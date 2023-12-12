CBS Morning Deals: Save 50% on a security stamp set

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

This week on CBS Mornings, lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner discussed deals on items that will make your life easier — all at exclusive discounts. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

Droyd Zypster: Exclusive $249.99 offer

Droyd Zypster

The Droyd Zypster is an electric mini go-kart designed for kids aged 3 to 6. The go-kart is made of a steel frame and plastic body, and boasts a 24v lithium-ion battery. It comes with safety features such as an automatic slow-start accelerator pedal and an electromechanical brake system that smoothly halts the vehicle upon pedal release. Plus, parents can exercise control over the Zypster's speed with built-in parental speed controls, allowing them to lock the speed at either 3 or 6 mph via a secure key. These features may grant parents peace of mind while their little ones enjoy an exciting ride. Helmets are recommended to wear while riding this go-kart.

Get one now at CBSDeals.com at an exclusive price of only $249.99.

Moonlite Storytime: Save 47%

Moonlite

Moonlite Storytime is a projector that allows you to project images of classic children's books and popular movies against your kid's bedroom walls via your smartphone. How it works is that parents download the Moonlite app, attach the projector to their smartphones, then the story disc and from there they can project large images from stories ranging from Goodnight Moon to Frozen. With this supplemental imagery, Moonlite aims to captivate children's imaginations and create memorable storytelling moments for families.

Normally priced at $15.00-$48.00, get it now at CBSDeals.com 47% off, only $8.00-$27.80.

Snow Joe Cordless 13-Inch Shovel Kit: Save 24%

Snow Joe

The Snow Joe Cordless 13-inch snow shovel kit may help clear snow from driveways, sidewalks and patios much easier. The 24-volt battery and two-blade paddle auger provide enough power to throw snow up to 20 feet away, creating a 13-inch clearing and 6-inch deep path with each pass. It may also be able to handle 300 pounds of snow per minute, making it compatible to work with after light and moderate snowfalls. The kit includes the snow shovel, a weatherproof storage bag, a rechargeable battery and its charger. The battery is compatible with more than 150 other Snow Joe products.

Normally priced at $199.99, get them now at CBSDeals.com for up to 24% off, only $152.99.

Guard Your ID: Save 50%

Guard Your ID

Guard Your ID is a rolling stamp that may help to maintain privacy and prevent identity theft. The stamp contains an encrypted pattern that when rolled onto documents, labels, and packages, may cover personal or confidential details completely, making them unreadable. Using this may give people peace of mind when throwing away things that contain sensitive information. The three-pack comes with multiple rollers, each equipped with ink covers, so you could take this with you on the go without it making a mess in your purse or suitcase.

Normally priced at $49.97, get it now at CBSDeals.com for 50% off, only $24.99.

