifts to give this year.

The Pioneer Woman 11-piece knife block set: $40

Walmart

CBS Essentials readers can't get enough of 'The Pioneer Woman' kitchenware -- it seems to be the perfect combination of style, performance and value. This 4.7-star-rated stainless steel knife block set includes an eight-inch chef knife, an eight-inch bread knife, a 6.5-inch Nakiri knife, five-inch utility knife, 3.5-inch paring knife, four 4.5-inch steak knives, a pair of shears and an acacia block.

Available in four colors.

The Pioneer Woman 11-piece knife set, $40 (reduced from $49)

Bodum Chambord French press coffee maker: $52



Walmart

For the coffee-fan who is looking to transition to a more involved coffee-making process, the French press is an easy, hands-on way to get more familiar with your morning brew.

Bodum Chambord French press coffee maker, $52

Dash Tasti-Crisp mini air fryer: $40



Wayfair

If you want the convenience of air frying but don't have the counter space for another kitchen appliance, check out the Dash Tasti-Crisp 2.6-quart air fryer.

It's the perfect size for a one or two-person household.

Dash Tasti-Crisp mini air fryer, $40 (reduced from $50)

Anova Nano sous vide precision cooker: $99

Amazon

If you've never had sous vide cooked meat and vegetables, well -- you're missing out. The 12.8-inch Anova Nano sous vide precision cooker circulates heated water at exact temperatures to cook foods to perfection. Rated 4.7 stars on Amazon.

Anova Nano sous vide precision cooker, $99 (reduced from $149)

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker: $69



Keurig via Amazon

This mini coffee device is a great option for small spaces. The 5-inch-wide Keurig coffee makers lets you brew up to 12-ounces of coffee, hot chocolate, tea and more. It offers an energy efficient feature that automatically turns the coffee maker off 90 seconds after you've brewed your cup.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, $69 (regularly $100)

Elevated Craft Hybrid cocktail shaker: $70

Amazon

Backed by a lifetime warranty, this stainless steel, dishwasher-safe, double-walled, vacuum-insulated cocktail shaker promises to be "the last shaker you will ever buy." It's one of the best gifts for a budding bartender.

"This is the absolute perfect cocktail shaker," a five-star reviewer raved. "First, it is insulated so your hands don't freeze. Second, there is a measurer in the cap. Third, the cap twists off to expose the strainer that is built in.

"This is the fourth one I have bought. I gave two as gifts and now have two of them for myself. The gift recipients loved them as well."

Elevated Craft Hybrid cocktail shaker, $70

Cosori air fryer (5 quart): $85

Cosori via Amazon

The five-quart Cosori air fryer can heat up to 450 degrees, and cook enough food for four people. It features nine, one-touch cooking functions. Worried about the air fryer making a commotion? Cosori claims that, while running, the kitchen gadget makes about as much noise as moderate rainfall. The air fryer's non-stick basket is dishwasher safe, and BPA- and PFOA-free.

Cosori air fryer (5 quart), $85 (reduced from $100)

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 (6 quart): $99



Instant Pot via Amazon

This 7-in-1 Instant Pot model functions as an electric pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan and food warmer. The machine has 13 customizable smart programming options.

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 (6 quart), $99

Ninja Supra kitchen system: $99



Walmart

This Ninja kitchen system has everything you need for smoothies, dressings, dips and more. The 72-ounce blender pitcher features Ninja's total crushing technology to easily blend ice and frozen foods. The system comes with two 16-ounce Nutri Ninja cups. The cups come with to-go lids.

The system includes a food processor equipped with a chopping blade, and an extra dough blade that Ninja says can mix up to two pounds of dough in 30 seconds.

Ninja Supra kitchen system, $99 (regularly $149)

The best beauty gifts under $100

Give the gift of self-care with these beauty and hygiene gifts, all under $100.

Fig.1: $99

The skincare fan who learns all their tricks from TikTok will thank you for this skin cycling set from Fig.1. The brand is offering a bundle of everything you need for your perfect skin cycling rotation, including a Glycolic Glow Treatment for exfoliating night, Retinol Night Cream No. 1 for retinol night, and the Fig.1 ceramide moisturizer for recovery night.

Senior writer Lily Rose loves that the brand's airless packaging system both protects the potency of the skincare actives and is refillable. Once you use up the product, order a refillable cartridge. Keep the original glass bottle, pump and cap and then pop the new cartridge inside. "I love not having to order a whole new bottle of product," said Rose. "Keeping the original container helps reduce waste. Plus, I love having the option of traveling with my skincare without worrying about damaging any glass packaging."

Fig.1 skin cycling set, $99 ($118 value)

Stratia The Essentials Kit: $29

Stratia

Want to protect your skin barrier this winter? Start here. This highly rated Stratia skincare kit has everything you need to create healthy, happy skin.

This set of minis includes Stratia's Velvet Cleansing Milk, a moisturizing, non-foaming cleanser; Soft Touch AHA, a hyper-gentle, highly effective exfoliant; and Liquid Gold, a lightweight but powerful moisturizer.

Stratia The Essentials Kit, $29

Casper Sleep silk pillowcase and sleep mask set: $80

Casper Sleep via Amazon

This 100% mulberry silk pillowcase is soft on hair, skin and the eyes, too. It comes in three aesthetically pleasing neutral colors and with a matching silk sleep mask. Right now, you can score this silk pillowcase and sleep mask set for more than half off.

Casper Sleep silk pillowcase and sleep mask set, $80 (reduced from $139)

Coco & Eve Silky Hair set: $60



CoCo & Eve

CBS Essentials senior writer Lily Rose loves this on-sale hair duo. "I have wavy, dehydrated and damaged hair," she said. "The Coco & Eve Silky Hair set turned my strands from straw to silk. Both the mask and hair serum are made with coconut and fig -- a good source of fatty acids that help strengthen and repair hair. I really like that the mask is made with argan oil. I have found that the ingredient is helpful for adding shine.

The real M.V.P. of the haircare set is the Miracle Hair Elixir. I apply a lot of heat to my hair, and usually my ends look and feel fried. This lightweight serum not only made my hair feel incredibly soft, it erased the look of my frazzled ends. Even my friends agree. A pal recently brushed against my ponytail and commented on how soft it felt and healthy it looked."

Coco & Eve Silky Hair set, $60 (regularly $68)

Rodial 'Love Your Skin' sheet mask kit: $40



Rodial

This $40 sheet mask kit (a $100 value) includes Rodial's Dragon's Blood jelly eye patches, Vit C Energizing sheet mask, Pink Diamond Instant Lift sheet mask and Snake Oxygenating and a Cleansing Bubble sheet mask. This kit makes a luxurious and easy-to-store present.

Rodial 'Love Your Skin' sheet mask kit, $40 ($100 value)

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 electric rechargeable toothbrush: $64



Philips Sonicare via Amazon

One Amazon customer raved that the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 had been "life changing." Wrote the user in a 5-star review: "My teeth feel like I have just left the dentist office every time I brush! This has made me a convert to electric toothbrushes for sure.

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 electric rechargeable toothbrush, $64 (reduced from $90)

Waterpik water flosser for kids: $45



Waterpik Store via Amazon

Save 25 percent on Amazon right now on this colorful Waterpik device designed for children.

The water flosser includes an orthodontic tip for braces, a classic jet tip for general cleaning, and 20 customizable, removable cling labels (so your children can decorate their flossers). The water flosser features three pressure settings.

Waterpik water flosser for kids, $45 (reduced from $60)

Gel nail polish kit with UV lamp: $38

Amazon

This kit has everything you could want for an at-home gel manicure, including a UV nail lamp, nail separators, file and buffer, a cuticle trimmer and six gel polishes. You can save on this all-in-one kit right now at Amazon.

Though there are risks associated with UV radiation, the FDA considers curing lamps as low-risk when used as directed by the label.

Gel nail polish kit with UV lamp, $38 (regularly $50)

Best gifts for pets and pet owners under $100

Save on pet cameras, water fountains, AirTag collars and more.

Bark Super Chewer box: $29 and up

Barkbox

Give the magical gift of a monthly dog toy and treat delivery with a subscription to the Super Chewer box from Bark. Starting at $29 per month, the Super Chewer box offers destruction-prone pups two extra tough toys, two full size bags of treats and two meaty chews for chomping. Super Chewer also offers fun and festive themed collections, like the "Harry Potter" inspired box pictured above. Boxes are available in subscription form or as a one-off purchase, perfect for gifting.

Bark Super Chewer box, $29 and up

Smartish Snitch Airtag pet collar attachment: $15

Smartish

Give the gift of peace of mind with the Snitch collar attachment from Smartish. This Apple AirTag holder fits up to 1.5-inch collars and creates a water-resistant seal around the tag to keep your pup and your tech safe. Apple AirTag ($28) not included.

Smartish Snitch Airtag pet collar (2 pc), $15

Apple AirTag, $29

Wild One harness walk kit: $74

Wild One

For the extra stylish pet parent, Wild One's walk kit includes a lightweight dog harness, dirt-resistant and water-proof leash and waste bag carrier, all in one chic and on-trend color. This kit is a great marriage of fashion and function, and is sure to grab some attention at the dog park.

Wild One Harness Walk Kit, $74 (reduced from $98)

Petcube pet monitoring camera: $30

Amazon

Check in on your pets while you're at work or out to dinner with the Petcube pet camera. The Petcube streams and records in 1080p video, while providing sound and motion alerts.

If it records anything suspicious or concerning, pet parents can access 24/7 live chat with a veterinarian via the Petcube app.

Petcube pet monitoring camera, $30 (reduced from $50)

PetSafe Drinkwell water fountain for cats and dogs: $43 and up

Amazon

Keeping your pets hydrated is important. If you don't want to have to worry about constantly refilling the water bowl this summer, check out the PetSafe Drinkwell water fountain. Available in 1-, 1.5- and 2-gallon sizes. Pets can drink from the fountain or the open bowl. Pet parents can adjust the water flow to their pets' preferences.

PetSafe Drinkwell water fountain for cats and dogs, $43 and up

Lesure memory foam U-shaped sofa dog bed: $40 and up

Amazon

This U-Shaped bed provides 270-degree ergonomic cushioning to support your dog's head and neck. This orthopedic memory foam dog bed is 10 percent off right now. It comes in four stylish colors and three sizes. Pricing varies by size.

Lesure memory foam U-shaped sofa dog bed (medium), $54 after coupon (reduced from $60)

Lesure memory foam U-shaped sofa dog bed (large), $63 after coupon (reduced from $70)

Lesure memory foam U-shaped sofa dog bed (extra-large), $90 after coupon (reduced from $100)

There is also a holiday bundle available with a large bed and a selection of holiday-themed dog toys.

Lesure large dog holiday set, $93 (reduced from $113)

Whistle ultimate dog GPS tracker: $99

Amazon

The Whistle ultimate dog GPS tracker is like a smartwatch for your dog. It provides location tracking, activity tracking and health data tracking. With the GPS tracker, you can always know your dog's location. Owners can receive alerts if their dog leaves a designated location such as your home or yard. It also tracks activity data, such as walking distance and calories burned, to provide food portion recommendations. It can even record behaviors such as licking and scratching to track symptoms of allergies or other health concerns.

Whistle ultimate dog GPS tracker, $99 (reduced from $150)

