Best New Years deals at Wayfair: Save big on Cuisinart, Dyson, Vitamix and more

The Dyson V8 Absolute cordless stick vacuum is on sale at Wayfair's Fresh Start sale. Dyson via Wayfair

The New Year is finally here. Why not celebrate 2023 by refreshing the kitchen and home appliances you use every day? You can save big on home goods at Wayfair's Fresh Start sale for the New Year.

Check out these New Years deals now before they're gone.

Binghamton upholstered armchair, $400 (reduced from $1,120)

Dyson V8 Absolute cordless stick vacuum, $370 (reduced from $500)

Vitamix E310 Explorian blender, $290 (reduced from $450)

Right now, you can find deals on furniture for every room in your house. Wayfair also has deals on kitchen appliances, vacuums and more from top brands, like Dyson and Cuisinart. Whether you're planning to do a bit of redecorating or looking to replace a kitchen essential, you'll find what you need on sale now.

We've scoured the popular home-goods site and compiled the top New Years deals at Wayfair to help you find the biggest discounts on top-rated furniture and kitchen appliances.

New Years home and kitchen deals at Wayfair

Save up to 55% on small appliances right now at Wayfair. There are great deals on cookware and dishes for the New Year, too. Here are our favorite deals.

Dyson V8 Absolute cordless stick vacuum

Wayfair

Save big on this lightweight, cordless stick vacuum from Dyson. It is lightweight, cordless and offers up to 40 minutes of run time. The vacuum comes with two cleaning heads: one for hardwood floors and one for carpet. It also converts into a handheld vacuum.

Dyson V8 Absolute cordless stick vacuum, $370 (reduced from $500)

Cuisinart countertop blender

Wayfair

The ultimate multitasker, this blender-slash-food processor offers a great space-saving opportunity. With 500 watts of power, seven functions (pulse, stir, chop, mix, puree, food processor and ice crush) and a three-cup food processor attachment as well as a 48-ounce glass blender jar, it greatly simplifies food prep and blending.

Cuisinart countertop blender, $73 (reduced from $180)

KitchenAid artisan series 5-quart stand mixer



Wayfair

The KitchenAid artisan series 5-quart mixer features a 10-speed slide control. The kitchen device comes with a pouring shield, flat beater, dough hook and whisk attachments.

Right now, you can save $50 on this highly-rated mixer at Wayfair now.

KitchenAid artisan series 5-quart stand mixer, $400 (reduced from $450)

Oneida Avery flatware set, service for 12 (90 pc.)

Wayfair

Looking to replace your family's everyday flatware set? This service for 12 by Oneida, rated 4.6 stars by Wayfair reviewers, is easy to stack in your kitchen flatware drawer. Plus, it's greatly discounted (save 64%) and built to last.

Says reviewer Kim: "Very pretty flatware, will last forever at a great price. Looks great after being in dishwasher."

Oneida Avery flatware set (90 pc.), $134 (reduced from $300)

Cuisinart Perfectemp 14-cup coffee maker

Wayfair

This programmable 14-cup coffee maker by Cuisinart is great for busy households that prefer traditional drip coffee. You can adjust the flavor and temperature settings to fit your preferences and then set it to brew at the desired time so your coffee is ready when you get up.

Cuisinart Perfectemp 14-cup coffee maker, $99 (reduced from $185)

Dash Tasti-Crisp mini air fryer

Wayfair

If you want the convenience of air frying but don't have the counter space for another kitchen appliance, check out the Dash Tasti-Crisp 2.6-quart air fryer. It's the perfect size for a one- or two-person household.

Dash Tasti-Crisp mini air fryer, $42 (reduced from $50)

Vitamix E310 Explorian blender

Vitamix Store via Amazon

The Vitamix Explorian blender is featured another one of Wayfair's kitchen doorbuster deals at 36% off. The kitchen gadget features a 48-ounce container and sturdy, aircraft-grade, stainless steel blades.

The Vitamix E310 Explorian blender offers 10 different speeds, including a pulse feature.

Vitamix E310 Explorian blender, $350 (reduced from $450)

Best New Years deals on furniture at Wayfair

Shop the best deals on furniture at Wayfair's Fresh Start sale. It's a great time to pick up a new chair, couch, sectional, lounger and more -- whatever you need to make your living space more cozy and comfortable in 2023.

Binghamton upholstered armchair

Wayfair

This chic upholstered armchair is currently 68% off. It comes in seven upholstery color options and a choice of gold or silver legs.

Binghamton upholstered armchair, $401 (reduced from $1,240)

Amarapal pine wood trestle dining table

Wayfair

This solid pine dining table comfortably seats four people. It is made from sustainably harvested pine wood and features a distressed finish. Right now, you can save on this dining table as part of Wayfair's New Years sale.

Amarapal pine wood trestle dining table, $354 (reduced from $725)

Mowgli 8-drawer dresser

Wayfair

This Mowgli dresser provides plenty of storage space for all of your clothes. It is made of wood and features raised, molded panels for added dimension. There is no assembly required with this dresser, and it's on sale now at a very deep discount.

Mowgli 8-drawer dresser, $1,800 (reduced from $2,599)

Guadalupe wide rolling kitchen cart

Wayfair

A rolling kitchen cart can add extra storage and counter space to your kitchen. This farmhouse-inspired wide-rolling kitchen cart has plenty of storage space with a cabinet on one side and two open shelves on the other. You can easily roll it around your kitchen while you're prepping a large dinner, making it a great purchase to snag in 2023.

Guadalupe wide rolling kitchen cart, $174 (reduced $460)

Sand and Stable Robert armoire

Wayfair

The Robert armoire is a stylish storage piece with adjustable shelves and a sliding door. Reviewers noted that it fits well in nearly every room in their homes, with many sharing photos of the armoire in their bedrooms, kitchens, bathrooms and living rooms.

The armoire comes in rustic oak, gray wash and brushed white. It is on sale right now at Wayfair's sale for 62% off.

Sand and Stable Robert armoire, $365 (reduced from $875)

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress

Wayfair

If you're in need of a new mattress, check out this deal on Nora hybrid mattresses. The mattress is 12 inches thick and features temperature-regulating technology, so you can get a comfortable nights sleep in 2023.

The best part is you can save up to 67% at Wayfair now.

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress (twin), $346 (reduced from $899)

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress (full), $440 (reduced from $1,099)

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress (queen), $510 (reduced from $1,199)

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress (king), $640 (reduced from $1,499)

Ollie futon sofa bed



Wayfair

This 4.5-star-rated futon sofa bed is roughly the size of a standard mattress when laid flat. It comes in a navy velvet.

"Love this couch," a Wayfair customer says. "It's easy to put together -- it literally took three steps. It has lots of space for lounging and can comfortably hold three people."

Ollie 82" futon sofa bed, $360 (regularly $445)

Velvet square arm sofa bed



Wayfair

This 4.4-star-rated sofa bed, available on Wayfair, has a fold-out design. It comes with two cushions. Find it in two colors.

"It looks so much more beautiful in person," a Wayfair reviewer says. "It's comfortable and firm."

Velvet square arm sofa bed, $460 (reduced from $680)

Serta Monroe square arm sleeper

Wayfair

This 4.8-star-rated convertible sofa from mattress brand Serta has a full-size pull-out bed. It has a button-tufted design and a hardwood frame.

"What I love is it's super versatile," a reviewer says. "You can sit on it like a regular couch, pull the bottom out and use it like a lounge or you can pull it out and it turns into a full bed."

Serta Monroe 45.67" square arm sleeper, $1,100 (reduced from $1,230)

