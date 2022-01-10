Watch CBS News
Best New Years deals at Wayfair: Save big on Cuisinart, Dyson, Vitamix and more

By Kaylyn McKenna

/ Essentials

cuisinart-wayfair-header.png
The Dyson V8 Absolute cordless stick vacuum is on sale at Wayfair's Fresh Start sale. Dyson via Wayfair

The New Year is finally here. Why not celebrate 2023 by refreshing the kitchen and home appliances you use every day? You can save big on home goods at Wayfair's Fresh Start sale for the New Year.

Check out these New Years deals now before they're gone.

Top products in this article

Binghamton upholstered armchair, $400 (reduced from $1,120)

$400 at Wayfair

Dyson V8 Absolute cordless stick vacuum, $370 (reduced from $500)

$370 at Wayfair

Vitamix E310 Explorian blender, $290 (reduced from $450)

$290 at Wayfair

Right now, you can find deals on furniture for every room in your house. Wayfair also has deals on kitchen appliances, vacuums and more from top brands, like Dyson and Cuisinart. Whether you're planning to do a bit of redecorating or looking to replace a kitchen essential, you'll find what you need on sale now.

We've scoured the popular home-goods site and compiled the top New Years deals at Wayfair to help you find the biggest discounts on top-rated furniture and kitchen appliances.

New Years home and kitchen deals at Wayfair

Save up to 55% on small appliances right now at Wayfair. There are great deals on cookware and dishes for the New Year, too. Here are our favorite deals.

See all Wayfair 'Fresh Start' deals

Dyson V8 Absolute cordless stick vacuum

dyson-v8-absolute-cordless.png
Wayfair

Save big on this lightweight, cordless stick vacuum from Dyson. It is lightweight, cordless and offers up to 40 minutes of run time. The vacuum comes with two cleaning heads: one for hardwood floors and one for carpet. It also converts into a handheld vacuum.

Dyson V8 Absolute cordless stick vacuum, $370 (reduced from $500)

$370 at Wayfair

Cuisinart countertop blender 

cuisinart-duo.jpg
Wayfair

The ultimate multitasker, this blender-slash-food processor offers a great space-saving opportunity. With 500 watts of power, seven functions (pulse, stir, chop, mix, puree, food processor and ice crush) and a three-cup food processor attachment as well as a 48-ounce glass blender jar, it greatly simplifies food prep and blending. 

Cuisinart countertop blender, $73 (reduced from $180)

$73 at Wayfair

KitchenAid artisan series 5-quart stand mixer

kitchenaid-stand-mixer.png
Wayfair

The KitchenAid artisan series 5-quart mixer features a 10-speed slide control. The kitchen device comes with a pouring shield, flat beater, dough hook and whisk attachments. 

Right now, you can save $50 on this highly-rated mixer at Wayfair now.

KitchenAid artisan series 5-quart stand mixer, $400 (reduced from $450) 

$40 at Wayfair

Oneida Avery flatware set, service for 12 (90 pc.)

oneida-flatware-set-wayfair.jpg
Wayfair

Looking to replace your family's everyday flatware set? This service for 12 by Oneida, rated 4.6 stars by Wayfair reviewers, is easy to stack in your kitchen flatware drawer. Plus, it's greatly discounted (save 64%) and built to last.

Says reviewer Kim: "Very pretty flatware, will last forever at a great price. Looks great after being in dishwasher."

Oneida Avery flatware set (90 pc.), $134 (reduced from $300)

$134 at Wayfair

Cuisinart Perfectemp 14-cup coffee maker

cusinart-coffee-maker.png
Wayfair

This programmable 14-cup coffee maker by Cuisinart is great for busy households that prefer traditional drip coffee. You can adjust the flavor and temperature settings to fit your preferences and then set it to brew at the desired time so your coffee is ready when you get up.

Cuisinart Perfectemp 14-cup coffee maker, $99 (reduced from $185)

$99 at Wayfair

Dash Tasti-Crisp mini air fryer

dash-air-fryer-mini.jpg
Wayfair

If you want the convenience of air frying but don't have the counter space for another kitchen appliance, check out the Dash Tasti-Crisp 2.6-quart air fryer. It's the perfect size for a one- or two-person household. 

Dash Tasti-Crisp mini air fryer, $42 (reduced from $50)

$42 at Wayfair

Vitamix E310 Explorian blender

vitamix1.jpg
Vitamix Store via Amazon

The Vitamix Explorian blender is featured another one of Wayfair's kitchen doorbuster deals at 36% off. The kitchen gadget features a 48-ounce container and sturdy, aircraft-grade, stainless steel blades. 

The Vitamix E310 Explorian blender offers 10 different speeds, including a pulse feature.

Vitamix E310 Explorian blender, $350 (reduced from $450)

$350 at Wayfair

Best New Years deals on furniture at Wayfair

Shop the best deals on furniture at Wayfair's Fresh Start sale. It's a great time to pick up a new chair, couch, sectional, lounger and more -- whatever you need to make your living space more cozy and comfortable in 2023.

Binghamton upholstered armchair

binghamton-upholstered-armchair.png
Wayfair

This chic upholstered armchair is currently 68% off. It comes in seven upholstery color options and a choice of gold or silver legs.

Binghamton upholstered armchair, $401 (reduced from $1,240)

$401 at Wayfair

Amarapal pine wood trestle dining table

amarapal-pine-solid-wood-trestle-dining-table.png
Wayfair

This solid pine dining table comfortably seats four people. It is made from sustainably harvested pine wood and features a distressed finish. Right now, you can save on this dining table as part of Wayfair's New Years sale.

Amarapal pine wood trestle dining table, $354 (reduced from $725)

$354 at Wayfair

Mowgli 8-drawer dresser

mowgli-8-drawer-dresser.png
Wayfair

This Mowgli dresser provides plenty of storage space for all of your clothes. It is made of wood and features raised, molded panels for added dimension. There is no assembly required with this dresser, and it's on sale now at a very deep discount.

Mowgli 8-drawer dresser, $1,800 (reduced from $2,599)

$1,800 at Wayfair

Guadalupe wide rolling kitchen cart

guadalupe-rolling-kitchen-cart.png
Wayfair

A rolling kitchen cart can add extra storage and counter space to your kitchen. This farmhouse-inspired wide-rolling kitchen cart has plenty of storage space with a cabinet on one side and two open shelves on the other. You can easily roll it around your kitchen while you're prepping a large dinner, making it a great purchase to snag in 2023.

Guadalupe wide rolling kitchen cart, $174 (reduced $460)

$174 at Wayfair

Sand and Stable Robert armoire

robert-armoire.png
Wayfair

The Robert armoire is a stylish storage piece with adjustable shelves and a sliding door. Reviewers noted that it fits well in nearly every room in their homes, with many sharing photos of the armoire in their bedrooms, kitchens, bathrooms and living rooms.

The armoire comes in rustic oak, gray wash and brushed white. It is on sale right now at Wayfair's sale for 62% off.

Sand and Stable Robert armoire, $365 (reduced from $875)

$365 at Wayfair

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress

nora-mattress.png
Wayfair

If you're in need of a new mattress, check out this deal on Nora hybrid mattresses. The mattress is 12 inches thick and features temperature-regulating technology, so you can get a comfortable nights sleep in 2023. 

The best part is you can save up to 67% at Wayfair now.

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress (twin), $346 (reduced from $899)

$346 at Wayfair

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress (full), $440 (reduced from $1,099)

$440 at Wayfair

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress (queen), $510 (reduced from $1,199)

$510 at Wayfair

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress (king), $640 (reduced from $1,499)

$640 at Wayfair

Ollie futon sofa bed

Ollie Futon Sofa Bed with Box Tufting
Wayfair

This 4.5-star-rated futon sofa bed is roughly the size of a standard mattress when laid flat. It comes in a navy velvet.

"Love this couch," a Wayfair customer says. "It's easy to put together -- it literally took three steps. It has lots of space for lounging and can comfortably hold three people."

Ollie 82" futon sofa bed, $360 (regularly $445)

Check stock now

Velvet square arm sofa bed

wayfair-sofa-bed-green.jpg
Wayfair

This 4.4-star-rated sofa bed, available on Wayfair, has a fold-out design. It comes with two cushions. Find it in two colors.

"It looks so much more beautiful in person," a Wayfair reviewer says. "It's comfortable and firm."

Velvet square arm sofa bed, $460 (reduced from $680)

$460 at Wayfair

Serta Monroe square arm sleeper

Serta Monroe Full Size Convertible Sleeper Sofa with Cushions
Wayfair

This 4.8-star-rated convertible sofa from mattress brand Serta has a full-size pull-out bed. It has a button-tufted design and a hardwood frame.

"What I love is it's super versatile," a reviewer says. "You can sit on it like a regular couch, pull the bottom out and use it like a lounge or you can pull it out and it turns into a full bed."

Serta Monroe 45.67" square arm sleeper, $1,100 (reduced from $1,230)

$1,100 at Wayfair

First published on January 10, 2023 / 10:36 AM

