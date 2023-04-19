Best Samsonite luggage in 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsonite makes some of the most durable, reliable, high-quality bags for travelers. Whether you're looking for a new expandable model or a spinner suitcase, we found the top-rated Samsonite luggage, according to actual owners.

Best of all: Many of these bestselling luggage pieces are on sale now at Amazon and on Samsonite's website.

Unlike some brands that only cater to a specific budget or type of suitcase (polycarbonate or soft-shell), Samsonite offers a wide range of luggage options and price points. Some Samsonite designs cater to sophisticated business travelers, while others offer a more fun and casual look and feel.

Even the least expensive Samsonite options come equipped with basic retractable handles and spinner wheels. If you're willing to pay more, you can get more high-end features -- think integrated Apple AirTags, LED lights and USB ports for charging your phone on the go.

We've rounded up the best Samsonite suitcases on Amazon and beyond to upgrade your travel this summer.

Samsonite Elevation Plus

The hard-sided Samsonite Elevation Plus has a handy front pocket that opens with the push of a button. It also features a packing compression system, a wet-pack pocket, an integrated AirTag and a keyless TSA-approved lock.

The collection includes a smaller carry-on, a standard-sized carry-on spinner, a medium glider and a large spinner, each available in black, cypress green and midnight blue.

Samsonite Elevation Plus 23" carry-on spinner, $220

Samsonite Centric



This Samsonite Centric hardside expandable suitcase is an ideal checked bag for longer trips. It is made with scratch-resistant polycarbonate for durability, and the suitcase comes with a 10-year warranty.

Samsonite Centric carry-on spinner, $160 (reduced from $200)

Samsonite Centric medium spinner, $200 (reduced from $250)

Samsonite Centric large spinner, $224 (reduced from $280)

Samsonite Winfield

What makes the Samsonite Winfield the No. 1 bestselling suitcase on Amazon? With more than 15,000 reviews and an average 4.6 star rating, the budget-friendly, hard-shelled carry-on offers lots of value. Weighing a little less than 7 pounds, it's loved by reviewers thanks to its multiple pockets and roomy interior. Other great features include four-directional multi-spin wheels, a TSA-compatible lock and a retractable telescope handle.

Samsonite Winfield 20" carry-on (navy), $106 (reduced from $200)

28" Samsonite Winfield 2

The updated 28-inch Samsonite Winfield 2 has garnered over 19,000 positive reviews on Amazon with buyers praising its durability, sleek appearance and smooth rolling.

This suitcase comes with multi-directional spinner wheels for effortless mobility. It's also expandable to help you pack everything you need for your next trip.

The Samsonite Winfield 2 check-in is currently 45% off on Amazon. It comes in 14 colors. Prices vary by color.

28" Samsonite Winfield 2 check-in luggage, $169 (reduced from $310)

Samsonite Freeform spinner

The Samsonite Freeform, a large and durable polycarbonate piece of luggage, also wins over Amazon reviewers. Extra roomy with multiple pockets, the hardshell check-in makes organizing a breeze. The luggage, available in multiple sizes and colors, features four multidirectional double spinner wheels and a recessed, TSA-approved combination lock.

Samsonite Freeform Hardside 21" carry-on (white), $160 after coupon (reduced from $190)

Samsonite Omni expandable luggage

Another polycarbonate, the Omni, offers high quality at a reasonable price. Features include TSA-approved side-mounted locks, multidirectional spinner wheels, an interior mesh divider and cross straps.

On Amazon, the Omni is available in two checked-bag sizes, a smaller 24-inch suitcase and a larger 28-inch version, which may fall into the oversized luggage category. It can also be purchased as part of a two- or three-piece set. Prices vary depending on which model or version you select.

Samsonite Omni expandable luggage 24" checked (white), $157 (reduced from $200)

Samsonite Silhouette 17 medium check-in hardside spinner

The scratch-resistant polycarbonate Silhouette offers an aluminum-like look, with grooving similar to ultra-luxe Rimowa luggage. The roomy, expandable interior offers lots of organizational features, including a suiter system, removable packing cubes that double as a compression panel and a laundry bag. The spinner has custom-engineered wheels and a handle system designed to adjust for precise height.

Samsonite Silhouette 17 28" check-in medium hardside spinner, $350

Samsonite Stryde 111 carry-on spinner

The sleek and luxurious Stryde 111, sold exclusively on the Samsonite website, is equipped with next-level technology. Its handle system has LED lights for nighttime use, multiple USB charging ports and a luggage tag that magnetically fits flush into the suitcase.

The interior makes packing and organizing easy, with a removable wet pack and multiple zippered sections. Smooth-gliding dual spinner wheels and a precise handle system make this a premium suitcase worth investing in. It's currently 22% off at Samonsite.

Samsonite Stryde 111 22" carry-on spinner, $429 (reduced from $550)

Samsonite Bartlett check-in spinner

One of the most affordable suitcases Samsonite makes, the polyester Bartlett soft-shell suitcase combines great features with a roomy packing space. It's designed with multi-directional spinner wheels, a retractable handle and interior organizational pockets.

Samsonite Bartlett 26-inch check-in spinner, $130

More top-rated luggage options

Are the above suitcases not quite right for you? No worries -- your friends at CBS Essentials have compiled a number of luggage roundups designed to help you shop for your next bag or suitcase. Check out our luggage coverage here:

