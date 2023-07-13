Best patio furniture deals at Walmart, Amazon, Wayfair and more in July 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Castlery

Get your patio or outdoor space ready for pool parties, summer BBQs and so much more. We've found deals on customer-loved patio furniture from Walmart, Amazon, Wayfair and more retailers that you can shop right now.

Thanks to our on-sale patio picks, you won't need to break the bank making sure everyone at the cookout has a place to sit. We've found a wallet-friendly six-person outdoor dining set that you can use. Love to lounge? Check out this outdoor patio daybed made for relaxing by the pool. Keep reading to discover even more patio furniture deals.

Top products in this article

Castlery Maui outdoor 2 lounge chairs and side table set, $1,389 (reduced from $1,457)

Lark Manor Harbison 6-person outdoor dining set, $930 (reduced from $2,524)

Rattan four-piece patio furniture set, $190 (reduced from $250)

The experts at CBS Essentials have rounded up the best June 2023 patio furniture deals at Walmart, Amazon, Wayfair and more so you can create your perfect backyard oasis. All of these items have a four-star rating or higher and tons of positive reviews. Find outdoor pieces from lounge chairs to dining sets. There's an option for any budget ahead.

Best patio furniture deals

Find sale prices on furniture sets and outdoor chairs, sofas and more.

Castlery Maui outdoor 2 lounge chairs and side table set: $1,389

Castlery

This stunning set comes with two acacia wood patio chairs and a side table. Choose from two colors.

Pieces are also on sale when sold separately.

Castlery Maui outdoor two lounge chairs and side table set, $1,389 (reduced from $1,457)

Lark Manor Harbison 6-person outdoor dining set

Wayfair

This beautiful acacia wood outdoor dining set features chevron detailing. It seats six and includes a center hole to accommodate an umbrella. Find this set in three colors.

Lark Manor Harbison six-person outdoor dining set, $930 (reduced from $2,524)

Rattan 4-piece patio furniture set: $190

Walmart

Looking to makeover your outdoor living space? Then head on over to Walmart -- the Walmart website that is -- because we found a really fantastic deal on a top-rated rattan patio set. CBS Essentials readers are going crazy for it: It's our bestselling patio deal of 2023 by far.

Right now, you can get this 4.6-star rated patio set by Costway, which includes two single chairs with cushions (23.5'' x 25'' x 31''), a loveseat with a cushion (43.5'' x 25''x 31'') and a tempered glass-top coffee table (35'' x 18'' x 17.5''). The washable cushions are available in four colors: turquoise, red, navy and black. But many are sold out currently. At the time of publishing, the white is available.

"This patio furniture looks great and is very comfortable," a Walmart reviewer says. "All the pieces and hardware were clearly marked and the assembly instructions were easy to follow. Very well satisfied."

Rattan four-piece patio furniture set, $190 (reduced from $250)

Rattan 8-piece outdoor furniture set: $430

Walmart

Need more seating for your guests this summer? Walmart has you covered with this eight-piece outdoor furniture set that includes four chairs, two loveseats, two tempered glass coffee tables and washable cushions.

"I love the set, I use it almost every morning," one Walmart reviewer says about the 4.3-star-rated rattan patio set. "The assembly was easy and the seating is comfortable."

Save on this bestselling outdoor patio furniture set at Walmart now. It's available in six colors (prices may vary by color).

Rattan eight-piece outdoor furniture set, $430 and up (reduced from $560)

Castlery Sorrento sofa, lounge chairs and coffee table set: $2,559

Castlery

This beautiful aluminum-frame outdoor set from Castlery comes with a sofa, two lounge chairs and a coffee table.

You can purchase protective covers for the furniture for $230 more.

Castlery Sorrento sofa, lounge chairs and coffee table set, $2,559 (reduced from $2,696)

Highland Dunes Wellow Baytree egg swivel patio chair with cushions: $600

Wayfair

Grab a book and cozy up in this egg swivel chair with cushions. It's made of all-weather wicker and sits on a rust-resistant, powder-coated steel frame.

Find it in two colors. Two toss pillows are included.

Highland Dunes Wellow Baytree egg swivel patio chair with cushions, $600 (reduced from $950)

Wade Logan Castelli rectangular 8-person dining set with cushions: $1,370

Wayfair

This eight-piece dining set is marked down at Wayfair. The wicker-wrapped aluminum table features an umbrella hole.The included chairs are stackable.

Choose from 11 cushion colors.

Wade Logan Castelli rectangular eight-person dining set with cushions, $1,370 (reduced from $3,780)

Emma and Oliver 6-piece navy patio garden set: $169 and up

Walmart

This all-in-one patio set comes with an umbrella (no need to buy it separately) for less than $200. The table is easy to assemble, and the chairs come fully assembled. The patio furniture is durable and built for all seasons but can be folded and put away as needed. The umbrella even has a tilt function so that you can shield yourself from the sun in any direction.

Emma and Oliver six-piece navy patio garden set with umbrella, $169 and up (reduced from $215)

Best Choice Products 3-piece outdoor bistro set: $120



Amazon

This three-piece conversation bistro set is an excellent option for anyone looking for simple, budget-friendly patio furniture. This wicker set includes two chairs and a small outdoor table. It's perfect for smaller patios.

Best Choice Products 3-piece outdoor bistro set, $120 (reduced from $160)

Three-piece rattan outdoor furniture set: $155 and up

Walmart

This three-piece rattan outdoor furniture set is available in six cushion colors.

Perfect for small spaces, this patio furniture set includes two chairs (26.5" x 26.5" x 30") and a glass-top coffee table (19.5" x 19.5" x 19.5").

"Really nice set for the price," a Walmart reviewer says about this 4.4-star patio set. Price varies by color.

Rattan three-piece patio furniture set, $155 and up (reduced from $220)

Rattan outdoor patio daybed: $200

Walmart

Lounge all summer on this rattan outdoor patio daybed (61" x 52" x 27.5"). The washable cushions are available in five colors. It supports up to 800 pounds. Prices vary by color.

"This outdoor daybed is exactly as described and pictured," a Walmart reviewer says. "Looked for a year to find an affordable one. This was it!"

Rattan outdoor patio daybed, $200 and up (reduced from $335)





Christopher Knight Home riviera acacia wood bar: $157

Amazon

This rustic-style outdoor bar has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. It features six wine bottle slots and two spare shelves for storing all your home bar essentials.

Christopher Knight Home riviera acacia wood bar, $157 (reduced from $309)





Orange-Casual patio furniture set: $300 and up

Walmart

This modular, rattan patio set looks like it costs more than just $340. It comes with a sectional and a coffee table. Choose from three colors and rearrange the sofa pieces to your liking.

Orange-Casual patio furniture set, $300 and up (reduced from $390)





Permasteel outdoor rolling patio cooler (80 quart): $189

Amazon

There's nothing quite like an ice-cold drink on a hot summer day. Keep a chilled one within arms reach with this rolling outdoor patio cooler -- it's a No. 1 Amazon bestseller. It features a built-in bottle opener, a drain plug for emptying the cooler and a set of wheels for easy transport.

And if the mint color shown above isn't right for you, no worries -- it's available in nine colors, ranging from simple black to a bold orange or lime.

Permasteel outdoor rolling patio cooler (80 quart), $189 (reduced from $250)

