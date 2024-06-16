Watch CBS News

Blind waiter buys New Jersey diner

John Diakakis has been working at New Jersey's Bendix Diner for 30 years, and he's been the owner for 20. He hasn't let being blind stop him from dishing out great food and even better company. Steve Overmeyer has the story.
