The best deals at Walmart in April 2022

You'll find deals on 4K televisions, air fryers, blenders, electric toothbrushes and the iRobot Roomba 670 robot vacuum at Walmart this April. Getty Images

Walmart has April deals on Apple tech, Instant Pots, Roomba, gorgeous new 4K televisions and more right now. Here's what you need to know about finding a steal at Walmart.

If you want to get access to exclusive sales events at Walmart and enjoy free two-day shipping on your walmart.com purchases, you might want to become a Walmart+ member. Walmart+ subscriptions cost $12.95 per month or $98 per year. You can learn more in our Walmart+ guide, or subscribe to Walmart+ by tapping the button below.

Now find the best deals at Walmart we've found this April ahead.

58" Samsung class 4K Crystal UHD LED smart TV with HDR: $478

Samsung via Walmart

This 58-inch LED smart 4K TV features a processor that can upscale your favorite HD shows and streams.

Samsung 58" class 4K Crystal UHD LED smart TV with HDR, $478 (regularly $600)

Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case: $175

Walmart

If you haven't switched to wireless headphones yet, take this as your cue. Walmart has the AirPods Pro with a MagSafe Charging Case for $175, as opposed to the $249 you'd pay at Apple.

Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case, $175 (reduced from $249)

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS: $349

Walmart

The Apple Watch Series 7 is our best selling smart watch, and it's no surprise why. It features a larger and brighter always-on OLED display than previous models, faster charging, IP6X dust resistance and a 50% thicker crack-resistant front crystal.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS, $329 (reduced from $399)

KidKraft Ainsley wooden outdoor swing set: $299

KidKraft via Walmart

Get your backyard summer fun ready with a wooden outdoor swing set for the kids. This KidKraft swing set is $100 off at Walmart right now. The set features two swings, a high-rail wave slide, multi-colored rock wall for climbing and a shaded upper-level clubhouse with chalkboard tarp.

KidKraft Ainsley wooden outdoor swing set, $299 (regularly $399)

Bissell PowerLifter pet with swivel bagless upright vacuum: $98

Bissell via Walmart

If you're sick of Fido leaving pet hair everywhere, you need to invest in this Bissell bagless vacuum. The Bissell device features a triple action brush roll that lifts, loosens and removes embedded pet hair. Every purchase supports the Bissell Pet Foundation.

Bissell PowerLifter pet with swivel bagless upright vacuum, $98 (regularly $128)

Mainstays Louise traditional 5-piece dining set: $159



Walmart

This beige wood and metal dining set is on sale right now. The set comes with five pieces, including four chairs metal chairs with upholstered seats and a sturdy steel table with a wood top.

Mainstays Louise traditional 5-piece dining set "beige," $159 (regularly $179)





Hum by Colgate smart battery toothbrush kit: $18

Walmart

This smart Bluetooth toothbrush tracks the frequency, duration and coverage of your brushing style to help you target spots that aren't getting enough attention.

Hum by Colgate smart battery toothbrush kit, $18 (reduced from $36)

Sony PlayStation 5



Sony via Walmart

You can try tapping the "check stock now" buttons below to try to catch a surprise restock of the PlayStation 5. Walmart is only selling the PS5 online.

Sony PlayStation 5 console (Blu-ray)

Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition

iRobot Roomba 670 robot vacuum: $230

iRobot via Walmart

You can use your smartphone or home assistant to control this robot vacuum. The iRobot Roomba features dual multi-surface brushes, a patented dirt-detect sensor and a run time of up to 90 minutes, all at a price that's tough to beat.

iRobot Roomba 670 robot vacuum, $199 (regularly $275)

55" Vizio 4K UHD Quantum SmartCast smart TV: $398

This 4K smart TV can reproduce billions of colors thanks to Vizio's next-generation Quantum Color feature and active full array with 10 local dimming zones. It's also a great choice for gamers, if you're looking for a new TV to go along with your new PS5: The TV's V-Gaming engine automatically optimizes Xbox and Playstation gameplay with smoother graphics, more responsive gaming and better 4K HDR picture quality.

Vizio 55" class 4K UHD Quantum SmartCast smart TV, $398 (regularly $498)

Instant Pot 8-quart crisp multi-cooker and air fryer: $99

Instant Pot via Walmart

This nine-in-one Instant Pot device can pressure cook, steam, slow cook, sauté, air fry, bake, broil, roast and keep food warm as well as make rice and oatmeal. The pressure-cooking lid and cooking pot insert are both dishwasher safe.

(You can see more deals on Instant Pot here.)

Instant Pot 8-quart crisp multi-cooker and air fryer, $99 (regularly $149)

Acacia wood outdoor chaise lounge chair: $250

Walmart

Lounge by the pool on this acacia wood chaise lounge chair with an adjustable backrest. It has wheels, so it can easily be moved, and has a pullout side table. Choose from cream or navy blue cushions.

Best Choice Products acacia wood outdoor chaise lounge chair, $250 (reduced from $350)

Desert Fields modern boho solid wood platform queen bed: $405

Walmart

You'd never believe this eye-catching boho queen bed is from Walmart. It's available in four colors and made of solid pine wood. It offers a midcentury look. You can also find it in twin and king sizes.

Desert Fields modern boho solid wood platform queen bed, $405 (reduced from $599)

Ninja Nutri-Blender: $40

Walmart

Blend directly into a to-go cup with this simple blender under $50. It comes with a recipe inspiration guide to get you started.

Ninja Nutri-Blender, $40 (reduced from $60)

