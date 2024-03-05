CBS Mornings Deals: Save up to 51% off on skin care products

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

This week on CBS Mornings, lifestyle expert Adriane Kiss discussed deals on items that may make your life easier — all at exclusive discounts. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

Bernini table guard fly fan, two-pack: Save 33%

Bernini

Bernini fly fans may help keep flies away from your food while dining outdoors this spring. The fan's spinning blades are what's supposed to deter the flies from getting close to your meals. These blades were made to be lightweight and are programmed to stop when they come into contact with objects, such as your fingers.

The fans are powered by two AA batteries (not included with purchase) and can run for four hours before the automatic shut off kicks in. You can get these in one of five colors, including gold and navy.

Normally priced at $45.99, get them now at CBSDeals.com for 33% off, only $30.99.

My Custom Sports Chair: Save 20%

My Custom Sports Chair

Take your game-day viewing experience to the next level by treating yourself to a custom sports chair. These Adirondack chairs are emblazoned with the jerseys of MLB, NHL and NCAA teams using vinyl printing technology.

The adult chairs can hold up to 440 pounds, while the smaller minis, designed for kids, can hold up to 320 pounds.

Each size is made of materials that should be resistant to moisture, fading, warping and splintering. Park these at home or fold them up to take to a watch party or tailgating.

Normally priced at $449.00-$499.00, get a Special Offer now at CBSDeals.com, for only $359.25-$399.25.

Georgette Klinger Skincare: Save up to 51%

Georgette Klinger

Georgette Klinger Skin Care is a heritage brand with more than 70 years of experience in the skin care world. The products include natural ingredients and were designed to enhance your skin's natural radiance and vitality. Georgette Klinger Skin Care has 11 skincare kits and bundles that are on sale right now.

These include the Skin Nourishing Collection, which includes the brand's Epigenetic Day Cream, the Marula Nourishing Facial Oil, and the Marula Facial Oil.

You can also get the four-piece Makeup Essentials Set, the five-piece Night Time Routine kit, the three-piece Acne Clarifying Cleansing Regimen and more.

Normally priced from $68.00-$152.00, get them now at CBSDeals.com for up to 51% off, only $33.00-$74.00.