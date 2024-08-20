CBS Mornings Deals: Save up to 60% off household cleaning tools

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Zydar range finder: Save up to 29%

Zydar

Using the Zydar range finder may improve your performance on the golf course. The range finger can measure distances between five to 1,300 yards, with a flag range up to 300 yards. It contains aspherical glass, 7x magnification and an OLED display screen, all of which may help provide the clearest view for golfers.

The Zydar range finger also boasts a IPX7 water-resistant rating, is equipped with a magnetic grip so you can attach it to your golf club or cart, and comes with a microfiber cloth for cleaning.

Normally priced at $350 get them now at CBSDeals.com for up to 29% off, only $250.

Quick Start Grill: Save up to 29%

Quick Start Grill

The Quick Start Grill was designed to revolutionize charcoal grilling with its patented self-igniting technology. This technology enables the grill to ignite charcoal in six to seven minutes without the need for lighter fluid, gas or other flammable materials. Just plug it in, wait and your grill will be ready with a starting temperature of 660 degrees (though it goes up to 950 degrees as the grill heats up).

There are three Quick Start Grills on sale. These include the portable grill, the tabletop grill and the Barrel grill. The Barrel grill, the largest grill available on CBS Deals, comes with a fold-down prep station, a storage rack and is equipped with two wheels that may allow for easier transport.

Normally priced at $129, get one now at CBSDeals.com for up to 29% off, only $91.

Rescue: Save up to 60%

Rescue

The Forever Sponge five pack and Grill Rescue may make cleaning the contents of your home safer and easier. The Forever Sponge is a cut-resistant, antimicrobial sponge that can be used to clean multiple surfaces, including pots and pans as well as kitchen countertops. Because this sponge was built to last longer than traditional sponges, you may find yourself having to replace the Forever Sponge less frequently, which may help save you money down the road.

Grill Rescue differs from traditional bristle grill brushes in that it uses steam to clean your grill. Just dip the cleaning head in water and the heat from the grill creates steam that should get all the gunk off your grill. The cleaning head is made of aramid fiber, a heat-resistant material the brand claims is used in firefighting gear. When you're done using the brush, you can detach the head and put it in the dishwasher for cleaning.

Normally priced at $28.95-$79.95 get one now at CBSDeals.com for up to 60% off at only $31.95-$79.95.