Best way to stream Big Game LVII: This Sling TV deal is a total touchdown for sports fans

The game day snacks have been procured, the watch party invites sent out -- but wait, how are you watching the big game? If you've recently cut the cable cord and don't know how to stream this weekend's big game and halftime show, keep reading to learn more about a low-cost way to watch.

Sling TV, $20 (reduced from $40) for your first month

Football's biggest day of the year kicks off at 6:30 p.m. EST on Sunday, Feb. 12. If you're excited to tune in to Big Game LVII but not sure how you plan to watch or stream it, then we've got a deal for you. Cable cutters: meet Sling TV. This underrated, budget-friendly streaming option for sports and live TV is offering a can't-miss deal right now.

What is Sling TV?

Sling TV is a low-cost live TV streaming platform that offers access to more than 40 channels, including ESPN, Disney, BBC America, Comedy Central, Discovery, MSNBC, NBC Sports, Syfy, FS1, TBS and -- most importantly for this weekend -- Fox (based on your local available channels). All Sling TV packages include 50 hours of DVR storage, so you can record your favorite live shows to stream later.

Sling TV LVII deal

Right now, new Sling subscribers can get half-off their first month of any Sling tier. Plus, you get three days to try any tier for free, and it's a no-contract deal, which means you can cancel whenever you want -- even if that just so happens to be right after the big game ends.

Essentially, Sling TV's Blue tier is the cheapest way to watch the big game on Fox this weekend, at just $20 for the month. New subscribers in the month of February can also enter to win a free LG TV through Sling.

Note: Before taking advantage of this deal, make sure to confirm you live in one of the select markets where Sling TV offers Fox.

How much does Sling TV normally cost?

Sling TV plans start at $40 monthly, with the most expensive base plan starting at $55 monthly. You have the option to add on special packages for an extra fee. In addition to getting half-off your first month, new subscribers to Sling TV can try any plan free for three days. (There's no contract, so you can cancel any time.)

For more live TV streaming recommendations, we've got a guide breaking down all the best streaming options.

What else is there to watch with Sling TV

After the big game, you can catch other sports, Investigation Discovery shows, "Yellowstone" and even more shows through Sling.

Premier League on Sling TV



For the Premier League, Sling's Blue tier will get you both NBC and USA at a relative bargain.

The EPL's season runs for nine months, typically from August to May. In that time, England's top 20 football teams each play 38 matches in a battle for the title of English champions.

For the full Premier League game schedule, check out our sister site CBS Sports. And to learn more about watching Premier League this year, we've got a guide on how to watch every soccer game.

'The Price of Glee' on Sling TV

"The Price of Glee" is a three-part limited documentary series exploring the alleged darkness on the set of Ryan Murphy's 2009 musical megahit.

The Investigation Discovery docuseries (which has been denounced by multiple "Glee" cast members) is composed of interviews with relatives and friends of the "Glee" cast, including the late Naya Rivera's father and Cory Monteith's roommate, as well as those who were present on set or worked on "Glee's" production during its six-season run.

Both Sling TV's Blue and Orange tiers offer Investigation Discovery, so you can tune in to this series on Sling.

Shows to watch with Sling TV's Paramount Network add-on

Need a way to watch "Yellowstone" without a hefty cable bill? We've got you covered. Just add Paramount Network to your Sling TV package with the $6 "Comedy Extra" add-on.

Paramount network and Essentials are both subsidiaries of Paramount.

'Yellowstone' on Sling TV



"Yellowstone" follows the Dutton family, owners of the largest cattle ranch in the U.S., as they handle near-constant conflict on the borders of their land. Starring Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly and more, the first four seasons of this western drama are available to stream on Peacock, with the fifth season currently airing on Paramount Network.

"Yellowstone" Seasons 1-4, now streaming on Peacock

Shows to watch with Sling TV's Showtime add-on

Add Showtime as a channel to your Sling TV subscription for $10 and check out the following hit series:

'Yellowjackets'

This coming-of-age, psychological thriller chronicles the horror -- and aftermath -- of a plane crash that strands a high-school girls' soccer team in the wilderness. The show toggles between the brutal past and present day, 25 years later. The long-awaited second season of "Yellowjackets" arrives this March, so catch up while you still can.

"Yellowjackets," now streaming on Showtime

'Billions'

One of the longest-running series in Showtime history, "Billions" follows Chuck Roades (Emmy award-winning Paul Giamatti), a high-profile U.S. attorney who's never lost an insider trading case. When evidence turns up against an esteemed hedge-fund manager (Damien Lewis) who employs Chuck's wife, his black-and-white world begins to go gray.

"Billions," now streaming

