CBS Morning Deals: Save 38% off on pickleball paddles and sets

This week on CBS Mornings, lifestyle expert Gayle Bass discussed deals on items that will make your life easier — all at exclusive discounts. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of these "12 Days of Gifting" deals today.

Rokne Pickleball Paddles & Sets: Save 38%

Rokne

Rokne Pickleball makes pickleball equipment designed for both beginning and seasoned players. There are 26 paddles and sets to choose from, including single paddles and sets of two, with some sets also including paddle covers, towels, backpacks, and tournament bags with pickle balls and replacement grips for paddles.

You can also buy a tournament bag separately. Paddles come with different designs, ranging from multi-colored striped designs to monstera leaves, but are all made with the same materials that may make for a more comfortable and fun playing experience.

Normally priced at $102.98-$549.95, get them now at CBSDeals.com for up to 38% off, only $79.99-$385.99

Pavilion® Gift Company: Save 35%

Pavilion Gift Company

Pavilion Gift Company offers an array of cozy and festive gifts for the holiday season. These include their unique plush blankets, each of which contains lines of sentimental text sewn into the blankets. The sentiment varies by the theme of the blanket. Themes include dedications to family members, such as "Love You Sister" and "Love You Mom" while others express warm wishes, such as "Merry Christmas", "Bless This Home" and more. The brand also offers silver and gold tabletop decorative gem trees, which may look great atop a mantle, console table or as a centerpiece at the dinner table this holiday season.

Normally priced at $60-$70, get it now at CBSDeals.com for up to 35% off, only $40-$45.50.

Demdaco: Save 24%

Demdaco

Demdaco's collection of teddy bears may make a great gift for kids, or even the young at heart. The brand has 21 bears big and small to choose from. You can also purchase a pack of three minis. Some bears come with messages of encouragement attached to their bows, including "You're the best! You inspire me!" and "Lucky charm! So lucky to know you."

Meanwhile others have a slot on their bellies that allow people to slide in photos of loved ones. This may make a great gift for someone who lives far away from family and friends, and would like a cozy companion that reminds them of home. Whichever one you decide to gift, these were designed to spark joy and create lasting moments of happiness.

Normally priced at $16.50-$92.00, get it now at CBSDeals.com for up to 24% off, only $14.00-$73.60

Sparkles Home: Save 40%



Sparkles Home

Sparkles Home offers a selection of modern home decor and accessories that offer bling and sparkle. These include a bedazzled tumbler, napkin rings and napkins, as well as glass stemware, menorahs, trays and candle holders that are filled with crystals. You can also get sparkly placemats and table runners. These can all be coordinated with one another, and were ultimately designed to help people enhance the beauty of their living spaces.

Normally priced at $18.99-$149.99, get it now at CBSDeals.com for 40% off, only $12.99-$99.99

