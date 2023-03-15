CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Whether you live in a studio apartment or teeny tiny house, the average furniture may be too big for your space. Luckily, we've found a space-saving bed, sleeper sofa, coffee table and more that just might work for your small home.

Top products in this article

Ebba storage bed, $1,199

Caroline rattan vanity, $389

Serta Monroe 45.67" square arm sleeper sofa, $1,000 (reduced from $1,230)

Below, find the best furniture for small spaces, from Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie and Wayfair. Replace a coffee table with an end table, buy a bed with built-in storage and pick up a moveable kitchen island to maximize your space. Plus, get even more space-saving ideas ahead. There's no need to skimp on style just because you live in a small space. These finds are both eye-catching and practical. And there are even some multifunctional pieces to pick up.

Swirling marble end table

Anthropolgie

No room for a coffee table in your living room? Then pick up one of these Anthropologie marble and brushed brass iron end tables to put your drink on. They come in two colors and sizes.

Swirling marble end table, $128

Ebba storage bed

Urban Outfitters

Do double duty with this rubberwood, platform, queen-size bed that also offers storage. It has a modern Scandi look. Find sliding doors, pull out drawers and shelves underneath. Note that this bed ships in June.

Ebba storage bed, $1,199

Caroline rattan vanity

Urban Outfitters

This petite vanity offers a boho look with its rattan construction. It has an oval mirror and caged detailing. This vintage-inspired vanity is made to order.

Caroline rattan vanity, $389

Serta Monroe 45.67" square arm sleeper sofa

Wayfair

Do double duty in your living room with this 4.8-star-rated gray convertible sleeper sofa from mattress brand Serta. It has a full-size pull-out bed that will work well for your small space. Check out its button-tufted design and a hardwood frame.

"What I love is it's super versatile," a reviewer says. "You can sit on it like a regular couch, pull the bottom out and use it like a lounge or you can pull it out and it turns into a full bed."

Serta Monroe 45.67" square arm sleeper sofa, $1,000 (reduced from $1,230)

Tempo outdoor teak loveseat with cushions

Wayfair

Looking for a small couch for your outdoor space? Then pick up this midcentury-inspired teak wood loveseat with gray cushions from Wayfair. It's 18% off now, and rated 4.6 stars by Wayfair reviewers.

Tempo outdoor teak loveseat with cushions, $981 (reduced from $1,240)

Amarapal pine wood trestle dining table

Wayfair

This solid pine dining table comfortably seats four people in your small space. It's made from sustainably harvested pine wood and features a distressed finish.

Amarapal pine wood trestle dining table, $410 (reduced from $725)

Guadalupe wide rolling kitchen cart

Wayfair

A rolling kitchen cart can add extra storage and counter space to your small kitchen. This farmhouse-inspired wide-rolling kitchen cart has plenty of storage space with a cabinet on one side and two open shelves on the other. You can easily roll it around your kitchen while you're prepping dinner.

Guadalupe wide rolling kitchen cart, $230 (reduced $460)

