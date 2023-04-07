Best new products of April 2023: Rare Beauty lip oil, Samsung A54 5G smartphone, Outdoor Voices and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

We're only one week into April, but there are already a ton of exciting new releases. As we head into spring, many must-have brands, including Outdoor Voices, Lolë and more, are unveiling dazzling new spring collections. Plus, we have an exciting new smartphone launch for budget-minded Samsung enthusiasts. You won't want to miss all of these brand-new items in perfect spring colorways.

Ready to do some spring shopping? Keep reading to discover the best new products of the week.

Best new products of April 2023

Give yourself a spring refresh. Transform your home, your athleisure or even your smartphone. Check out these new home, kitchen tech products that you can buy right now.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G features a bright display, a long-lasting battery and a feature-packed camera. It's part of Samsung's more affordable A-series line.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display screen with upgraded FHD+ resolution. The display has been fine-tuned for improved outdoor visibility and brightness in sunlight. The camera is also getting an upgrade on the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G. The smartphone will feature a 50 MP main camera, 12 MP ultra-wide camera, 32 MP front camera and 5 MP macro camera.

The smartphone officially launched on April 6 and starts at $450. It is available in Awesome Violet and Awesome Graphite with 6 GB memory or 128 GB of storage. Buyers have the option to expand up to 1TB with a microSD card. Customers who order the Samsung A54 5G and trade-in an eligible device can receive up to $250 in instant trade-in credits.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, $450

Outdoor Voices Volley exercise dress

Outdoor Voices

Outdoor Voices is a staff-favorite athletic wear brand, and the brand has a great new exercise dress out for spring. The new Volley Dress comes in four colors and has built-in shorts with pockets. CBS Essentials Staff Writer Caroline Lehmann reviewed the dress and noted that it is flattering and high-quality.

Outdoor Voices The Volley Dress, $108

Brooklinen linen sheets and duvet sets



Brooklinen

Today, this trendy CBS Essentials staff-loved home brand released a new spring linen collection. Brooklinen launched breathable, lightweight linen sheets in four new highly saturated, floral-inspired tones for spring. The brand also launched a new reversible duvet cover with with cornflower blue stripes on the front and solid white on the reverse.

Shop the Brooklinen spring linen collection

Lolë spring collection

Lole

If you're looking for an eco-friendly brand to shop during Earth Month, check out the new spring collection from Lolë. The sustainable brand just launched a ton of new activewear, including the brand-new, ultra-cozy Comfort Stretch ankle leggings, as well as some excellent spring outwear options.

Shop the Lolë spring collection

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch tinted lip oil



Sephora

TikTok users cannot get enough of Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty brand -- and the brand's latest product is already a hit. The new Soft Pinch tinted lip oil has already sold out on the Rare Beauty website -- but there are still several shades available at Sephora. Hurry to Sephora's website now to score this hydrating and dewy lip oil before it sells out.

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch tinted lip oil, $20

Colorfulkoala Dreamlux leggings

Colorfulkoala

Our readers absolutely love Colorfulkoala's comfortable and affordable leggings -- and if you're a Colorfulkoala fan, you won't want to miss the brand's latest launch. The new buttery soft Dreamlux leggings feature a newly developed Dreamlux fabric technology made of 81% Nylon and 19% Lycra Black (and is 100% soft -- trust us!). The legging can be preordered now and are available for regular sale starting on April 10.

Colorfulkoala Dreamlux leggings, $34

