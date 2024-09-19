Amazon's October Prime Day 2024 sale: The best early deals under $100 you can shop now

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The dates for this year's Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale have been announced: October 8 and 9, 2024.

Amazon's savings event, essentially an October Prime Day sale, is one of the biggest online shopping moments of the year, and the perfect opportunity to stock up on essentials or kickstart your holiday shopping. Alongside Black Friday, it's your best opportunity to score doorbuster savings on major electronics, home goods, beauty and wellness finds and just about everything else.

The sale hasn't started yet, but there are already some great deals under $100 available at Amazon now. Shop them ahead.

Best deals under $100 ahead of Amazon's October Prime Day sale

There's no need to wait until October for the Prime Big Deal Days sale to start -- Amazon is already discounting thousands of products now, ahead of the sale. These products are favorites among CBS Essentials readers, top sellers and highly rated by reviewers. Some are available at their best prices of the year so far.

Apple AirPods (2nd generation): 31% off

Apple

The second-generation Apple AirPods may not be the latest model (the AirPods 4 are), but they're still one of the most sought-after earbuds on the market. These are some of the most versatile earbuds you can buy if you're a regular iOS user. But beyond that, these are great earbuds that are perfect for tossing in your bag and heading out into the world.

They just connect when you need them. There's no frustrating need to pair them.

These 4.7-star-rated earbuds boast more than 24 hours of total listening time with the wireless charging case, fool-proof one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection for full immersion when consuming movies and music. If you need an everyday set of earbuds that look and feel premium, these are a great and affordable option.

Why we like the Apple AirPods (2nd Generation):

Their clear and high-quality sound makes for immersive listening.

They feature a one-tap setup and intuitive controls for better convenience.

They have an impressive battery life of over 24 hours with the charging case and quick charging for on-the-go.

Dewalt 20V Max cordless compact drill kit: 45% off

Amazon

This compact cordless drill and driver kit is one of the best deals that you can score right now. It's currently a whopping 45% off. The kit includes a high-performance 20V drill with two batteries, a charging station and a carrying bag.

"We recently gifted our son the DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill as he's a new homeowner, and we (and he) couldn't be happier with the choice," an Amazon reviewer shares. "It's incredibly powerful, making even tough drilling tasks a breeze for him as he settles into his new place. The battery life is impressive, allowing him to tackle multiple projects without constantly recharging. One of the standout features is the ergonomic design, which makes it comfortable for him to use for extended periods."

Get it now at Amazon for $99, reduced from $179.

What we like about the Dewalt 20V cordless compact drill kit:

It has earned an impressive 4.8-star rating on Amazon with over 40,000 reviews,

It's an excellent entry-level drill set.

It comes with two batteries so you can use the drill for all-day projects.

Rockland Melbourne 20-inch expandable carry-on: 54% off

Amazon

The Rockland Melbourne 20-inch expandable carry-on spinner is made out of ABS, a lightweight and durable plastic. It features multidirectional double spinner wheels with telescoping handles, along with interior zip and mesh pockets. Choose from multiple colors. Price varies by color. Right now, you'll get the best deal on the carry-on in the shade purple, it's currently 54% off.

"I was able to fit a lot more than I thought in this little suitcase," an Amazon reviewer shares. "It's easy to maneuver and even with the extension added to it it's small enough to fit airplanes' carry-on requirements."

It usually sells for $140, but right now you can buy this carry-on for just $65.

Why we like the Rockland Melbourne 20-inch carry-on:

The carry-on meets size restrictions for most major airlines, including United, American, Delta, Southwest and Allegiant.

It earned a 4.5-star rating on Amazon with more than 8,500 reviews.

The ergonomic handle and seamless spinner wheels make it easy to maneuver.





Keurig K-Mini coffee maker: 40% off

Walmart

The 5-inch-wide Keurig coffee maker lets you brew up to 12 ounces of coffee, hot chocolate, tea and more. Its removable drip tray accommodates travel mugs up to seven inches tall and can even hold a full accidental brew for easy cleanup. Get it for $60 (regularly $100) at Amazon.

"I love that it is compact," an Amazon customer says. "I chose mint green as a color and it looks great. Overall great addition to my countertops. I like the versatility -- coffee, tea, hot chocolate... which I can't do with my Nespresso."

Why we like the Keurig K-Mini coffee maker:

This mini coffee device is a great option for small spaces.



It's portable, meaning you can take it to work or on vacation.

It includes an auto-off feature that turns your coffee maker off 90 seconds after your last brew, helping to save energy.



It's available in six fun colors.





JBL Tune Flex: 50% off

Amazon

If you plan on taking calls while out and about, take the JBL Tune Flex buds with you. These sweat-proof and water-resistant headphones have everything you need for a smooth, hassle-free conversation when you leave the house.

These small but mighty buds use 12-millimeter drivers atop the same stick form factor as Apple AirPods, but they slide into your ears a bit more readily. They deliver loud, pumping bass and treble you can feel, as well as clear-sounding voices for calls and other types of media.

They do offer noise cancellation with two microphones to help improve how much sound is blocked out, with an ambient mode to let important sounds in. There's also the interesting "TalkThru" feature, which mutes everything in the background for you to take a call if you happen to need to jump on the phone.

They're equipped with four microphones, too, so no one has to keep asking you what you said again and again. The "VoiceAware" feature even lets you choose how much of your voice you hear in the buds, a feature rarely seen even in higher-priced options.

With a promised 32 hours of battery life, you can chat the day away. Just charge the buds up for 10 minutes to get two more hours of playtime.

These earbuds are currently just $50, reduced from $100.

Bissell Little Green Machine upholstery cleaner: 19% off

Amazon

The Bissell Little Green Machine was designed to tackle stains and small messes on all kinds of upholstery, ranging from car interiors to rugs. However, TikTokers have used it to clean larger surface areas, including upholstered bar stool chairs and couches.

The upholstery cleaner comes with a sample size of the cleaning solution, a crevice tool that makes it easy to spray the solution in tight areas and a tool that helps you clean out the hose after each use.

The Bissell Little Green Machine upholstery cleaner has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon, and is one of our picks for the best upholstery cleaner in 2024.

"I love this vacuum," a reviewer says. "My apartment is fully carpeted and I have two dogs and about 50 plants and this machine has saved us time and money. I accidentally dropped wet dirt on the carpet and it saved it."

The Little Green Machine is currently $100, reduced from $124.

Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows (set of 2): Save 20%

Amazon

These bestselling pillows feature a soft 250-thread count cover and are filled with a fluffy down alternative for luxurious comfort. They're available in queen and king sizes.

"I've never slept on something that feels so luxurious," an Amazon customer says. "My neck pain is gone. I look forward to going to bed and don't feel any back pain! It's truly the best pillow ever."

Be sure to apply the 20% off Amazon coupon before checkout to get the best price on these 4.3-star-rated pillows.

Carote 11-piece nonstick pot and pan set with detachable handles: 50% off + 10% off coupon

Amazon

Pots and pans with detachable handles are game changers, especially for those who can't afford to give up precious space in their cabinets and drawers. If you're finding it hard to store your cooking essentials around the handles of your pots and pans, get this Carote set.

You get two handles with this set, which are about 7.5 inches long and easily snap into place onto the pots and pans. There are two pots, including two and three-quart saucepans, and three pans, including an 8-inch and 10-inch frying pan as well as a 10-inch saute pan. These sizes are pretty standard and will allow you to cook a variety of dishes, ranging from scrambled eggs for one to stir fry for two.

Another standout attribute is the set's 7-inch and 8-inch silicone storage lids, which allow the saucepans and 8-inch frying pan to double as food storage containers that you can put in your fridge. The set also comes with two traditional lids for cooking: one 8-inch and one 10-inch.

This 4.4-star-rated cookware set is $54 at Amazon, reduced from $120. Be sure to apply the Amazon coupon before checkout to get the best price.

Or, upgrade to a 21-piece nonstick pot and pan set for $77 after coupon, reduced from $200.

Labigo electric spin scrubber: save 43% + 10% off coupon

Amazon

The Labigo electric spin scrubber was designed to clean the surfaces of your home with greater ease and efficiency. The spin scrubber gets the job done with its four included brush heads. These include one small and large flat brush, a dome brush and a corner brush, the latter of which is great for scrubbing around your baseboards as well as your toilet's base.

What also helps with getting into hard-to-reach places is the scrubber's adjustable base, which can be extended up to 3.5 feet, and a scrub head that can be rotated. These will give you the ability to scrub high and low in your home, from the bottom of the tub to the crown molding that lines your ceilings. The scrubber can last up to an hour and a half on a single charge.

The Labigo electric spin scrubber has a 4.4-star rating on Amazon.

"I can't begin to explain how happy I am with this item; I have a bad back and threw it out twice, cleaning the hall bathtub," a reviewer says. "I am 56 and no longer going to even attempt it again... then I saw this on a cleaning video on TikTok; game changer!

This scrubber is currently $37 after coupon, reduced from $70.

Vilva portable monitor: save 47%

Amazon

This portable monitor connects to any laptop with a USB Type-C or HDMI port. And it also has built-in stereo speakers. Plus, in addition to your laptop, you can use this monitor with your smartphone, tablet, Xbox, Playstation, or Nintendo Switch to provide a large gaming screen (with HDR support) that can be set up on almost any flat surface.

Another standout feature is that you can rotate the monitor, so you can use it in landscape or portrait mode. You get a 178-degree viewing angle, a 1-millisecond response time, a standard 16:9 aspect ratio, and the ability to display 16.78 million colors (72% sRGB). Perhaps best of all, this portable monitor is only 0.19 inches thick and weighs a mere 1.88 pounds. So chances are, it'll easily fit in your existing laptop bag and can then be set up in seconds.

If you've been looking for a low-cost way to increase your productivity when using your Windows laptop or MacBook, snag this portable monitor deal fast, while it's still available. The monitor has a kickstand back, but you can purchase a height- and angle-adjustable stand for just $23 more.

Lefant M210 Pro robot vacuum cleaner: save 66%

Amazon

Here's a budget robot vacuum you can get for only $100. Lefant's M210 Pro robot vac is 4-star rated. It features anti-collision infrared sensors, so it won't bang into its surroundings. The robot vacuum detects "stuck areas" and adjusts its cleaning path automatically.

This robot vacuum offers 120 minutes of run time and self-charging capabilities. You can download the Lefant app to pair the Wi-Fi-enabled vac with your smartphone or smart home hub to control it remotely (even using voice command).

This affordable vacuum is only $100, reduced from $296.

Holographic gray projection material: 17% off



Reaper Brothers via Amazon

There's Halloween decor on sale at Amazon now, even ahead of the big day.

This 9-foot mesh-like ghost screen has an otherworldly glow with the use of a projector. It comes with grommets and 3M adhesive hooks for hanging.

These screens are available in multiple sizes and colors on Amazon.

This size is currently $50, reduced from $60.

When is Prime Big Deal Days?

The Prime Big Deal Days sales event (also known as October Prime Day) is scheduled for October 8 and 9, 2024.

What else is on sale during Prime Big Deal Days?

During the Prime Big Deal Days sales event, you'll also find big discounts across all of Amazon's departments, including home, tech, kitchen, fitness and so much more. This is the perfect time to kick off (and potentially even finish) your holiday shopping, without having to deal with Black Friday crowds and having the gifts you want to purchase being sold out. You'll find deals on luggage for your holiday travels, too.

Do you need to be a Prime Member to shop Prime Big Deal Days deals?

Yes. Like during Prime Day in July, the best deals at the Prime Big Deal Days sales event will be exclusive to Amazon Prime members.

Don't have Prime? We highly encourage you to try the service. In our opinion, Amazon Prime is worth it. Amazon Prime is popular for a reason -- not only do you get fast free shipping (two-day, one-day or even same-day shipping, depending on the products ordered), but you also get access to Prime Video, where you'll find a plethora of award-winning movies and TV shows, "Thursday Night Football," discounts at Whole Foods and Amazon Fresh, free Kindle downloads and more.

If you've never tried Amazon Prime before, the retailer will likely offer you a 30-day free trial to test out the service (your trial offer may differ). And if you're a college student or a shopper between the ages of 18 and 24, you can try out Prime for six months free, then afterward pay a discounted rate of $7.49 per month.

An Amazon Prime membership is $14.99 per month or $139 per year if you choose to pay annually (the monthly rate for that is about $11.50). But right now, Amazon is offering a special Prime deal: You can get three months of Prime for just $7.49.





Do products on sale during Amazon Big Deal Days sell out?



You bet they do -- and sometimes things sell out within hours. If you see something on sale that you want to get your hands on during the Amazon Big Deal Days sale, order it right away. Often, quantities are limited. Once a product is sold out at the sale price, Amazon won't always restock right away and when it does restock, the sale price likely won't be offered.

Can products bought from Amazon during Amazon Big Deal Days be returned?

Unless it specifically states in the product description or near the "add to cart" and "buy now" buttons that the product being offered on sale is a final sale or not returnable, Amazon's regular return policy for that product will be honored.

On the right side of a product description on Amazon, just below the "buy now" button (and where it says "ships from and sold by"), look for the heading that says "returns."

If the text says, "eligible for return, refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt," that's the return policy that will be honored. However, you may be responsible for paying return shipping to Amazon, unless you drop off the product at a Whole Foods or UPS Store, which accepts some Amazon returns.