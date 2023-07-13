Watch CBS News
Best patio furniture deals at Walmart, Amazon, Wayfair and more in July 2023

By Carolin Lehmann

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Maui Outdoor 2 Lounge Chairs & Side Table Set
Castlery

Get your patio or outdoor space ready for pool parties, summer BBQs and so much more. We've found deals on customer-loved patio furniture from Walmart, Amazon, Wayfair and more retailers that you can shop right now.

Thanks to our on-sale patio picks, you won't need to break the bank making sure everyone at the cookout has a place to sit. We've found a wallet-friendly six-person outdoor dining set that you can use. Love to lounge? Check out this outdoor patio daybed made for relaxing by the pool. Keep reading to discover even more patio furniture deals.

Top products in this article

Castlery Maui outdoor 2 lounge chairs and side table set, $1,389 (reduced from $1,457)

$1,389 at Castlery

Lark Manor Harbison 6-person outdoor dining set, $930 (reduced from $2,524)

$930 at Wayfair

Rattan four-piece patio furniture set, $190 (reduced from $250)

$190 at Walmart

The experts at CBS Essentials have rounded up the best June 2023 patio furniture deals at Walmart, Amazon, Wayfair and more so you can create your perfect backyard oasis. All of these items have a four-star rating or higher and tons of positive reviews. Find outdoor pieces from lounge chairs to dining sets. There's an option for any budget ahead.

Best patio furniture deals

Find sale prices on furniture sets and outdoor chairs, sofas and more. 

Castlery Maui outdoor 2 lounge chairs and side table set: $1,389

Maui Outdoor 2 Lounge Chairs & Side Table Set
Castlery

This stunning set comes with two acacia wood patio chairs and a side table. Choose from two colors. 

Pieces are also on sale when sold separately. 

Castlery Maui outdoor two lounge chairs and side table set, $1,389 (reduced from $1,457)

$1,389 at Castlery

Lark Manor Harbison 6-person outdoor dining set

Harbison Rectangular 6 - Person Outdoor Dining Set
Wayfair

This beautiful acacia wood outdoor dining set features chevron detailing. It seats six and includes a center hole to accommodate an umbrella. Find this set in three colors.

Lark Manor Harbison six-person outdoor dining set, $930 (reduced from $2,524)

$930 at Wayfair

Rattan 4-piece patio furniture set: $190

walmart-patio-set-header.jpg
Walmart

Looking to makeover your outdoor living space? Then head on over to Walmart -- the Walmart website that is -- because we found a really fantastic deal on a top-rated rattan patio set. CBS Essentials readers are going crazy for it: It's our bestselling patio deal of 2023 by far.

Right now, you can get this 4.6-star rated patio set by Costway, which includes two single chairs with cushions (23.5'' x 25'' x 31''), a loveseat with a cushion (43.5'' x 25''x 31'') and a tempered glass-top coffee table (35'' x 18'' x 17.5''). The washable cushions are available in four colors: turquoise, red, navy and black. But many are sold out currently. At the time of publishing, the white is available.

"This patio furniture looks great and is very comfortable," a Walmart reviewer says. "All the pieces and hardware were clearly marked and the assembly instructions were easy to follow. Very well satisfied."

Rattan four-piece patio furniture set, $190 (reduced from $250)

$190 at Walmart

Rattan 8-piece outdoor furniture set: $430

walmart-8-piece-patio-set.jpg
Walmart

Need more seating for your guests this summer? Walmart has you covered with this eight-piece outdoor furniture set that includes four chairs, two loveseats, two tempered glass coffee tables and washable cushions.

"I love the set, I use it almost every morning," one Walmart reviewer says about the 4.3-star-rated rattan patio set. "The assembly was easy and the seating is comfortable."  

Save on this bestselling outdoor patio furniture set at Walmart now. It's available in six colors (prices may vary by color).

Rattan eight-piece outdoor furniture set, $430 and up (reduced from $560)

$430 at Walmart

Castlery Sorrento sofa, lounge chairs and coffee table set: $2,559

Sorrento Sofa, 2 Lounge Chairs and Coffee Table Set
Castlery

This beautiful aluminum-frame outdoor set from Castlery comes with a sofa, two lounge chairs and a coffee table. 

You can purchase protective covers for the furniture for $230 more.

Castlery Sorrento sofa, lounge chairs and coffee table set, $2,559 (reduced from $2,696)

$2,559 at Castlery

Highland Dunes Wellow Baytree egg swivel patio chair with cushions: $600

Highland Dunes Wellow Baytree Egg Swivel Patio Chair with Cushions
Wayfair

Grab a book and cozy up in this egg swivel chair with cushions. It's made of all-weather wicker and sits on a rust-resistant, powder-coated steel frame.

Find it in two colors. Two toss pillows are included. 

Highland Dunes Wellow Baytree egg swivel patio chair with cushions, $600 (reduced from $950)

$600 at Wayfair

Wade Logan Castelli rectangular 8-person dining set with cushions: $1,370

Castelli Rectangular 8-Person Long Dining Set with Cushions
Wayfair

This eight-piece dining set is marked down at Wayfair. The wicker-wrapped aluminum table features an umbrella hole.The included chairs are stackable. 

Choose from 11 cushion colors.

Wade Logan Castelli rectangular eight-person dining set with cushions, $1,370 (reduced from $3,780)

$1,370 at Wayfair

Emma and Oliver 6-piece navy patio garden set: $169 and up 

Emma + Oliver 6 Piece Navy Patio Garden Set with Umbrella Table and Set of 4 Folding Chairs
Walmart

This all-in-one patio set comes with an umbrella (no need to buy it separately) for less than $200. The table is easy to assemble, and the chairs come fully assembled. The patio furniture is durable and built for all seasons but can be folded and put away as needed. The umbrella even has a tilt function so that you can shield yourself from the sun in any direction.

Emma and Oliver six-piece navy patio garden set with umbrella, $169 and up (reduced from $215)

$169 and up at Walmart

Best Choice Products 3-piece outdoor bistro set: $120

Best Choice Products 3-piece outdoor wicker conversation bistro set
Amazon

This three-piece conversation bistro set is an excellent option for anyone looking for simple, budget-friendly patio furniture. This wicker set includes two chairs and a small outdoor table. It's perfect for smaller patios.

Best Choice Products 3-piece outdoor bistro set, $120 (reduced from $160)

$120 at Amazon

Three-piece rattan outdoor furniture set: $155 and up

three-piece-walmart-patio-set-165.jpg
Walmart

This three-piece rattan outdoor furniture set is available in six cushion colors.

Perfect for small spaces, this patio furniture set includes two chairs (26.5" x 26.5" x 30") and a glass-top coffee table (19.5" x 19.5" x 19.5").

"Really nice set for the price," a Walmart reviewer says about this 4.4-star patio set. Price varies by color.

Rattan three-piece patio furniture set, $155 and up (reduced from $220)

$155 and up at Walmart

Rattan outdoor patio daybed: $200  

costway-outdoor-patio-furniture-daybed.jpg
Walmart

Lounge all summer on this rattan outdoor patio daybed (61" x 52" x 27.5"). The washable cushions are available in five colors. It supports up to 800 pounds. Prices vary by color.

"This outdoor daybed is exactly as described and pictured," a Walmart reviewer says. "Looked for a year to find an affordable one. This was it!"

Rattan outdoor patio daybed, $200 and up (reduced from $335)

$200 and up at Walmart


Christopher Knight Home riviera acacia wood bar: $157

Christopher Knight Home riviera acacia wood bar
Amazon

This rustic-style outdoor bar has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. It features six wine bottle slots and two spare shelves for storing all your home bar essentials. 

Christopher Knight Home riviera acacia wood bar, $157 (reduced from $309)

$196 at Amazon


Orange-Casual patio furniture set: $300 and up

Orange-Casual Patio Furniture Set
Walmart

This modular, rattan patio set looks like it costs more than just $340. It comes with a sectional and a coffee table. Choose from three colors and rearrange the sofa pieces to your liking. 

Orange-Casual patio furniture set, $300 and up (reduced from $390)

$300 and up at Walmart


Permasteel outdoor rolling patio cooler (80 quart): $189

Permasteel PS-A203-MT 80 Quart Portable Rolling Patio Cooler, Mint
Amazon

There's nothing quite like an ice-cold drink on a hot summer day. Keep a chilled one within arms reach with this rolling outdoor patio cooler -- it's a No. 1 Amazon bestseller. It features a built-in bottle opener, a drain plug for emptying the cooler and a set of wheels for easy transport.

And if the mint color shown above isn't right for you, no worries -- it's available in nine colors, ranging from simple black to a bold orange or lime.

Permasteel outdoor rolling patio cooler (80 quart), $189 (reduced from $250)

$189 at Amazon

Carolin Lehmann
11461478-0761-4ed3-88a6-9eb8f759befc.jpg

Carolin Lehmann is an expert in health, fitness, furniture, apparel, gift guides and books for CBS Essentials. She's always testing new products to recommend. Some of her current favorites include Stanley cups, Alo Yoga workout sets and the Cuzen matcha maker.

First published on July 13, 2023 / 6:30 AM

