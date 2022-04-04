CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Picking a Mother's Day gift is all the more convenient when you can Amazon Prime it. And luckily, there are plenty of great Mother's Day gift options available on Amazon. Whether you're shopping for your mother, the mother of your children or any other mother in your life, Amazon has brands like Glow Recipe, Rituals and more that she'll love.

Top products in this article:

Amazon Mother's Day gift card, $25 and up

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (41 mm), $313+ (reduced from $399)

Kindle Paperwhite 8 GB (without ads), $160

Below, the best Mother's Day gifts on Amazon for a variety of budgets and interests. Whether mom is into reading or skincare or the latest and greatest tech, she'll appreciate receiving one of these gifts on May 8.

Amazon Mother's Day gift card

Amazon

Let mom get exactly what she wants for Mother's Day with a Mother's Day gift card to Amazon. You choose the denomination of gift card (up to $2,000). It comes in a decorative floral box that says "Happy Mother's Day."

Amazon Mother's Day gift card, $25 and up

Mother's Day cards from Hallmark

Amazon

Picking the right Mother's Day card is a must. Fortunately, Amazon has a wide selection of Hallmark greeting cards for Mother's Day that arrive as soon as the next day. There are even special pop-up Mother's Day cards with sound and motion, like the one seen above ($12).

Apple Watch Series 7 (41 mm)

The Apple Watch Series 7 in new colors midnight, starlight, green, a new blue and (PRODUCT)RED. Apple

The Apple Watch Series 7 comes in new case finishes: midnight, starlight, green, a new blue and Product Red. Whichever you one you go with, you'll likely find a nice match with the new Apple Watch bands and watch faces available for mom.

The base 41 mm model (352 x 430 pixels), which connects to the internet via your iPhone, sells for as low as $313 on Amazon, the best price available right now. You can upgrade to a model that features cellular service for as low as $429. Additional monthly fees from your wireless provider may apply.

(Note: Some colors are available at different prices.)

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (41 mm), $313 (reduced from $399)

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + cellular (41 mm), $429+ (reduced from $499)

Kindle Paperwhite

Amazon

If she's a bookworm, gift her the Kindle Paperwhite, which stores thousands of titles. Spend a bit more for one without ads. The latest Kindle Paperwhite has an adjustable warm light, up to 10 weeks of battery life and 20% faster page turns. As always, it reads like real paper, even in the sunshine.

Kindle Paperwhite 8 GB (without ads), $160

Rituals Ayurveda Rebalancing gift set

Amazon

Pamper mom with products from Rituals in an Indian rose and sweet almond oil scent. This gift set comes with a foaming shower gel, shampoo, body cream, exfoliating body scrub and hand wash.

Rituals Ayurveda Rebalancing gift set, $37

Dearfoams Milly molded footbed slide slipper

Amazon

Add to the spa day theme with a new pair of slippers. These affordable (and fluffy) slippers from Dearfoams have a molded footbed. They come in three neutral colors as well, if that's more her speed.

Dearfoams Milly molded footbed slide slipper, $30+ (reduced from $32)

Glow Recipe gift set

Amazon

Upgrade her skincare routine with this gift set from Glow Recipe that comes with the Watermelon Glow Pink Juice Oil-Free Moisturizer Mini and Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops Highlighting Serum. They employ watermelon to hydrate, deliver essential vitamins and amino acids and improve her skin tone.

Glow Recipe gift set, $55

The Comfy Sherpa wearable blanket

Amazon

A cut above the basic Snuggie, this 4.8-star-rated wearable blanket is plush, comfortable and an Amazon best seller. It's on sale at Amazon right now if you want to pick one up for mom.

The Comfy Sherpa wearable blanket, $45 after coupon (reduced from $50)

Juneshine Hard Kombucha blood orange mint

Amazon

Surprise her with a drink delivery on Mother's Day from Whole Foods. We suggest Juneshine's Hard Kombucha in blood orange mint for happy hour.

Juneshine Hard Kombucha blood orange mint, $15

Ranavat Natural Sacred Rose hand cream

Amazon

Need an add-on gift? Then pick up female-founded brand Ranavat's luxurious Natural Sacred Rose hand cream. Apart from coming in a beautiful tube, it has a lovely scent of roses from Pushkar, India (a city known for its rose gardens).

Ranavat Natural Sacred Rose hand cream, $32

Bean & Bean Costa Rica Honey Coffee

Amazon

Assuming mom covets her coffee, a pack from Bean & Bean makes for an ideal gift, because the company was actually founded by a Korean-American mother-daughter duo. The brand has four cafés in New York City and New Jersey, and roasts its coffee beans in Queens, New York. The Costa Rica Las Lajas red honey coffee has notes of strawberry, watermelon, vanilla and orange.

Bean & Bean Costa Rica Honey Coffee, $17

