The best UV-C phone cleaners and sanitizers in 2024

Spring cleaning season is right around the corner. While you've likely given some thought to cleaning your home and car, have you thought about spring cleaning your phone?

Your smartphone is one of the dirtiest and most germ infested things you touch each day. In fact, Harvard University has released research indicating that ten times more bacteria can be found on a phone screen than on a toilet seat or handle. So, even if you're not a germaphobe, it makes sense to clean your phone at least once per day.

When you do this, however, you don't want to use harsh chemicals. While some people use a lint-free, microfiber cleaning cloth and mild soap and water (that's first applied to the cloth, not directly to the phone), there's an easier way to sanitize your phone: UV-C light.

Best phone cleaners and sanitizers in 2024

Our in-house team of tech experts has curated this list of the five best UV-C light-based devices you can use to sanitize or disinfect your smartphone. While these devices can kill or remove germs, not all of them will get rid of fingerprint smudges on your phone's screen. For this, we recommend using an inexpensive microfiber cleaning cloth.

All of the devices in this roundup will work with almost any smartphone, regardless of its make and model.

Best smartphone UV sanitizer overall: PhoneSoap 3

The PhoneSoap 3 is a USB-powered UV-C phone sanitizer that comes in seven outside casing colors. When you place your mobile device inside and turn on the PhoneSoap 3, it will kill 99.9% of germs. While your phone is being sanitized, it can remain powered on, so you'll hear any incoming calls, alerts or notifications.

Once you place your smartphone inside the PhoneSoap 3, the cleaner's design allows UV-C light to reach all sides and outer areas of your phone. It can be used on any phone -- with or without a case. The PhoneSoap 3 also works to sanitize other small objects. Once turned on, the sanitization process takes about 10 minutes.

The unit itself measures 8.5 x 5 x 1.75 inches. The sanitizing bay, however, measures 6.8 x 3.74 x 0.78 inches. The PhoneSoap 3 relies on two 10.5cm UV-C light tubes. It comes with a power adapter.

Best phone UV sanitizer and charger combo: PhoneSoap Pro

The PhoneSoap Pro is an enhanced version of the PhoneSoap 3. While it costs a bit more, it also sanitizes your phone (or whatever items you place inside) in about half the time -- about five minutes. You also get a slightly larger disinfection bay.

This version of the PhoneSoap comes in six colors. It measures 9.63 x 5.38 x 2 inches, while the inside sanitizing bay measures 7.1 x 4.38 x 0.72 inches. It too is powered via its USB charging port and comes with a power adapter.

Instead of using just two UV-C light tubes, this device takes advantage of four light tubes that work simultaneously.

Best UV sanitizer for phones and tablets: HomeSoap Large Capacity

Since so many of us rely on our phones, tablet and smartwatch, as well as other smaller-sized consumer tech gadgets (such as wireless earbuds, TV remote control devices or handheld gaming systems), the HomeSoap Large Capacity is able to accommodate a larger range of items due to its larger size.

If you have an infant, the same device can be used to sanitize small toys, baby bottles and pacifiers. Like the other PhoneSoap models, this larger capacity unit is designed to completely encompass whatever items you're sanitizing in UV-C light.

The HomeSoap Large Capacity comes in either black or white. Each disinfection cycles takes approximately 10 minutes to complete. The unit has a built in USB Type-A and USB Type-C port that can be used to recharge your mobile device while it's being sanitized.

The unit itself measures 14.9 x 5.96 x 11.15 inches. The sanitizing bay (in which you place your items) measures 13.18 x 3.66 x 9.24 inches. This is 27x more space than the PhoneSoap 3. While the HomeSoap Large Capacity may fit multiple items at the same time, to ensure complete light coverage during the sanitizing process, we recommend using it with just one item at a time.

Best cordless UV phone sanitizer: Lexon Oblio

The design of the Lexon Oblio looks like a large cup that you place your phone in to be sanitized. One feature we like about this UV-C sanitizing device is that it has a built in Qi-certified wireless charging pad, so you can recharge your phone and sanitize it using the same device. From a size standpoint, it accommodate just about any smartphone.

The disinfection cycle takes about 20 minutes. Recharging the phone's battery, however, could take up to three hours. When you place your phone into the Lexon Oblio, an LED indicator light will illuminate to inform you it's been placed properly. It then alert you when the sanitization process and recharging process is completed.

The Lexon Oblio comes in three colors: black, dark blue and gold. It measures 6.8 x 2.76 x 2.76 inches and must be plugged into a standard power outlet (using the supplied adapter) to function.

Best UV sanitizer for all tech: Lumin 3B Medical Multi-Purpose UV-C Cleaner

The Lumin 3B Medical Multi-Purpose UV-C Cleaner was originally designed to sanitize CPAP machine equipment, like tubing and face massk. However, thanks to its rather large sanitizing chamber, it can accommodate a wide range of other objects, including any smartphone. It can also work with most tablets, headphones, wireless earbuds, handheld gaming consoles, baby-related products and personal items (like your wallet, eyeglasses, jewelry and keys).

The unit itself can be kept on a dresser, desk or countertop. To function, it must be plugged into a power outlet. The inside chamber measures 9.38 x 6.38 x 3.88 inches. Each sanitization cycle takes just five minutes to complete. We particularly like the Lumin 3B because it's very simple to use. Just plug it in, insert whatever you want sanitized, close the drawer and press the Power button. The Lumin 3B handles the rest.

Yes, this 4.4-star-rated UV-C sanitization unit is more expensive than the others featured in this roundup, but has a significantly larger capacity and it works faster.

What is UV-C light and how does it sanitize?

UV-C is a form of ultraviolet light that has a short wavelength (between 100 and 400 nanometers). It's highly affective at killing microbes or rendering them inactive. UV-C light is clinically proven to work well against bacteria, viruses and similar pathogens. UV-C light has been used as a sanitization method since the mid-20th century.

All of the devices featured in this roundup are designed for use with smartphones and tablets, but in reality, they can be used to sanitize any items that will fit within the sanitization chamber. This includes items like your keys, wallet, eyeglasses or jewelry. Of course, what fits within the UV sanitizing device will depend on its size and shape.

Is UV-C light sanitization safe?

UV-C light is a chemical-free germicidal.

There's a reason why most phone cleaning devices are fully enclosed. UV-C lighting can be harmful to your eyes and skin, so any direct contact should be avoided. For your own safety, place your phone or mobile device into one of these UV-C sanitizers, turn it on and then walk away until its sanitizing process is complete. Be sure to follow the directions provided by the product's manufacturer.

After using one of these UV-C sanitization devices on your items, you may notice a residual smell. It will dissipate quickly. Try to avoid breathing it in. After your item (such as your phone) has been sanitized, it's best to wait a few minutes before using it or placing it near your face.