CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

Whether your patio is big or small, you're likely looking forward to lounging on it during warmer days ahead. So spruce up your outdoor space in time for summer with a brand new patio furniture set. Unsure where to get started? Check out our roundup of the best patio furniture sets of 2023.

These must-have outdoor pieces all have a four-star rating or higher and are loved by reviewers. The CBS Essentials team sifted through tons of positive customer reviews to bring you the best outdoor and patio sets, outdoor lounge chairs, pool-side dining tables and so much more. Many of these patio pieces are on sale now.

Top products in this article

Rattan four-piece patio furniture set, $190 (reduced from $448)

Castlery Sorrento sofa, lounge chairs and coffee table set, $2,399 (reduced from $2,696)

Wade Logan Castelli rectangular eight-person dining set with cushions, $2,530 (reduced from $3,780)

What to look for in a patio furniture set

First, consider your budget when shopping for a patio furniture set. We've found the best patio furniture sets in 2023, including some high-end options over $2,000. But if your budget is tight this year, you should know that our bestselling patio furniture set of 2023 is under $200 at Walmart now.

Make sure that whatever patio set you buy is designed to be durable for outdoor use. Look for weather and rust-resistant frames, water-resistant cushions and fade-resistant fabrics. Teak furniture can run pricey, but if you're looking for a long-term investment, it ages beautifully and is easy to care for. It offers excellent weather resistance and the oils and resins in teak wood are natural bug repellents.

Opt for an outdoor patio furniture set that goes with the style of the rest of your home, whether that's modern, traditional or retro. Your outdoor space should be an extension of your home.

The best patio furniture sets of 2023

Add more seating to your outdoor space with the best patio furniture sets of 2023 from Wayfair, Amazon, Walmart and more ahead. Plus, there's no need to wait until Memorial Day weekend for a deal. Some of these garden furniture sets are already on sale now.

Rattan 4-piece patio furniture set: $190

Walmart

Upgrading your outdoor living space this summer? Head on over to Walmart -- the Walmart website that is -- because we found a really fantastic deal on a top-rated rattan patio furniture set for $190. CBS Essentials readers are going crazy for it: It's our best selling patio deal of 2023 by far.

This 4.6-star rated patio set by Costway includes two single chairs with cushions (23.5'' x 25'' x 31''), a loveseat with a cushion (43.5'' x 25''x 31'') and a tempered glass-top coffee table (35'' x 18'' x 17.5''). The washable cushions are available in white, turquoise and red. (The navy color was out of stock as of the time of publication, but restocks are definitely possible.)

Originally priced at $448, you can get this four-piece patio furniture set at Walmart for just $190. We saw this patio set recently sell for $230, so this is truly a fantastic deal.

"This patio furniture looks great and is very comfortable," a Walmart reviewer says. "All the pieces and hardware were clearly marked and the assembly instructions were easy to follow. Very well satisfied."

Rattan four-piece patio furniture set, $190 (reduced from $448)

Castlery Sorrento outdoor sofa, lounge chairs and coffee table set



Castlery

This beautiful aluminum-frame, modern furniture set from Castlery comes with an outdoor sofa, two lounge chairs and a coffee table.

You can purchase protective covers for the furniture for $230 more.

Castlery Sorrento outdoor sofa, lounge chairs and coffee table set, $2,399 (reduced from $2,696)

Wade Logan Castelli rectangular 8-person dining set with cushions

Wayfair

Interested in wicker furniture for your outdoor living space? This table and eight dining chairs with cushions for outdoor dining is marked down at Wayfair. The wicker-wrapped aluminum dining table has a patio umbrella hole, and the dining chairs are stackable.

Choose from 10 cushion colors for this outdoor dining set. It's rated 4.7 stars on Wayfair.

Wade Logan Castelli rectangular eight-person dining set with cushions, $2,530 (reduced from $3,780)

Outer teak and aluminum outdoor expandable dining table and eight director's chairs

Outer

Add more seating with this dining table and director's chairs set. Yes, it's pricey. But when you buy the set at Outer, you save $1,000 (compared to buying each piece separately). This set comes in a gray and teak finish. The extendable table has a waterproof shell that protects it from dust, dirt, pollen and more.

Outer teak and aluminum outdoor expandable dining table and eight director's chairs, $8,055 (reduced from $8,950)

Best Choice Products 4-piece wicker patio conversation set

Amazon

We love the boho-feel of this loveseat, coffee table and two-chair wicker patio set. It comes with weather-resistant cushions.

Choose from two cushion colors.

Best Choice Products four-piece wicker patio conversation set, $500 after coupon (reduced from $800)

Leveleve 5-piece patio conversation set

Amazon

How cool are these wicker chairs with a footrest that can be stored underneath? These 4.5-star-rated chairs come with a side table and their cushions come in six colors. This set is great for a small space.

Leveleve five-piece patio conversation set, $215 after coupon (reduced from $290)

Best Choice Products 5-piece modular wicker conversation set

Amazon

Arrange these 4.1-star-rated modular wicker seats to fit your outdoor space. Two accent pillows and a table are included. The navy cushions are weather resistant.

Best Choice Products five-piece modular wicker conversation set, $400 (reduced from $450)

Greesum 3-piece wicker patio bistro set

Amazon

This three-piece wicker bistro set is great to add seating to a small space. The 4.5-star-rated set includes two sturdy rattan chairs with comfortable cushions and a glass patio table. With over 3,000 positive reviews and a relatively low price point, this is an excellent option for your outdoor living space.

It's available in three colors.

Greesum three-piece wicker patio bistro set, $143 after coupon (reduced from $150)

Related content from CBS Essentials: