Best selling children's books of 2022 on Amazon

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

No matter if it's a bedtime story or their first chapter book, young readers will enjoy getting lost in the bestselling children's books of 2022 on Amazon.

These top-rated children's books all have an over four-star rating and feature tons of positive reviews. Amazon's bestselling children's books include board books and more, which are suitable for the under five crowd, as well as popular chapter books for kids.

Keep reading to discover the bestselling children's books of 2022 on Amazon. Amazon updates these rankings hourly, so check below to see if any new books have become bestsellers recently.

'Difficult Riddles for Smart Kids' by M. Prefontaine



Amazon

This book of riddles and brain teasers will keep your smart kids occupied all winter break.

"It was the life of the party," wrote an Amazon customer who purchased the 4.6-star-rated activity book. "Very fun book for entertainment... Our family has a ball trying to figure out the answers."

"Difficult Riddles for Smart Kids" by M. Prefontaine, $6 (regularly $7)

'Diper Överlöde' ('Diary of a Wimpy Kid' book 17) by Jeff Kinney

Amazon

Fans of the "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" series will love following the latest misadventures of protagonist Greg Heffley in book 17.

In this installement, Greg joins his brother Rodrick's band, Löded Diper, on tour. But is the rock life all it's cracked up to be? Read "Diper Överlöde" and find out.

"Diper Överlöde" ("Diary of a Wimpy Kid" book 17) by Jeff Kinney, $10 (regularly $15)

'Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix: The Illustrated Edition' by J.K. Rowling

Amazon

Harry Potter is for everyone. If you've been introducing the series to your little one as a bedtime story, let them discover it in a whole new way with this illustrated edition. According to Amazon, the fifth illustrated book in the series is the retailer's bestseller.

"The illustrated editions are always great because you get to see illustrations of the characters and beasts drawn exactly as they were written," wrote an Amazon customer who purchased the book. "Jim Kay again does an exceptional job capturing those descriptions in illustrated form as all illustrated pages are something to look forward to as you read through the book. They are vibrant and depict the scenes brilliantly."

"Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix: The Illustrated Edition" by J.K. Rowling, $29 (regularly $55)

'Amelia Bedelia' box set by Herman Parish

Amazon

If your young reader can't get enough of zany, young Amelia, who happens to take everything a little too literally, gift them this box set of books. The set includes: "Amelia Bedelia Means Business," "Amelia Bedelia Unleashed," "Amelia Bedelia Road Trip!" and "Amelia Bedelia Goes Wild!"

This new generation of "Amelia Bedelia" is written by Herman Parish, nephew of the late Peggy Parish, the original author of the series.

"Amelia Bedelia" box set by Herman Parish, $17 (regularly $24)

'How to Catch a Dinosaur' by Adam Wallace

Amazon

This 4.8-star-rated picture book blends science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) concepts with a silly story about trying to catch dinos.

"The 4 year old loves this book and eight days counting, it's been the bedtime story that he has requested. That's great and so the book deserves the best rating I can give," wrote an Amazon customer.

"How to Catch a Dinosaur" by Adam Wallace, $7 (regularly $11)

'How to Catch a Mermaid' by Adam Wallace

Amazon

If your little loves the "How to Catch" series, consider this aquatic installment. "How to Catch a Mermaid" is Amazon's No. 1 bestseller in children's mermaid folk tales and myths category.

"A very cute story to read and very precious," wrote an Amazon customer. "My granddaughter and my niece light up like Christmas trees every time I read it to them. It's a story that encourages even the youngest of minds. You won't be disappointed. It'll leave you wanting to know where the next book is coming out."

"How to Catch a Mermaid" by Adam Wallace, $5 (regularly $11)

'Dragons Love Tacos' by Adam Rubin

Amazon

Looking for a story that will make your kid laugh? This funny 4.8-star-rated book about how much dragons love tacos will crack you both up.

"The 4-year-old boy I gave this to absolutely loved it. The images are fun to follow while the book is read by an adult," wrote an Amazon customer who called the story "a big hit!"

"Dragons Love Tacos" by Adam Rubin, $9 (regularly $19)

'The Very Hungry Caterpillar' by Eric Carle

World of Eric Carle via Amazon

"The Very Hungry Caterpillar" remains a classic. This board book teaches counting and days of the week to little ones.

"I read it as a kid, and now I can read it to my nephew, who loves it!" an Amazon reviewer says.

"The Very Hungry Caterpillar" by Eric Carle (board book), $5

'If Animals Kissed Good Night' by Ann Whitford Paul

Amazon

Gift someone a sweet bedtime story.

This adorable children's book imagines how various animals would kiss each other goodnight. Awww.

"If Animals Kissed Good Night" by Ann Whitford Paul (board book), $4 (regularly $8)

'Moo, Baa, Fa La La La La!' by Sandra Boynton



Amazon

This 4.9-star-rated board book is destined to become a holiday classic in your household. This holiday twist on Boynton's original "Moo, Baa, La La La!" will have your kids Christmas caroling along with recognizable farm animals.

"Perfect length, perfect fit with "Deck the Halls" and good for different ages. My one year old who is just learning animal sounds and three year old who's nuts about Christmas songs enjoy it equally," wrote an Amazon customer.

"Moo, Baa, Fa La La La La!" by Sandra Boynton (board book), $6 (regularly $7)

More of the bestselling books on Amazon

Below, find the bestselling books of 2022 on Amazon. Amazon will update this list daily until the end of the year, in case anything changes. Find reads like "It Ends with Us" by Colleen Hoover, "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens, "Atomic Habits" by James Clear and more.

These bestsellers make wonderful Christmas and Hanukkah gifts.

Prefer to listen? Audible has a $5.95 per month for four months intro offer, or a 30-day free trial available right now.

'It Ends with Us' by Colleen Hoover

Amazon

This tale of first loves and domestic violence is thought-provoking and proves things just aren't that black and white.

"Should we be defined by the worst thing we have done?" an Amazon reviewer asks. "Hoover makes you really think about the gray areas and this book has given me lots of food for thought."

"It Ends with Us" by Colleen Hoover (paperback), $10

"It Ends with Us" by Colleen Hoover (Kindle), $11

'Where the Crawdads Sing' by Delia Owens

Penguin Publishing Group via Amazon

Read the book before you watch the movie on Netflix. Can you solve this small-town murder-mystery? It's a tale of isolation and nature.

"What a stunning love letter to the marshlands and suspenseful coming-of-age story," an Amazon reviewer says.

"Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (paperback), $10

"Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (paperback), $13

'It Starts with Us' by Colleen Hoover

Amazon

The second bestselling Colleen Hoover book? "It Starts with Us," the sequel to "It Ends with Us." Find out what happens to Lily next in this book that switches between the perspectives of Lily and Atlas.

"This book had the closure that was needed from the first," an Amazon reviewer says.

"It Starts with Us" by Colleen Hoover (paperback), $11

"It Starts with Us" by Colleen Hoover (Kindle), $14

'Verity' by Colleen Hoover

Amazon

Up next is a Colleen Hoover psychological thriller. A struggling writer is hired to finish an injured bestselling author's book series, but she finds her unfinished autobiography in her office which contains chilling admissions.

"The tale careens to a jaw-dropping conclusion that will keep readers thinking, discussing and debating Hoover's extremely clever and nuanced tale, as well as her deliciously intriguing and morally ambiguous characters (who may prove themselves to be not as ambiguous as originally thought) for a very, very long time," an Amazon reviewer says.

"Verity" by Colleen Hoover (paperback), $11

"Verity" by Colleen Hoover (Kindle), $12

'Atomic Habits' by James Clear

Amazon

Change your habits with the help of this book. The author walks you through building good habits and breaking bad ones with simple behaviors.

"'Atomic Habits' by James Clear is one of those rare books that I immediately read twice in a row," an Amazon reviewer says. "It is filled with dozens of science-backed and actionable nuggets of wisdom."

"Atomic Habits" by James Clear (hardcover), $12

"Atomic Habits" by James Clear (Kindle), $13

'Reminders of Him' by Colleen Hoover

Amazon

This Colleen Hoover romance novel follows a mother who went to prison for a tragic mistake. What happens when she's released?

"I'd suggest this book to anyone who likes quick, deep reads with elements that will leave you tearing up with everything from sadness to sentimentality," an Amazon reviewer says.

"Reminders of Him" by Colleen Hoover (paperback), $10

"Reminders of Him" by Colleen Hoover (Kindle), free with Kindle Unlimited

'Ugly Love' by Colleen Hoover

Amazon

This next Colleen Hoover read is about a friends-with-benefits agreement gone awry.

"I'm sad I don't have more time with Miles and Tate but I am so glad that I was able to spend one wonderful afternoon/evening in their world with them and I know I will never forget this amazing, beautiful, ugly love story!" an Amazon reviewer says.

"Ugly Love" by Colleen Hoover (paperback), $10

"Ugly Love" by Colleen Hoover (Kindle), $11

'The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo' by Taylor Jenkins Reid

Washington Square Press via Amazon

Read "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" before the Netflix film comes out. Hollywood movie icon Evelyn Hugo hires an unknown magazine reporter to write her memoir. Find out how their lives intersect.

"On top of this being a powerful book about race, sexuality, misogyny, and having to conform to societies norms, the true meaning I took from this book is that life is short, so damn short, and we shouldn't spend it pretending to be something we aren't," an Amazon reviewer says.

"The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" by Taylor Jenkins Reid (paperback), $9

"The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Kindle), $15

'The Body Keeps the Score' by Bessel van der Kolk

Penguin Publishing Group via Amazon

Trauma expert Dr. Bessel van der Kolk explains how trauma reshapes both the body and brain and explores innovative treatments.

"The scientific information, the validation and the information on how to heal trauma has made this book absolutely priceless to me," an Amazon reviewer says.

"The Body Keeps the Score" by Bessel van der Kolk (paperback), $11

"The Body Keeps the Score" by Bessel van der Kolk (Kindle), $15

Related content from CBS Essentials