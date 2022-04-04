Watch CBS News

Surprise the mom in your life this Mother's Day with a gift from Amazon. Getty Images

Picking a Mother's Day gift is all the more convenient when you can Amazon Prime it. And luckily, there are plenty of great Mother's Day gift options available on Amazon. Whether you're shopping for your mother, the mother of your children or any other mother in your life, Amazon has brands like Glow Recipe, Rituals and more that she'll love.

Top products in this article:

Amazon Mother's Day gift card, $25 and up

$25 and up at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (41 mm), $313+ (reduced from $399)

$313+ at Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite 8 GB (without ads), $160

$160 at Amazon

Below, the best Mother's Day gifts on Amazon for a variety of budgets and interests. Whether mom is into reading or skincare or the latest and greatest tech, she'll appreciate receiving one of these gifts on May 8.

Amazon Mother's Day gift card

amazon-mothers-day-gift-card.jpg
Amazon

Let mom get exactly what she wants for Mother's Day with a Mother's Day gift card to Amazon. You choose the denomination of gift card (up to $2,000). It comes in a decorative floral box that says "Happy Mother's Day."

Amazon Mother's Day gift card, $25 and up

$25 and up at Amazon

Mother's Day cards from Hallmark

hallmark-mothers-day-card.jpg
Amazon

Picking the right Mother's Day card is a must. Fortunately, Amazon has a wide selection of Hallmark greeting cards for Mother's Day that arrive as soon as the next day. There are even special pop-up Mother's Day cards with sound and motion, like the one seen above ($12).

See all Hallmark Mother's Day cards

Apple Watch Series 7 (41 mm)

Apple Watch Series 7
The Apple Watch Series 7 in new colors midnight, starlight, green, a new blue and (PRODUCT)RED. Apple

The Apple Watch Series 7 comes in new case finishes: midnight, starlight, green, a new blue and Product Red. Whichever you one you go with, you'll likely find a nice match with the new Apple Watch bands and watch faces available for mom.

The base 41 mm model (352 x 430 pixels), which connects to the internet via your iPhone, sells for as low as $313 on Amazon, the best price available right now. You can upgrade to a model that features cellular service for as low as $429. Additional monthly fees from your wireless provider may apply.

(Note: Some colors are available at different prices.)

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (41 mm), $313 (reduced from $399)

$313+ at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + cellular (41 mm), $429+ (reduced from $499)

$429+ at Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite

kindlepaperwhite.jpg
Amazon

If she's a bookworm, gift her the Kindle Paperwhite, which stores thousands of titles. Spend a bit more for one without ads. The latest Kindle Paperwhite has an adjustable warm light, up to 10 weeks of battery life and 20% faster page turns. As always, it reads like real paper, even in the sunshine.

Kindle Paperwhite 8 GB (without ads), $160

$160 at Amazon

Rituals Ayurveda Rebalancing gift set

RITUALS Ayurveda Rebalancing Gift Set
Amazon

Pamper mom with products from Rituals in an Indian rose and sweet almond oil scent. This gift set comes with a foaming shower gel, shampoo, body cream, exfoliating body scrub and hand wash.

Rituals Ayurveda Rebalancing gift set, $37

$37 at Amazon

Dearfoams Milly molded footbed slide slipper

Dearfoams Milly Molded Footbed Slide Slipper
Amazon

Add to the spa day theme with a new pair of slippers. These affordable (and fluffy) slippers from Dearfoams have a molded footbed. They come in three neutral colors as well, if that's more her speed.

Dearfoams Milly molded footbed slide slipper, $30+ (reduced from $32)

$30+ at Amazon

Glow Recipe gift set

Glow Recipe Gift Set
Amazon

Upgrade her skincare routine with this gift set from Glow Recipe that comes with the Watermelon Glow Pink Juice Oil-Free Moisturizer Mini and Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops Highlighting Serum. They employ watermelon to hydrate, deliver essential vitamins and amino acids and improve her skin tone.

Glow Recipe gift set, $55

$55 at Amazon

The Comfy Sherpa wearable blanket

comfy-blanket-robe.jpg
Amazon

A cut above the basic Snuggie, this 4.8-star-rated wearable blanket is plush, comfortable and an Amazon best seller. It's on sale at Amazon right now if you want to pick one up for mom.

The Comfy Sherpa wearable blanket, $45 after coupon (reduced from $50)

$45 at Amazon

Juneshine Hard Kombucha blood orange mint

Juneshine Hard Kombucha Blood Orange Mint
Amazon

Surprise her with a drink delivery on Mother's Day from Whole Foods. We suggest Juneshine's Hard Kombucha in blood orange mint for happy hour.

Juneshine Hard Kombucha blood orange mint, $15

$15 at Amazon

Ranavat Natural Sacred Rose hand cream 

Ranavat Natural Sacred Rose Hand Cream
Amazon

Need an add-on gift? Then pick up female-founded brand Ranavat's luxurious Natural Sacred Rose hand cream. Apart from coming in a beautiful tube, it has a lovely scent of roses from Pushkar, India (a city known for its rose gardens).

Ranavat Natural Sacred Rose hand cream, $32

$32 at Amazon

Bean & Bean Costa Rica Honey Coffee 

Bean & Bean Costa Rica Honey Coffee
Amazon

Assuming mom covets her coffee, a pack from Bean & Bean makes for an ideal gift, because the company was actually founded by a Korean-American mother-daughter duo. The brand has four cafés in New York City and New Jersey, and roasts its coffee beans in Queens, New York. The Costa Rica Las Lajas red honey coffee has notes of strawberry, watermelon, vanilla and orange.

Bean & Bean Costa Rica Honey Coffee, $17

$17 at Amazon

